Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more
While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward. Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the...
Albany Herald
Broadcaster Chip Caray leaving Atlanta for Cardinals job
ATLANTA — When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals. Caray joined the Braves...
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
Yardbarker
3 Trade Targets for the Atlanta Hawks
With so much uncertainty in the front office, nobody really knows how the Hawks will approach the trade deadline. They seemed to go all-in this past offseason by acquiring Dejounte Murray, but then they traded away one of their best young pieces — Kevin Huerter — for essentially nothing just to avoid being over the luxury tax. There hasn’t been much rhyme or reason to what the Hawks have done over the last year, which is why predicting what they will do leading up to the trade deadline is next to impossible.
Ronald Acuña’s family fights fans in Venezuelan Winter League (Video)
The family of Ronald Acuña got into a fight in the crowd after the Atlanta Braves outfielder’s lengthy home run trot in the Venezuelan Winter League. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña went viral for his insane home run trot while playing in a Venezuelan Winter League game. After hitting a home run to dead center field for Tiburones, Acuña began gesturing to the crowd, did LeBron James’ “Silencer” celebration, and danced when approaching home plate. It took nearly a minute for Acuña to round the bases.
Popculture
Longtime Atlanta Braves TV Announcer Chip Caray to Leave Team
The Atlanta Braves are about to lose a valuable member of the team. According to MLB.com, Chip Caray, the longtime television announcer for the Braves, is leaving to team to join the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves have not officially announced the move as of this writing, but it's been reported that Caray will be the lead play-by-play broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest after working for Bally Sports South where he was with the Braves for the past 18 seasons. Bally Sports Midwest could make an official announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Report: Chip Caray leaving the Braves for St. Louis
The Caray family has been around baseball for the last century. Chip’s grandfather, Harry Caray, was the longtime voice of the Cardinals, and Chip’s father, Skip Caray, was a legend in Braves Country. As O’Brien notes, Chip Caray has been the play-by-play announcer in Atlanta since 2005 and...
FanSided
