Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions
Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.
Woman told mouth ulcers were caused by ‘working long shifts’ given devastating diagnosis
Woman has tongue 're-made' from leg muscles after battling mouth cancer. A woman who was told her mouth ulcers were caused by growing wisdom teeth and a hectic lifestyle has had part of her tongue removed and remade with muscle from her leg. Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, began suffering from recurring...
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
Gizmodo
A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds
Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors
A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
Man with terminal cancer cured after taking new drug
A man who was told he only has 12 months to live is now free of cancer thanks to a new drug trial. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which kept him up all night. Mr Glynn said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Despite a series of scans and tests at his GP, his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an...
Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time
A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
scitechdaily.com
Insulin in a Pill? New Research Answers a Question That Has Puzzled Diabetes Researchers for 100 Years
Researchers at WEHI have solved a century-old question in diabetes research by discovering that a molecule other than insulin can have the same effect. This provides valuable information for the future creation of an oral insulin pill. Researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) in Melbourne have finally...
An 18-year-old who thought he had pulled a muscle at the gym actually had cancer
Working outPhoto byBoxed Water Is BetteronUnsplash. Two days after working out, Tomas Evans, age 18, from the United Kingdom felt a painful lump on his shoulder that was the size of a fist.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Could old antipsychotic drugs be an alternative to metformin?
A new study finds that an older class of antipsychotic medications can lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. These drugs may address the needs of people who cannot take existing diabetes medications, or for whom they have become less effective. The antipsychotics address the expression of an...
Healthline
Parkinson's Disease: How a Cough Medicine May Help Slow Progression
Scientists report that the cough medication ambroxol showed promise in slowing the progression of Parkinson’s disease in a phase 2 clinical trial. A phase 3 clinical trial is now getting underway. Ambroxol has not been approved for use in the United States, but it is widely used as a...
Fit and healthy gym-going nurse, 29, suffers a stroke after chiropractor performs simple procedure
A YOUNG and healthy woman suffered a life-threatening stroke after a chiropractor cracked her neck. Mariah Bond, 29, visited a chiropractor for the first time in April 2021 - which she hoped would cure her stiff neck. But after a routine treatment, involving her neck being "cracked" both ways she...
What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug
Experts explain that taking medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, can cause an aged appearance in the face Medications intended for type 2 diabetes and clinical obesity — like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — are trending on social media as drugs for quick weight loss. However, some have reported the drugs cause an aged appearance, a side effect that is dubbed "Ozempic face." One of those people is Jennifer Berger, who told The New York Times that she used Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to lose weight following her...
Doctor tells of ‘shock’ after lung cancer diagnosis at age of 38
Raising awareness of the signs of some cancers will be “crucial” in preventing late diagnosis, a medic has said.Dr Paul Brennan, a consultant neurosurgeon at the Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said the symptoms of some forms of the disease “can be difficult to spot”.He spoke out as a survey for the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce (LSCT), carried out by Sapio Research, found only 1% of people in the UK could correctly identify all the symptoms of liver cancer from a list presented to them.Public awareness of the common signs is crucial if we’re going to tackle...
Scrubs Magazine
Delay in Care Leaves Singer Paralyzed
A Texas hospital has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages after a delay in treatment caused a woman’s spinal cord injury to turn into paralysis. The judgment ruled that the hospital likely could’ve prevented the injury if the patient had been treated in a timely manner.
Artificial Pancreas Device May Help Folks With Type 2 Diabetes
A streamlined version of the artificial pancreas could be life-changing for people with type 2 diabetes. Unlike the artificial pancreas already used by people with type 1 diabetes, this one would not require users to input information about when and how much they eat. While the device could be costly,...
NBC Chicago
These 4 Healthy Eating Patterns Are Associated With a Lower Risk of Death, Study Finds
Your dietary pattern may help predict how long you live. This is the conclusion from a new study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association assessing diet quality and mortality. The study found that individuals that consumed a more nutrient-dense diet were less likely to die early. The...
Gut bacteria differs in people with Parkinson's disease, study shows
A recent study suggests that Parkinson's disease, in which parts of the brain are progressively damaged over many years, may actually start in the gut.
Low White Blood Cell Count in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Low white blood cell count in dogs happens when there are not enough white blood cells. The condition lowers your dog's ability to fight off infections. The post Low White Blood Cell Count in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
Young woman is unsympathetic about older sister's possible foot amputation due to type 2 diabetes mismanagement
Evidently, one young woman has gotten burned out on trying to make her sister do what she needs to do to manage her type 2 diabetes correctly. She has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
