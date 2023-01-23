ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
abc27.com

Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Firearms stolen from Cumberland County gun shop

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning. According to Hampden Township Police, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an alarm at SPAR Firearms on the 600 block of Carlisle Pike. Police found a pickup truck reported...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Suspected shoplifter leads police on car chase through crowded store parking lots in Cumberland County

Police arrested two people after an intense car chase at a popular shopping area in Silver Spring Township Tuesday night. The incident began shortly after 6:18 p.m. when police arrived at the Target parking lot located at 6416 Carlisle Pike to investigate an “active theft.” An employee reported a man had fled with two pricey vacuum cleaners and hopped into a van in the parking lot, according to court records. Together, the vacuum cleaners were worth about $800.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New details released after 3 bodies found in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner is investigating the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue; A 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old man were found deceased in the back of the residence.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland County man convicted for 2021 shooting, now on the run

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was convicted for his role in a 2021 shooting and is now on the run. A jury returned a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of a discharged firearm into an occupied structure and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. According to PSP and the York County Coroner’s Office, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash, with reports of entrapment, on the 3800 block of Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township, in York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash affecting I-83 traffic in Cumberland County

Interstate 83 traffic is clogged in Cumberland County because of a Wednesday afternoon crash, traffic maps show. Southbound lanes were briefly shut down between exit 41B to Lemoyne and exit 40B to New Cumberland, according to 511PA. The highway has partially reopened, but delays should continue to be expected. It’s...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Interstate 81 north reopens in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 North in Cumberland County on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As of 4:47 p.m., the crash is cleared. The crash was between Exit 29: PA 174 – KING ST and Exit: REST AREA. All lanes were closed for several hours.
abc27.com

Chambersburg Police investigating hit-and-run accident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release, the Chambersburg Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run at the Norland Pub on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim of the hit-and-run claims his car was hit by a black lifted GMC Denali in the parking lot of the pub at 6:50 p.m.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate police officers honored for keeping public safe

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes were honored for keeping the public safe in Dauphin County. Susquehanna Township Police awarded certificates to members of the B Platoon for their actions on Jan. 5 regarding a barricaded subject. They responded with quick action; by blocking roads, notifying...
FOX 43

Chambersburg Police warn residents, business owners to beware of phone scammers posing as police

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police issued a warning to local business owners and residents to beware of phone scammers pretending to be law enforcement. "Within the past week, the Chambersburg Police Department has responded to two local businesses regarding scam phone calls purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department's 'Counterfeit or Fraud Division,'" the police department said. "In both recent cases, the employees realized the call was a scam and ended the call."
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy