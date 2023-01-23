The park owners made the announcement on social media Sunday saying the reason for the closure was due to the county not renewing the lease. The Grays Harbor ORV Park is officially closed. The park owners made the announcement on social media Sunday saying the reason for the closure was due to the county not renewing the lease. Commissioner Vickie Raines commented on the parks Facebook post saying the decision was made back in October not to renew the lease and there were “specific” reasons why, although she said it did not feel appropriate to discuss them on an open forum. Raines said the county had no immediately plans for the land but said there are developers interested in keeping it an Outdoor RV park.

