Lawrence County, KY

thelevisalazer.com

Kevin Gregory Zornes, Sr., 67, of Catlettsburg, KY

Kevin Gregory Zornes, Sr., 67, of Catlettsburg, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home. Gregory was born October 25, 1955 in Ashland, KY. Gregory is preceded in death by his parents Blackie Zornes and Betty (Porter) Coffey; children Kevin Gregory Zornes, Jr. and Gary Glenn Zornes; grandparents Glen and Sophie Porter; aunt Mary Alice Cline; and special friend Mike Meade.
CATLETTSBURG, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

Local Quintessential Cowboy Takes Rodeo World By Storm

Local Quintessential Cowboy Takes Rodeo World By Storm. Frontier days, stampedes and cowboy contests are just some of the most popular names of what we now call the modern-day rodeo. The roots of today’s rodeo culture reach far back to the cattle industry of the American West, where it was originally influenced by Spanish conquistadors during the 1700s. Over the years, the rodeo inherited many of its practices from Spanish ranchers and their Mexican ranch hands, better known as vaqueros. The word “rodeo” itself is actually a derivative of the Spanish word “ridear,” meaning “roundup,” which is in reference to the rounding up of cattle. Rounding up cattle isn’t as simple as it may sound. It requires the breaking of horses to ride and catching cattle for many purposes, such as medical attention, branding, and sale. This feat requires an impeccable amount of roping and riding skills. It wasn’t until the early 1820s that ranches began holding friendly contest amongst themselves that would put these skills to the test.
ASHLAND, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Death investigation underway in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night. The area was closed off for hours. KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of...
wymt.com

Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday to help Kentucky State Police. Officials said 51-year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville ran from police during a traffic stop on US-23 and jumped into the Levisa Fork behind Long John Silver’s in Pikeville. Witnesses said the...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 18 and returned 40 felony indictments and one felony information. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Metro News

New name thrown in for governor race

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
WAYNE, WV

