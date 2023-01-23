ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
The Independent

Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors

A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
The Independent

Man with terminal cancer cured after taking new drug

A man who was told he only has 12 months to live is now free of cancer thanks to a new drug trial. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which kept him up all night. Mr Glynn said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Despite a series of scans and tests at his GP, his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an...
Tyla

Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time

A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Could old antipsychotic drugs be an alternative to metformin?

A new study finds that an older class of antipsychotic medications can lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. These drugs may address the needs of people who cannot take existing diabetes medications, or for whom they have become less effective. The antipsychotics address the expression of an...
People

What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug

Experts explain that taking medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, can cause an aged appearance in the face Medications intended for type 2 diabetes and clinical obesity — like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — are trending on social media as drugs for quick weight loss. However, some have reported the drugs cause an aged appearance, a side effect that is dubbed "Ozempic face." One of those people is Jennifer Berger, who told The New York Times that she used Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to lose weight following her...
The Independent

Doctor tells of ‘shock’ after lung cancer diagnosis at age of 38

Raising awareness of the signs of some cancers will be “crucial” in preventing late diagnosis, a medic has said.Dr Paul Brennan, a consultant neurosurgeon at the Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said the symptoms of some forms of the disease “can be difficult to spot”.He spoke out as a survey for the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce (LSCT), carried out by Sapio Research, found only 1% of people in the UK could correctly identify all the symptoms of liver cancer from a list presented to them.Public awareness of the common signs is crucial if we’re going to tackle...
Scrubs Magazine

Delay in Care Leaves Singer Paralyzed

A Texas hospital has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages after a delay in treatment caused a woman’s spinal cord injury to turn into paralysis. The judgment ruled that the hospital likely could’ve prevented the injury if the patient had been treated in a timely manner.
HealthDay

Artificial Pancreas Device May Help Folks With Type 2 Diabetes

A streamlined version of the artificial pancreas could be life-changing for people with type 2 diabetes. Unlike the artificial pancreas already used by people with type 1 diabetes, this one would not require users to input information about when and how much they eat. While the device could be costly,...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy