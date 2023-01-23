ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

12 News

Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach dies

TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach Greg Patrick has died. Patrick was on the UA staff for two seasons (2019 and 2020) under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. He was hired as a defensive analyst and briefly promoted to defensive line coach in his 1st season when Sumlin fired Iona Uiagalelei.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Child Crisis Arizona breaks ground for big Mesa center

Child Crisis Arizona has broken ground in west Mesa for a sprawling 2.4-acre campus with a 38,000-square-foot building that will house a variety of services for low-income families and children. Child Crisis’ mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

14 Chandler students among 82 Flinn semifinalists

The Chandler area is well represented on the list of 82 Flinn Scholarship, with two Chandler Unified School District high schools tying for the most from any one school in the state. There are 14 students who either attend a Chandler or CUSD school, or who are Chandler residents that...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times honored at Phoenix Suns game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer who defied the odds was honored during Tuesday night’s Phoenix Suns game at Footprint Center. Ofc. Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once to the head, in December 2021 while searching for a suspect. Arizona’s Family has previously brought you stories about his recovery.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Shuffleboard Bob saves the day for Mesa seniors

Thanks to one man the residents of The Citadel Senior Living Community have a new way to stay active. Thanks to the efforts of Robert “Shuffleboard Bob” Zaletel, the community now has two beautifully refurbished shuffleboard courts for other residents to enjoy that will also play home to The Citadel Vikings, the community’s shuffleboard team and part of the Arizona Shuffleboard Association.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Four Mesa students are Flinn semifinalists

Four Mesa students are among the 82 high school seniors across Arizona chosen as semifinalists for the prestigious Flinn Scholarship. Selected from over 1,000 applicants were Mesa residents Marina Abdelmalak, a Chandler Preparatory Academy senior; Jakob Dueck of Dobson High, Elizabeth Ghartey of BASIS Mesa and Quinlan Harris of Red Mountain High School.
MESA, AZ
12 News

'Quite a freak accident': Valley sports fan, author recovering after being hit in head with puck at Coyotes game

PHOENIX — Valley author and sports fan Zachary Hall is recovering after being hit in the head with a puck at a Coyotes game Sunday night. Hall, the author of "Don’t Sleep on Planes" and President of the State Forty-Eight Foundation, tweeted from his hospital bed Tuesday morning, expressing his gratitude to first responders and Scottsdale Honor Health for taking good care of him.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

10 Gilbert seniors are Flinn semifinalists

Ten high school seniors from Gilbert are semifinalists for the competitive, merit-based Flinn Scholarship, which completely pays for all expenses at one of Arizona’s three public universities as well as study abroad. The students – Tori Barrera, Cameron Bautista, Carol Chen, Megan Dowd, Elizabeth Ghartey, Evan Hankinson, Laci Heap,...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Freshmen playing key roles in Basha basketball’s success

Basha basketball coach Mike Grothaus knows he has a special team on his hands this season. His players have come together to form a bond that extends well beyond the court. They’ve been able to win close matchups with some of the best teams in the state. They’ve been able to show their strength and win big at time, too.
CHANDLER, AZ
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Do you prefer sweet or salty breakfast foods? For many breakfast enthusiasts, there's nothing better than typical morning foods, like eggs, bacon, biscuits, pancakes, and hash browns. Bonus points if it's breakfast for dinner!. So where's the best place in the state to get breakfast?. Stacker compiled a list of...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

San Tan Valley school put on lockdown after suspect gets on campus

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Combs Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man trying to outrun law enforcement got onto school property. The incident began at about 9:15 a.m. after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. A passenger in that vehicle had a warrant for their arrest, prompting him to jump out and run toward the middle school, according to J.O. Combs Unified School District.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson

Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
TUCSON, AZ

