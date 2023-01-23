Read full article on original website
Related
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor ORV Park Closing
The park owners made the announcement on social media Sunday saying the reason for the closure was due to the county not renewing the lease. The Grays Harbor ORV Park is officially closed. The park owners made the announcement on social media Sunday saying the reason for the closure was due to the county not renewing the lease. Commissioner Vickie Raines commented on the parks Facebook post saying the decision was made back in October not to renew the lease and there were “specific” reasons why, although she said it did not feel appropriate to discuss them on an open forum. Raines said the county had no immediately plans for the land but said there are developers interested in keeping it an Outdoor RV park.
southsoundmag.com
What's Next for the Port of Olympia
After the Port of Olympia commemorated its centennial anniversary in November, it's celebrating the triumphs of its past — all while looking toward the future. Founded in 1922, Port of Olympia is one of the 74 public port districts in Washington state, which holds the record for the most ports in the nation.
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioners to Discuss Wireless Code Changes in Feb. 7 Public Hearing
Changes to Thurston County’s wireless communication code will be up for consideration by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) during a public hearing scheduled for Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in room 110 of The Atrium, according to a Thurston County news release. The Atrium is located at 3000...
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor and Pacific fall to 9th & 10th in unemployment
The December unemployment figures for counties across the state were released on Tuesday, and both Grays Harbor and Pacific counties fell in the overall ranking. The November figures saw Pacific at 2nd highest overall within the state, with Grays Harbor at 4th highest. For December, those rankings adjusted dramatically. Grays...
Ocean Shores Elementary closed after wave of illnesses reported
OCEAN SHORES, Wash — Ocean Shores Elementary closed Tuesday for deep cleaning amid a large number of illnesses, according to the North Beach School District. "The winter illnesses are something our school and families deal with every year," a statement from the school district reads. "This year is no exception."
KXRO.com
Jobs for Hardee’s restaurant in Aberdeen posted; for the wrong Aberdeen
No, there isn’t a Hardee’s restaurant coming to Aberdeen at this time. Over the past week, multiple job postings have been listed online for a Hardee’s of Aberdeen. These positions were for Manager, Shift Leader, and Crew. This may have gotten some local residents excited about the...
thurstontalk.com
The Changing Face of Downtown Olympia
New businesses are moving in, and Olympia is growing upward with mixed-use buildings acting as hubs of activity. New visitors-turned residents fill the shops and restaurants. Energy from new business ventures, urban design principles and organized support keep it thriving. The concept is not entirely new to Olympia. Many historic...
Chronicle
Two Arrested, Stolen Car Recovered Following High-Speed Escape Attempt in Grays Harbor County
Two suspects were arrested after attempting to escape the Aberdeen Police Department following a tip about possible intoxicated driving at a local convenience store. Roger James Spike-Like, 35, of King County, and Kyra Ashley Jane Olson, 25, of Pierce County were arrested Monday afternoon and are currently awaiting formal charges in the Aberdeen city jail.
gigharbornow.org
Two ballot drop boxes moving to new locations
Two Gig Harbor-area ballot drop boxes are moving to new locations ahead of the Feb. 14 Peninsula School District levy request. The downtown Gig Harbor drop box will now be at the Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St. It previously was at Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Station 51 on Kimball Drive.
q13fox.com
Ocean Shores Elementary closed after COVID, RSV, flu outbreak
On Tuesday, school was cancelled at Ocean Shores Elementary, because of a large number of students and staff who have gotten sick from RSV, stomach flu, strep throat and COVID-19. Crews will be deep cleaning the building while class is canceled.
Ocean Shores, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Chief Leschi High School basketball team will have a game with North Beach Jr. Sr. High School on January 25, 2023, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
southsoundmag.com
Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia
Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
MyNorthwest
Thurston County house fire that killed 5 ruled accidental
Thurston County Fire officials say a house fire that killed five members of the same family over the weekend was not intentionally set. Members of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called in to determine the cause and concluded it was most likely accidental. Crews from...
Family identifies parents who died in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on people's faces. Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire. The bodies of...
Chronicle
Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County
It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
KUOW
Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event
It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
elisportsnetwork.com
Yelm football star looking for new home
A Yelm High School football star that helped the Tornados win the programs first ever State Championship announced on Monday that he has lost his scholarship from a Division-1 University in the Northwest. Kyler Ronquillo is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Portland State...
Chronicle
UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight
Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care. According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend...
KXRO.com
Two arrested with stolen vehicle in Aberdeen
A high speed chase through Aberdeen ended in the arrest of two people. The Aberdeen Police Department reported that they were called around 2pm on Monday to a possible DUI in the ampm parking lot after someone reported that two people were in the vehicle “nodding” off, possibly under the influence of drugs.
Chronicle
Sirens: Vehicle Accidents; Hit-and-Run; Malicious Mischief; DUI Arrest
Hit-and-Run • A dark gray Mazda passenger car lost control and collided with a metal street light pole and two city owned street signs on Harrison Avenue near Caveness Drive at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 21. The Mazda was observed leaving the area southbound on Caveness Drive with extensive front end damage, according to the Centralia Police Department. Parts of the bumper cover and headlight were found at the scene. Officers were able to determine the vehicle was likely a 2009-2014 Mazda 3 or Mazda 6 dark gray in color. The vehicle should have significant damage on the right front corner. The Centralia Police Department asks anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to contact Lewis County Central Dispatch at 360-740-1105 or the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680.
Comments / 0