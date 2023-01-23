On January 20th, 2023, Universal Hub reported that HYM Investment Group LLC and My City at Peace (MyCaP) “won preliminary BPDA approval to build 466 apartments and condos, life-sciences space and a civil- rights museum on the long-vacant P-3 parcel on Tremont Street in Roxbury.” Universal Hub also shared that 66% of housing units in P3 Roxbury would be income-restricted and, additionally, the lot would also be home to the new King Boston museum, run by Embrace Boston, which recently unveiled the King memorial in Boston Common. The museum will include “a permanent collection about Boston’s complicated and inspiring civil rights history, as well as rotating exhibitions featuring nationally renowned BIPOC artists, and helping to uplift the next generation of BIPOC culture creators.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO