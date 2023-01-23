Read full article on original website
Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach dies
TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach Greg Patrick has died. Patrick was on the UA staff for two seasons (2019 and 2020) under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. He was hired as a defensive analyst and briefly promoted to defensive line coach in his 1st season when Sumlin fired Iona Uiagalelei.
East Valley Tribune
Child Crisis Arizona breaks ground for big Mesa center
Child Crisis Arizona has broken ground in west Mesa for a sprawling 2.4-acre campus with a 38,000-square-foot building that will house a variety of services for low-income families and children. Child Crisis’ mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by...
East Valley Tribune
14 Chandler students among 82 Flinn semifinalists
The Chandler area is well represented on the list of 82 Flinn Scholarship, with two Chandler Unified School District high schools tying for the most from any one school in the state. There are 14 students who either attend a Chandler or CUSD school, or who are Chandler residents that...
AZFamily
Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times honored at Phoenix Suns game
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer who defied the odds was honored during Tuesday night’s Phoenix Suns game at Footprint Center. Ofc. Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once to the head, in December 2021 while searching for a suspect. Arizona’s Family has previously brought you stories about his recovery.
East Valley Tribune
Shuffleboard Bob saves the day for Mesa seniors
Thanks to one man the residents of The Citadel Senior Living Community have a new way to stay active. Thanks to the efforts of Robert “Shuffleboard Bob” Zaletel, the community now has two beautifully refurbished shuffleboard courts for other residents to enjoy that will also play home to The Citadel Vikings, the community’s shuffleboard team and part of the Arizona Shuffleboard Association.
We asked a pro golfer to share her favorite courses in the Valley. Here's what she said
PHOENIX — With high-profile events like the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII making their way to the Valley this year, people across the world will be descending on Arizona. While there will be a number of various activities for visitors and tourists to participate in, one of...
East Valley Tribune
Four Mesa students are Flinn semifinalists
Four Mesa students are among the 82 high school seniors across Arizona chosen as semifinalists for the prestigious Flinn Scholarship. Selected from over 1,000 applicants were Mesa residents Marina Abdelmalak, a Chandler Preparatory Academy senior; Jakob Dueck of Dobson High, Elizabeth Ghartey of BASIS Mesa and Quinlan Harris of Red Mountain High School.
'Quite a freak accident': Valley sports fan, author recovering after being hit in head with puck at Coyotes game
PHOENIX — Valley author and sports fan Zachary Hall is recovering after being hit in the head with a puck at a Coyotes game Sunday night. Hall, the author of "Don’t Sleep on Planes" and President of the State Forty-Eight Foundation, tweeted from his hospital bed Tuesday morning, expressing his gratitude to first responders and Scottsdale Honor Health for taking good care of him.
East Valley Tribune
10 Gilbert seniors are Flinn semifinalists
Ten high school seniors from Gilbert are semifinalists for the competitive, merit-based Flinn Scholarship, which completely pays for all expenses at one of Arizona’s three public universities as well as study abroad. The students – Tori Barrera, Cameron Bautista, Carol Chen, Megan Dowd, Elizabeth Ghartey, Evan Hankinson, Laci Heap,...
'Not often do you get opportunity to live both dreams in a lifetime': Phoenix firefighter former Super Bowl champ
PHOENIX — The alarm sounds and Roy Lewis grabs his gear and darts to the truck. He feels a rush of adrenaline as he climbs into the driver's seat, starts the engine and turns on the siren. Lewis is a Phoenix firefighter who's living his dream of helping the community.
New Arizona State OL commit Sean Na'a breaks down his decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Sean Na'a took his official visit to Arizona State over the weekend and didn't waste too much time at all announcing for the Sun Devils. We talked with Na'a on Sunday and it definitely seemed like more a matter of when, not if,...
Changes to No. 16 among continued evolution of 2023 WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is no stranger to sharing the weekend with the Super Bowl. This year’s iteration of the tournament, however, not only has the big game taking place at the same time, it’s about 30 miles down the road from it. Translation: TPC Scottsdale is going...
Underground construction is happening now on massive Arizona Fresh project in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A brand new project is taking shape in Phoenix, and it's set to make a big impact on the city’s food desert problem. Construction is happening underground and the city said it'll start looking like a more traditional construction site by late summer. It’s tough for...
East Valley Tribune
Freshmen playing key roles in Basha basketball’s success
Basha basketball coach Mike Grothaus knows he has a special team on his hands this season. His players have come together to form a bond that extends well beyond the court. They’ve been able to win close matchups with some of the best teams in the state. They’ve been able to show their strength and win big at time, too.
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Do you prefer sweet or salty breakfast foods? For many breakfast enthusiasts, there's nothing better than typical morning foods, like eggs, bacon, biscuits, pancakes, and hash browns. Bonus points if it's breakfast for dinner!. So where's the best place in the state to get breakfast?. Stacker compiled a list of...
Missing girls who ran away from local group home found dead in Mesa water basin
MESA, Ariz. — Two teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin Saturday night, the Mesa Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to a basin near Higley Roady and Southern Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The officers reported finding the bodies of two teenage girls in the water.
AZFamily
2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police have confirmed the identities of two teen girls who were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center on Saturday night. Mesa police say a man was walking his dog near Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard around 6...
San Tan Valley school put on lockdown after suspect gets on campus
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Combs Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man trying to outrun law enforcement got onto school property. The incident began at about 9:15 a.m. after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. A passenger in that vehicle had a warrant for their arrest, prompting him to jump out and run toward the middle school, according to J.O. Combs Unified School District.
phoenixwithkids.net
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson
Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Charter a Private Jet for WM Phoenix Open & Super Bowl Weekend With Sawyer Aviation
Phoenix will soon be a buzzing destination as Arizona hosts some of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the upcoming months, including the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII, which just so happen to take place on the same weekend. Sawyer Aviation, a private jet charter company headquartered...
