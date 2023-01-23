Local Quintessential Cowboy Takes Rodeo World By Storm. Frontier days, stampedes and cowboy contests are just some of the most popular names of what we now call the modern-day rodeo. The roots of today’s rodeo culture reach far back to the cattle industry of the American West, where it was originally influenced by Spanish conquistadors during the 1700s. Over the years, the rodeo inherited many of its practices from Spanish ranchers and their Mexican ranch hands, better known as vaqueros. The word “rodeo” itself is actually a derivative of the Spanish word “ridear,” meaning “roundup,” which is in reference to the rounding up of cattle. Rounding up cattle isn’t as simple as it may sound. It requires the breaking of horses to ride and catching cattle for many purposes, such as medical attention, branding, and sale. This feat requires an impeccable amount of roping and riding skills. It wasn’t until the early 1820s that ranches began holding friendly contest amongst themselves that would put these skills to the test.

ASHLAND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO