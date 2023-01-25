Regain Your Life: A Bariatric Surgery Journey

If excess weight is affecting your daily life or your health, weight-loss surgery may help you finally achieve long-lasting results. The Temple Bariatric Program offers proven surgical weight-loss procedures, with a dedicated, multidisciplinary team who will help you every step of the way.

Weight-loss surgery often results in an overall increase in your quality of life. As you begin to lose weight, you may experience the following health improvements:

· Improved or resolved Type 2 diabetes

· Improved or resolved high blood pressure

· A decreased risk of developing serious heart-related conditions - such as heart attack

· Resolution of sleep apnea, where CPAP therapy may no longer be needed

· Fewer symptoms associated with arthritis in weight-bearing joints

· Decreased GERD symptoms - such as heartburn - or complete resolution

· Diminished urinary stress incontinence

· Resolved infertility

Depending on your bariatric procedure, weight-loss surgery may help you lose 40% to 70% of excess body weight over a period of 2 -3 years. But bariatric surgery requires a complete lifestyle change, and your success all depends on your commitment to the plan that you and your Temple weight-loss team design together.

In this chat, we will discuss how Temple helps patients have a significantly improved quality of life through bariatric surgery. We will talk about the procedures offered at Temple, and the journey patients and families must remain committed to in order to address excess weight and live a healthier life.

Medical Director, Bariatric Surgery, Temple University Hospital

Associate Professor, Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

Rohit Soans, MD, is Medical Director of Bariatric Surgery at Temple University Hospital. He is also an Associate Professor of Surgery at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. His clinical interests include metabolic and bariatric surgery, minimally invasive and robotic general surgery, gastrointestinal disorders, and outcomes following bariatric surgery.

Assistant Professor, Clinical Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

Jeffrey Grand, PsyD, is the clinical psychologist in the Bariatric Surgery, Burn Center and Gender-Affirming Surgery programs. He supports patients through their bariatric surgery journey by helping them with their relationship with food. His research interests include psychological issues related to bariatric surgeries, acute burns and gender-affirming surgeries.