Coach Gale leaves Marshall after 33 years
Coach Mark Gale is retiring after 39 years in college athletics, and 33 years with Marshall football.
thelevisalazer.com
Kevin Gregory Zornes, Sr., 67, of Catlettsburg, KY
Kevin Gregory Zornes, Sr., 67, of Catlettsburg, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home. Gregory was born October 25, 1955 in Ashland, KY. Gregory is preceded in death by his parents Blackie Zornes and Betty (Porter) Coffey; children Kevin Gregory Zornes, Jr. and Gary Glenn Zornes; grandparents Glen and Sophie Porter; aunt Mary Alice Cline; and special friend Mike Meade.
ashlandbeacon.com
Local Quintessential Cowboy Takes Rodeo World By Storm
Local Quintessential Cowboy Takes Rodeo World By Storm. Frontier days, stampedes and cowboy contests are just some of the most popular names of what we now call the modern-day rodeo. The roots of today’s rodeo culture reach far back to the cattle industry of the American West, where it was originally influenced by Spanish conquistadors during the 1700s. Over the years, the rodeo inherited many of its practices from Spanish ranchers and their Mexican ranch hands, better known as vaqueros. The word “rodeo” itself is actually a derivative of the Spanish word “ridear,” meaning “roundup,” which is in reference to the rounding up of cattle. Rounding up cattle isn’t as simple as it may sound. It requires the breaking of horses to ride and catching cattle for many purposes, such as medical attention, branding, and sale. This feat requires an impeccable amount of roping and riding skills. It wasn’t until the early 1820s that ranches began holding friendly contest amongst themselves that would put these skills to the test.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
wymt.com
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
WTVQ
Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
WKYT 27
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night. The area was closed off for hours. KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of...
Metro News
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
wymt.com
Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday to help Kentucky State Police. Officials said 51-year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville ran from police during a traffic stop on US-23 and jumped into the Levisa Fork behind Long John Silver’s in Pikeville. Witnesses said the...
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County, West Virginia teen, baby found safe in Indiana
UPDATE: (3:55 P.M. Jan. 23, 2023) – West Virginia State Police say Ciara Chafin and her 15-month-old baby have been found safe in Peru, Indiana by Indiana State Police. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a 15-year-old and her baby missing from Wayne County who troopers say are […]
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 18 and returned 40 felony indictments and one felony information. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Driver hits 2 parked cars, flips own vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A car flipped onto its side in Huntington on Wednesday morning. Huntington Police believe the driver was going too fast for the wet road conditions when their vehicle hit two parked cars and then flipped along the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. The driver was able to get out, and there were no […]
West Virginia road reopened after mobile home got stuck in street
UPDATE (3:15 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): Low Gap Road in Boone County is reopened at this time. UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if […]
Metro News
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
Name released of woman found dead after West Virginia apartment fire
The call about the house fire came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
WSAZ
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
US Rte. 119 bridge closed for overnight repairs in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia 511 says a portion of U.S. Rte. 119 in Mingo County is closed for overnight bridge replacement. The northbound and southbound lanes are closed between mile markers 12.7 and 12.75 from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., WV 511 says. A mile marker map for […]
West Virginia man to serve up to 17 years for strangulation, hitting deputy’s cruiser
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County man was sentenced on Tuesday on several charges stemming from a 2020 pursuit. Michael Oakes, of Cross Lanes, will serve up to 17 years in prison for strangulation, fleeing while DUI, and fleeing the scene. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Metro 911 received a call regarding a disturbance in […]
