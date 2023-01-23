Read full article on original website
Related
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
clarksvillenow.com
Richard ‘Rich’ Lee Waggoner
Richard (Rich) Waggoner, age 65, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville, TN. Rich was born on July 1, 1957, in Christian County, KY to Edna Rager Waggoner. He is also preceded in death by his Father, Morris “Jake” Waggoner.
clarksvillenow.com
Bryan Bonilla
Bryan Jacob Bonilla, age 34, of Clarksville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Guthrie, KY. Bryan was born January 31, 1988, in Bakersfield, CA to his loving parents Armando (Letty) Bonilla and Monica Villegas Bonilla. Bryan is survived by his devoted wife, Brittany Bonilla; darling daughter, Charlotte Bonilla; and his adored sister, Melissa (Joe) Ferra; treasured niece and nephew, Monet and Alex; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
clarksvillenow.com
Bahama Buck’s plants first flag in Tennessee with Clarksville location
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville will soon welcome a new franchise to the frozen dessert scene with Bahama Buck’s, an original shaved ice company and the first in Tennessee. According to their website, the company is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest....
rewind943.com
Pet peeves of driving in Clarksville
It doesn’t matter if you are taking a road trip across the country, driving across town or driving down the street, we all have one pet peeve while driving! What’s yours?. People are talking about their biggest driving pet peeves, and several have mentioned those people who think they’re being “nice,” but it’s actually dangerous.
clarksvillenow.com
Staff Sgt. Robert Tancrede
SSG Robert Andre Tancrede, Army (Ret), age 75, of Clarksville, TN (formerly of New Hampshire), passed away on January 24, 2023. He was born on February 1, 1947, in Manchester, NH to Lionel and Laurette Tancrede. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl...
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, Tennessee
TENNESSEE - When you visit Nashville, you should visit some nearby waterfalls. You can enjoy Burgess Falls, Cummins Falls, Fall Creek Falls, and Cane Creek Falls. These falls are perfect for a romantic getaway or an active family trip.
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
whvoradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
whopam.com
Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine
A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
clarksvillenow.com
Joseph E. Foley
(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
fox17.com
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now...
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
clarksvillenow.com
Cohen Byrd DePriest Jr.
Cohen Byrd DePriest Jr., age 91, of Clarksville, passed peacefully on January 18th at Tennova Healthcare of natural causes. Byrd was born March 6, 1931, in Denver, TN the son of the late Cohen Byrd Sr. and Ruby Gladys Bogard DePriest. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phillis M. DePriest, one son, David DePriest and one brother, Wayne DePriest. Also preceded by his first wife, Carmen Flores.
fox17.com
Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
clarksvillenow.com
Kimberly Ellis
Kimberly Jane Ellis, age 59, of Clarksville, Tennessee passed away on January 18, 2023. Kimberly was born on September 6, 1963, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Buford and Nancy Brown who preceded her in passing. Kimberly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved country and Rock-n-Roll...
WSMV
Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
WSMV
Merchants on Broadway catches fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Comments / 0