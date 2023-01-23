Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Derrick Curtis Facing Community Organizer Heather Wills In 18th Ward Race
ASHBURN — A community organizer is hoping to deny Ald. Derrick Curtis a third term representing the Southwest Side’s 18th Ward in City Council. Heather Wills is Curtis’ lone challenger in the race. Curtis was elected in 2015 and easily won his second term in 2019. Curtis...
Chicago mayor candidate reveals tax-the-rich plan that will make the suburbs 'pay their fair share'
Brandon Johnson, a progressive candidate for Chicago mayor, unveiled a plan Monday that would increase taxes on the middle and upper class in an attempt to close racial disparities.
Austin Weekly News
Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates
As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. Faces Community Activist In 31st Ward Race
BELMONT CRAGIN — A longtime community activist hopes to deny Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. a second term representing the Northwest Side’s 31st Ward. Organizer and veteran Esteban Burgoa Ontañon is challenging Cardona for the City Council seat in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Belmont Cragin, Hermosa and Portage Park.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago mayoral election candidate Brandon Johnson unveils tax plan
CHICAGO -- Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson on Monday unveiled a tax-the-rich plan to bankroll $1 billion in new spending on everything from public safety, public schools and public transportation to new housing, health care and job creation. Please note: The above video is the full ABC7 Chicago mayoral candidates debate.
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
ONE People’s Campaign Endorses Brandon Johnson for Mayor
ONE People’s Campaign announces their endorsement of Brandon Johnson for mayor of Chicago. Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner, has built a strong base of support from progressive organizations in his bid to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the February 2023 municipal election. ONE People’s Campaign’s endorsement signals their belief in Johnson’s commitment to the issues he is championing in his campaign, including Bring Chicago Home, Treatment Not Trauma, and police accountability.
5 Mayoral Candidates Will Debate Progressive Policy Proposals Thursday
WEST GARFIELD PARK — Some mayoral challengers are expected to attend a forum this week centered around issues top of mind for progressive voters. The People’s Unity Coalition’s mayoral forum is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at New Mount Pilgrim MB Church, 4301 W. Washington Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
New survey shows how many Chicago voters want to leave city due to crime increase
CHICAGO - It's no secret that some residents are fed up with Chicago crime, and now a new survey commissioned by AARP shows just how many people are ready to pick up and leave. Eighty-eight percent of voters who are 50 and older said they have considered leaving the city...
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
wlsam.com
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
aclu-il.org
Black and Brown Chicagoans Testify in Court About Police Harassment, Violent Home Raids, and Harm to People with Disabilities
On November 29, 2022, Chicagoan Jolanda Blassigame stood in court, before a federal judge, her fellow community members, and Chicago police officials, and described a harrowing experience with Chicago police:. “I thought somebody was trying to break in the house. . . . I heard, boom, boom, boom. . ....
Courthouse News Service
Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules
CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Stephanie Coleman Faces 2 Challengers As She Seeks Reelection In 16th Ward
ENGLEWOOD — Two hopefuls are vying to deny Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) a second term in City Council. Police officer Carolynn Denise Crump and nonprofit leader Eddie Johnson will appear on the February ballot aiming to unseat the freshman alderperson. Both successfully fended off challenges to their candidacies, proving they had enough valid signatures to stay in the race, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled Jan. 13.
Controversy surrounds new $170M public safety training center on West Side
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
Chicago Board of Ethics to discuss Lightfoot campaign emails
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Board of Ethics will look into the email scandal surrounding Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election bid.Lightfoot has since acknowledged that the email her campaign sent out was, "clearly a mistake." But, the Chicago Board of Ethics plans to discuss the matter at 3 p.m.The email behind Monday's ethics probe was sent to Chicago Public School teachers, asking them to encourage their students to volunteer for Lightfoot's campaign in exchange for class credit.And it wasn't just CPS teachers.Officials with City Colleges of Chicago confirmed some of its staff received a similar email from the Lightfoot campaign in August, also seeking student volunteers.Lightfoot said a young staffer was responsible for the controversial recruitment effort and that there was no nefarious intent.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
Chicago marks anniversary of first Covid-19 case
CHICAGO - Tuesday marked three years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Chicago. City Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reflected on the anniversary. "That was the second confirmed case across the whole US, and we had no idea what we were in for at the very beginning," Arwady said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate says he'll fire city's top cop if he's elected
Chicago mayoral candidates are still working to convince undecided voters. One frontrunner, Paul Vallas, stopped in Chinatown on Wednesday to discuss crime and getting rid of the current top cop.
chicagocrusader.com
Suspended CPD officer with Proud Boys ties will return to work one day after city elections
Robert Bakker, the Chicago police officer suspended last October for 120 days after lying to investigators about his association with the far-right group Proud Boys, will be back on the street March 1, the Sun-Times reported in a recent story. Bakker’s return will come one day after Chicago’s general election...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1