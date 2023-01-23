ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Weekly News

Cong. Danny Davis, Ald. Emma Mitts endorse police district council candidates

As the first police district council elections in Chicago history get underway, three West Side candidates have already received endorsements from long-time West Side elected officials – though only two of them are running in competitive races. According to Deondre Rutues, who is running for the 15th District council,...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. Faces Community Activist In 31st Ward Race

BELMONT CRAGIN — A longtime community activist hopes to deny Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. a second term representing the Northwest Side’s 31st Ward. Organizer and veteran Esteban Burgoa Ontañon is challenging Cardona for the City Council seat in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Belmont Cragin, Hermosa and Portage Park.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago mayoral election candidate Brandon Johnson unveils tax plan

CHICAGO -- Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson on Monday unveiled a tax-the-rich plan to bankroll $1 billion in new spending on everything from public safety, public schools and public transportation to new housing, health care and job creation. Please note: The above video is the full ABC7 Chicago mayoral candidates debate.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

ONE People’s Campaign Endorses Brandon Johnson for Mayor

ONE People’s Campaign announces their endorsement of Brandon Johnson for mayor of Chicago. Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner, has built a strong base of support from progressive organizations in his bid to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the February 2023 municipal election. ONE People’s Campaign’s endorsement signals their belief in Johnson’s commitment to the issues he is championing in his campaign, including Bring Chicago Home, Treatment Not Trauma, and police accountability.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing

CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
CHICAGO, IL
Courthouse News Service

Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules

CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Ald. Stephanie Coleman Faces 2 Challengers As She Seeks Reelection In 16th Ward

ENGLEWOOD — Two hopefuls are vying to deny Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) a second term in City Council. Police officer Carolynn Denise Crump and nonprofit leader Eddie Johnson will appear on the February ballot aiming to unseat the freshman alderperson. Both successfully fended off challenges to their candidacies, proving they had enough valid signatures to stay in the race, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled Jan. 13.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Board of Ethics to discuss Lightfoot campaign emails

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Board of Ethics will look into the email scandal surrounding Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election bid.Lightfoot has since acknowledged that the email her campaign sent out was, "clearly a mistake." But, the Chicago Board of Ethics plans to discuss the matter at 3 p.m.The email behind Monday's ethics probe was sent to Chicago Public School teachers, asking them to encourage their students to volunteer for Lightfoot's campaign in exchange for class credit.And it wasn't just CPS teachers.Officials with City Colleges of Chicago confirmed some of its staff received a similar email from the Lightfoot campaign in August, also seeking student volunteers.Lightfoot said a young staffer was responsible for the controversial recruitment effort and that there was no nefarious intent.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago marks anniversary of first Covid-19 case

CHICAGO - Tuesday marked three years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Chicago. City Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reflected on the anniversary. "That was the second confirmed case across the whole US, and we had no idea what we were in for at the very beginning," Arwady said.
CHICAGO, IL
