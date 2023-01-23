ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James on Lakers: 'We're not a lay-down team'

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers have overcome double-digit second-half deficits to win twice in a row: against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Against Portland, they were down by 25 points at the half after being outscored by 32 points in the second quarter. But they kept chipping away at their deficit throughout the third quarter, and they finally took the lead back before the midway point of the final frame.

Last season, the Lakers fell behind by a large deficit many times, but they seldom succeeded in coming back and emerging victorious.

LeBron James talked about how this year’s squad is mentally tough and will not quit.

Los Angeles is 22-25 on the season, which puts it just one game behind the 10th-place Golden State Warriors and two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who are in sixth place.

Even better, the team is poised to soon get Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV back, which means it will enjoy the return of two of its three leading scorers.

