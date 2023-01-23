Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New York LakeTravel MavenNeversink, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, NY
Related
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
‘Wonderful Hidden Gem’ New York State Diner Moves In Hudson Valley
A New York diner that's been called a "hidden gem" is moving to one of the most popular hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Owners of Red Pepper Diner in Dutchess County confirmed the diner is moving. Wappingers Falls, New York Diner Is Moving. The diner is currently located on Route...
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
Cornwall, NY Superintendent Rocks Out with Snow Day Announcement
An impending snowstorm gave one Hudson Valley superintendent a boost in creativity. For the first "big" snow day of 2023, Cornwall Central School District's Superintendent Terry J. Dade made a return to social media with his infamous snow day announcements. His first performance of the year channeled Guns N' Roses...or as he put it, Dade N Roses.
Chow Down at One of these 19 Popular Hudson Valley Diners
The Hudson Valley is a foodies dream. There are 5 star restaurants to mom and pop shops right down the road from each other. It's safe to say you're a stones throw away from good eating in any Hudson Valley town. No town across the United States is complete without...
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
What Makes These Hudson Valley Towns “The Coziest In America”?
Do you feel like where you live can be described as cozy? Residents who live in Hudson Valley towns that have been named can consider themselves as lucky. The Hudson Valley is known for many things, each season has so much to offer. From beautiful views that change 4 times a year to nature trails, swimming holes and local apple and pumpkin orchards, it doesn't get much better than this.
travelawaits.com
7 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Beautiful Beacon, New York
With Fishkill Creek winding its way through town and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is the ultimate quaint Hudson Valley town. Its waterfront views, Mount Beacon backdrop, and fertile farmland make it a beautiful destination fit for foodies just 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. Here are some of my favorite Beacon restaurants.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Improvements to Poughkeepsie Waterfront May Include a Dock For Swimming?
The City of Poughkeepsie has announced updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. As a City of Poughkeepsie resident, it's always great seeing the revitalization of the area, with many improvements having been made over the years. That includes the Poughkeepsie waterfront, which is a popular spot that still has a lot of work to be done. With newer bars along the Hudson river like Erin O'Neill's Pub and Grill, and apartments continuing to be built, there seems to be positive change coming to the area.
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold in this Orange County Town
It was reported by a spokesperson from the New York Lottery that five tickets won the Powerball third-place prize for $50,000. Four of those tickets were sold in Hempstead, Manhattan, Hewlett, and Kings Park. One of those tickets just so happens to have been sold in Newburgh, New York. Five...
That Time Chris Hansen Caught Predators Near the Hudson Valley
Why don't you have a seat right there and watch Chris Hansen catch a dude trying to meet a teen near the Hudson Valley. Do you remember Chris Hansen? He may have drifted into obscurity in recent years but there was a time when his name was synonymous for justice against perverts who try to prey on children. Hansen made a name for himself in the early 2000's on Dateline NBC for his reports called To Catch a Predator. He would work alongside local crime stopper organizations to lure and catch men who may try to have sexual encounters with teenagers. People would pretend to be teenager, chat with the men online and convince them to come over while their parents were out of town. The men on the other side of the chat didn't know the home was part of a sting operation and that police and news cameras would be waiting for them.
Hudson Valley Cops Investigate Man Luring Kids At New York State Diner
Warning: Police are searching for an "old man" who allegedly offered children money to get them to go into a bathroom at a popular diner. Over the weekend, a social media post reported a man tried to lure a child into a bathroom at a diner in Orange County, New York.
Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home
Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured. On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
Possible Shooting Before ‘Bizarre’ Car Crash In Hudson Valley, New York
A potential road rage shooting led to a "bizarre" car crash scene during a rainy Sunday evening in the Hudson Valley. We have shocking photos from the scene. Police in Orange County, New York are investigating a car crash and reports of shots fired. Car Crash Possible Shooting In New...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0