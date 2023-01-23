Read full article on original website
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Moderna says its RNA vaccine was nearly 84% effective in preventing symptoms in adults 60 and older
Moderna said a late-stage trial found that its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was 84% effective in preventing at least two symptoms in adults ages 60 and older.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
CDC says possible safety concerns on COVID vaccines, still recommends shots
(LOOTPRESS) – A new warning has risen after possible increase in strokes for those over 65 who have received a Pfizer Covid Booser shot. It’s not been found in Moderna shots yet. Here is the full release from the CDC: “Transparency and vaccine safety are top priorities for...
Studies Now Show More Vaccines, More Infections, But Less Severe Disease — 3 Reasons Why.
In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):
The FDA Is Considering A New Plan To Make COVID Vaccines A Lot More Like Your Annual Flu Shot
In a decision that could come this week, the FDA is looking to step away from the confusing array of COVID shots and boosters that are currently recommended and create an easier-to-understand schedule.
Was CJ Harris Cause of Death the COVID Vaccine? What We Know, What We Don't
Harris' family members told TMZ that he died of a heart attack. An autopsy has been done, but more tests are needed to identify the cause of the singer's death.
Younger, healthy people don't need another Covid booster, vaccine expert says
A key adviser to the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine panel is questioning whether more Covid booster shots are necessary for healthy, younger people. The evidence for the new versions of the vaccines for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which the FDA authorized in August, is "underwhelming" and fails to show they are much better than the original shots, Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician who is a leading vaccine and infectious diseases expert, wrote Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
WebMD
Flu, Other Common Viruses Linked to Brain Disease: Study
Jan. 24, 2023 – People hospitalized with viral infections like the flu are more likely to have disorders that degrade the nervous system, like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, later in life, a new analysis shows. Researchers found 22 links between viruses and common neurological conditions often seen in...
Vaccination to prevent dementia? New research suggests one way viral infections can accelerate neurodegeneration
School officials are becoming increasingly wary of TikTok amid concerns that the app poses a risk to student safety and privacy and makes the nation vulnerable to spies.
ajmc.com
Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis
A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
MedicalXpress
Commonly used antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV and hepatitis B reduce immune cells' energy production
New UCLA-led research suggests that antiretroviral drugs called TAF and TDF directly reduce energy production by mitochondria, structures inside cells that generate the power that cells use to function. Both drugs led to reduced cellular oxygen consumption rates, a measure of the ability of the mitochondria to produce energy, compared with controls. But in combination with other antiretrovirals, TAF appeared to result in a larger energy reduction than TDF did. Whether this is a cause for concern is not known at this point.
Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
Phys.org
Veterinary researchers uncover novel amyloidosis
A collaboration led by scientists at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), Japan, has discovered a novel amyloid protein from canine mammary tumors. This amyloid protein, α-S1 casein, normally plays a vital role in the transport of calcium phosphate as a milk protein that provides infant nutrition, but its involvement in disease was unknown. In this study, they have shown for the first time that α-S1 casein can cause amyloidosis in vivo and clarified the detailed mechanism of amyloid formation.
MedicalXpress
Intestinal bacteria may be an important piece in the jigsaw puzzle of multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis patients do not have the same bacteria in their intestines as healthy people. There are also differences in the composition and function of the bacteria in the intestines of multiple sclerosis patients, depending on whether their illness is active, and whether they are in treatment. This is the result of a major study of intestinal bacteria in multiple sclerosis patients and healthy control subjects, which was recently published in the journal Genome Medicine.
Healthline
Does Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cause Peripheral Neuropathy?
Peripheral neuropathy is a rare complication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It may also be a side effect of certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy. of all new leukemia diagnoses in the United States. Though CLL commonly progresses more slowly than acute leukemias and may never require treatment, it can eventually lead to complications.
News Channel Nebraska
FDA wants to simplify the use and updating of Covid-19 vaccines
The US Food and Drug Administration wants to simplify the Covid-19 vaccine process to look more like what happens with the flu vaccine, according to documents posted online on Monday. That could include streamlining the vaccine composition, immunization schedules and periodic updates of Covid-19 vaccines. The FDA said it expects...
Autism rates have tripled. Is it now more common or are we just better at diagnosis?
Autism rates tripled among children in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area from 2000 to 2016, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics. The authors, a team from Rutgers University, calculated the trend by analyzing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates of the number of children who've been identified as having autism spectrum disorder by age 8.
Newly Discovered Disease May Affect Over 15,000 Americans
A rare medical condition identified in 2020 is believed to affect about 13,200 men and 2,300 women. VEXAS syndrome causes unexplained fevers and low blood oxygen levels in people with other conditions. Up to half of those with VEXAS syndrome die within five years. TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News)...
