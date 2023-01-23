Read full article on original website
In Universal Hub: Five-building residential and life-sciences complex with a museum could rise on long vacant parcel on Tremont Street across from police headquarters
On January 20th, 2023, Universal Hub reported that HYM Investment Group LLC and My City at Peace (MyCaP) “won preliminary BPDA approval to build 466 apartments and condos, life-sciences space and a civil- rights museum on the long-vacant P-3 parcel on Tremont Street in Roxbury.” Universal Hub also shared that 66% of housing units in P3 Roxbury would be income-restricted and, additionally, the lot would also be home to the new King Boston museum, run by Embrace Boston, which recently unveiled the King memorial in Boston Common. The museum will include “a permanent collection about Boston’s complicated and inspiring civil rights history, as well as rotating exhibitions featuring nationally renowned BIPOC artists, and helping to uplift the next generation of BIPOC culture creators.”
In Boston Real Estate Times: BPDA Board approves new housing in South Boston, Dorchester, and Allston
On January 20th, 2023, Boston Real Estate Times reported that the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) approved “four new development projects” throughout the City of Boston. According to Boston Real Estate Times, “the new projects will create 145 residential units, 56 of which will be designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 2,267 construction jobs and 4,614 permanent jobs.” HYM Investment Group LLC and My City at Peace’s (MyCaP) P3 Roxbury were amongst the selected development initiatives. They will transform a long-time vacant lot into a home for green spaces, life science buildings, a museum, and minority-owned businesses.
In High Profile: BPDA Designates Community-recommended Team to Redevelop Parcel 3 in Roxbury
On January 20th, 2023, High Profile reported that “The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) board voted at its January board meeting to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group, LLC and My City at Peace (HYM/MyCAP) to redevelop Parcel 3 (P-3) in Roxbury.” Additionally, High Profile mentioned that HYM and MyCaP are proposing to re-design the long-vacant space into a cultural, social, and scientific hub for the Roxbury community through “affordable housing for the community, green spaces, life science buildings, a life science workforce training center, and a new museum and policy center.”
