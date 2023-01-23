Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.
local21news.com
Man charged in connection with alleged burglary at Green Dragon Farmers Market, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has been charged and police are working to identify another suspect in connection with burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to police 23-year-old Devan Andre Robinson, of Harrisburg is charged with one count of burglary and...
abc27.com
Firearms stolen from Cumberland County gun shop
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning. According to Hampden Township Police, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an alarm at SPAR Firearms on the 600 block of Carlisle Pike. Police found a pickup truck reported...
Suspected shoplifter leads police on car chase through crowded store parking lots in Cumberland County
Police arrested two people after an intense car chase at a popular shopping area in Silver Spring Township Tuesday night. The incident began shortly after 6:18 p.m. when police arrived at the Target parking lot located at 6416 Carlisle Pike to investigate an “active theft.” An employee reported a man had fled with two pricey vacuum cleaners and hopped into a van in the parking lot, according to court records. Together, the vacuum cleaners were worth about $800.
3 dead in ‘critical incident’ at central Pa. home: officials
Three people were found dead at a York County home on Wednesday morning, the county coroner told multiple news outlets. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what they called a “critical incident.”. The coroner’s...
local21news.com
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit and run in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) says a hit and run happened Jan. 13 at the Norland Pub. The victim said that his car was hit in the parking lot around 6:50 p.m. A black lifted GMC Denali was caught on video by a witness...
abc27.com
New details released after 3 bodies found in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner is investigating the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue; A 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old man were found deceased in the back of the residence.
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
Hit and run reported in Franklin County, police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a person of interest in a reported hit and run. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the crash occurred at Norland Pub, located at 454 Norland Avenue. The victim reported his car was struck at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Cumberland County man convicted for 2021 shooting, now on the run
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was convicted for his role in a 2021 shooting and is now on the run. A jury returned a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of a discharged firearm into an occupied structure and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.
Family Found Dead In Backyard, York Co. Authorities Say: UPDATE
A family of three was found dead in a backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. Two coroners were requested to the Loman Avenue near the intersection of Derry Road and Thelon Drive in West Manchester Township at 11:17 a.m. according to York County Emer…
abc27.com
Victims identified in fatal York County crash: coroner
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. According to PSP and the York County Coroner’s Office, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash, with reports of entrapment, on the 3800 block of Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township, in York County.
Crash affecting I-83 traffic in Cumberland County
Interstate 83 traffic is clogged in Cumberland County because of a Wednesday afternoon crash, traffic maps show. Southbound lanes were briefly shut down between exit 41B to Lemoyne and exit 40B to New Cumberland, according to 511PA. The highway has partially reopened, but delays should continue to be expected. It’s...
abc27.com
Interstate 81 north reopens in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 North in Cumberland County on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As of 4:47 p.m., the crash is cleared. The crash was between Exit 29: PA 174 – KING ST and Exit: REST AREA. All lanes were closed for several hours.
abc27.com
Chambersburg Police investigating hit-and-run accident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release, the Chambersburg Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run at the Norland Pub on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim of the hit-and-run claims his car was hit by a black lifted GMC Denali in the parking lot of the pub at 6:50 p.m.
abc27.com
Midstate police officers honored for keeping public safe
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes were honored for keeping the public safe in Dauphin County. Susquehanna Township Police awarded certificates to members of the B Platoon for their actions on Jan. 5 regarding a barricaded subject. They responded with quick action; by blocking roads, notifying...
WGAL
Coroner: Ages released on 3 people found dead at West Manchester Township home
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says three people were found dead in the backyard of a home in West Manchester Township. Police said they responded to an address on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a "critical incident."
Men fined for spraying deer urine on woman outside Pennsylvania Walmart
A group of men sprayed deer urine on a woman in the parking lot of an Adams County Walmart, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Walmart on the 1200 block of York Road in Gettysburg. The men sprayed doe...
Chambersburg Police warn residents, business owners to beware of phone scammers posing as police
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police issued a warning to local business owners and residents to beware of phone scammers pretending to be law enforcement. "Within the past week, the Chambersburg Police Department has responded to two local businesses regarding scam phone calls purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department's 'Counterfeit or Fraud Division,'" the police department said. "In both recent cases, the employees realized the call was a scam and ended the call."
Comments / 3