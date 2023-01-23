Read full article on original website
Bring Your Appetite to North Beach
On any given evening when I step out in North Beach, I can grab dinner at a cheese shop (Vaughan Cheese) featuring an extensive wine list plus unique salads, sandwiches and snacks—not to mention learn a few things about artisanal cheese. Or, I can head next door to Hook and Vine for coastal cuisine and specialty cocktails—my current favorite is the Captain Hook, made with Captain Morgan rum, peach schnapps, orange juice and club soda.
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Michelle for sending this great one from Columbia Heights. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. “Casa Kantuta, the first Bolivian cocktail bar in the US, now open in Adams Morgan”. Prince Of Petworth January 25, 2023 at 4:05pm.
mocoshow.com
Taco Loco Now Open
Taco Loco is now open at 8417 Georgia Ave in Silver Spring, the former site of Guavaberry Dominican Restaurant and The Greek Place. Menu items include tacos, tortas, gorditas, soups, tamales, elote loco, birria pizza, and more. According to a report from Source of the Spring, Taco Loco began in White Oak as a mobile catering business. You can view the restaurant’s Facebook page here.
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
Black Lion Café Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring
Black Lion Café is now open at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, according to reports on social media. The coffee house and roastery, which began its soft opening today, was originally scheduled to open in November of last year. Due to construction and permitting delays, the opening had been postponed until January 2. An Instagram post indicated that the opening was once again delayed due to staff training in January. “…we are currently undergoing training,” a representative said on Instagram. “But stay excited because we will be opening soon!”
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Now Open in Gaithersburg
On Monday, Roaming Rooster announced that its newest location at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg will now be open 11am-10pm daily. The restaurant is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Last week, we reported that Roaming Rooster was holding its soft opening and would be open daily from 11am-4pm. The restaurant has an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken. Roaming Rooster also offers wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
popville.com
Tour Bobby Berk-Designed Homes at Brookland Grove Grand Opening Brunch
Brookland Grove celebrates grand opening with public brunch; interiors by Queer Eye Bobby Berk. Tri Pointe Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announces the grand opening of Brookland Grove, a new townhome community in the heart of D.C. Acclaimed design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host Bobby Berk designed the interiors for the community’s model homes, the Whitlow and Edgewood.
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s close to yesterday’s $1800 search and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 1825 New Hampshire Ave NW near Swann St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,895 / 535ft2 – X-Large Studio with W/D in unit! January Move In! OPEN SATURDAY!! (Washington) Windermere-Harrowgate: **RECENTLY REDUCED PRICING** X-Large Studio in w/ W/D in Unit Available Now All Utilities Included!!
popville.com
Let’s Show Bold Fork Books Some Love Today!
Thanks to Terry for sending: “Bold Forks Books door glass door smashed last night on Mt Pleasant St NW”. Let’s fight the worst with the best and show them so love. Time to add a cook/culinary book to your collection (or time to start one!) Bold Fork Books is open:
popville.com
Philz Coffee Closed in Navy Yard
Thanks to Dani (and everyone else) who sent word about Phil’s closing in Navy Yard: “anyone know why philz navy yard is closed? no signage but locked and no one inside.”. Philz opened here back in 2016. Updates when we learn what becomes of the space.
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
popville.com
“Casa Kantuta, the first Bolivian cocktail bar in the US, now open in Adams Morgan”
“Sibling duo Carla and Juan Sanchez reintroduce Washington D.C. to their Bolivian heritage with Casa Kantuta, a pop-up bar inspired by their upbringing in the Bolivian capital city of La Paz. After two extremely successful limited pop-up runs, the groundbreaking concept comes back to Washington’s iconic Adams Morgan corridor.
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
wrif.com
What’s the One Thing That Makes the Great Outdoors Better? Hot Chicks!
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 5: A woman sits along the Tidal Basin under blooming cherry trees on April 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The iconic cherry blossoms reached their peak bloom on March 28 this season, earlier than expected. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The GIZ GO-GO Musical Showcasing D.C. Culture & History Tickets On Sale Now
DC! WE’RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE... DC Black Broadway's “The Giz” is back! Get your tickets here...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s located a block from Lincoln Park
This rental is located at 1401 East Capitol St. SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,150 / 2br – 700ft2 – GREAT LOCATION OF TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN ON EAST CAPITOL STREET (Capitol Hill/Washington, DC) Delightful first floor two bedroom plus den apartment in an exquisitely maintained corner four-unit...
Together We Can Do Big Things:’ Vietnamese Community Celebrates Lunar New Year At Eden Center
This weekend marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important holidays for Asian communities throughout the world and in the D.C. region. In Falls Church, members of the Vietnamese diaspora celebrated their version of the holiday, which is known as Tết. Hundreds of people gathered at the Eden Center, which has long been considered a central hub for the local Vietnamese community.
WLTX.com
The East Coast is in a snow drought
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Outside of Christmas week, most of the Eastern US has experienced a very warm winter. This coupled with an upper-level pattern that has seen storm systems remain away from the Atlantic coast has resulted in a snow drought along the coastal Atlantic. In this article, we...
