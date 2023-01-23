Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Open Letter to Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane
Yesterday was not the way anyone in Buffalo wanted the 2022 regular season to end. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a brutal way to go into the off-season. The Bengals dominated in every way possible, minus special teams. The offense and defense were not match. There was no juice. No life (compared to the rest of the season.
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
Fox 19
Fans react to Bengals playoff win against the Bills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are reacting to the Cincinnati Bengals win Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team covered the game in Orchard Park, NY and the celebration after the win. Don’t miss out on any of FOX19 NOW’s coverage from Buffalo. The next...
FOX Sports
Grading the nine Bills we thought would determine their playoff run
The Buffalo Bills didn’t get the job done. They’re out of the Super Bowl hunt — and far earlier than they expected. For the second consecutive year, the Bills lost in the AFC divisional round. Buffalo beat the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round in sloppy fashion....
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds on future: 'I care so much about this team'
The Buffalo Bills loss to the Cincinnati Bengals means their season ends but the offseason immediately gets going. During the upcoming 2023 time away from football, there will be a lot of fireworks for Buffalo en route. The Bills, more than years past, seem to have a lot of things coming into the frame regarding free agency.
