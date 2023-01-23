Read full article on original website
‘The Wanderers’ at site where body of missing 58-year-old Staten Island man was discovered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Family members on Monday identified the the body of a man, 58, who was found dead in Richmond Valley on Sunday. The man, Joseph Perry Sr., of Tottenville, had gone missing on Dec. 23. His family had asked the Staten Island community for help in finding Perry after searching for the missing man for two weeks.
Girl, 13, reported missing from Port Richmond, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find a girl reported missing from Port Richmond. Sophia Johnson, 13, was most recently seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. leaving her home in the vicinity of Simonson Place and Post Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD asking for public’s help locating Staten Island man, 22, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old man who has been reported missing from Elm Park. Gabriel Williams was most recently seen on Tuesday around 1 a.m. at his home in the vicinity of David Place and Pulaski Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD: 2 sought for questioning in connection with robbery where shots were fired on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find two men sought for questioning in connection with an alleged robbery where shots were fired inside an apartment building in New Brighton. The incident occurred on Friday at about 4 p.m. in the vicinity...
2 people taken to hospital after NYPD car crashes in Concord on Wednesday, sources say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A marked police car was involved in a crash on a busy street in Concord on Wednesday afternoon. The air bags deployed when the crash occurred on on busy Targee Street near Columbus Avenue. Two people with minor injuries were taken to Staten Island University...
NYPD: Woman, 33, stabbed on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed early on Wednesday morning in Stapleton, according to the NYPD. The incident occurred during a dispute, and the woman’s former boyfriend is sought for questioning, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 33-year-old victim was slashed in...
FDNY responds to fire reported in New Springville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire reported at a home in New Springville prompted an FDNY response Wednesday evening. Firefighters responded to 73 Copley St. around 5:30 p.m., according to a Twitter post by the FDNY.
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
2nd suspect arrested in death of Upper West Side woman
NEW YORK -- A second man is now under arrest in the death of an Upper West Side woman found tied up and gagged inside her apartment. Police say 53-year-old Terrence Moore, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two counts of burglary. He was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the Upper West Side. Police say he and another suspect, Lashawn Mackey, killed 74-year-old Maria Hernandez while robbing her West 83rd Street apartment last week.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11 p.m., until Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Owner of Howell house issued numerous summonses after fire
While the cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear, police say the owners have been issued numerous summonses.
He’s accused of car break-ins in Great Kills, New Dorp, driving stolen vehicle in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Law-enforcement officials this month charged a West Brighton man in connection with a pattern of thefts targeting parked vehicles on Staten Island’s South Shore, followed by a second arrest weeks later for allegedly operating a stolen vehicle in his neighborhood. James Christian, 20, of...
After guilty plea in husband’s fatal stabbing, Staten Island singer admits to threatening cousin from Rikers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just when there was a resolution in sight for the topsy-turvy homicide case of Rachel Velazquez — charged in the 2018 stabbing death of her late husband in their West Brighton home — the defendant was accused of harassing a family member from Rikers Island.
Authorities identify man whose body was found in wooded area of Lincoln Park
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that Anthony Zaccaro, of Sussex, was found dead in a wooded area in Lynn Park on Saturday.
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
Families, students thank 91-year-old on her last day as crossing guard on Long Island
The great-grandmother received flowers, an orchid, and violets on her last day as a crossing guard in Levittown.
Body of 58-year-old man found in wooded area near Page Avenue, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police recovered the body of a 58-year-old man in Richmond Valley Sunday morning, authorities said. The person was found floating in the water at Mill Creek, a narrow waterway surrounded by woods located near Page Avenue and Richmond Valley Road.
D.A. explains challenges in prosecuting car thefts, says prevention is key on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon addressed the recent wave of car thefts on the South Shore, areas of concern going into 2023 and other quality-of-life issues at a virtual Community Board 3 meeting Tuesday evening. McMahon discussed the latest grand larceny auto numbers and the...
Boy, 9, grabbed in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn synagogue: police
A 9-year-old boy was almost kidnapped from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday morning, police said.
Shocking footage shows gunman opening fire during South Shore attempted robbery; individual at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are looking for an unknown man who attempted to rob a Great Kills smoke shop on Jan 22. The event unfolded on Sunday evening at around 7:30 p.m. at Armstrong Convenience, located at 4203 Hylan Blvd., police said. The masked man entered the store,...
