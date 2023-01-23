ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

gograysharbor.com

Grays Harbor ORV Park Closing

The park owners made the announcement on social media Sunday saying the reason for the closure was due to the county not renewing the lease. The Grays Harbor ORV Park is officially closed. The park owners made the announcement on social media Sunday saying the reason for the closure was due to the county not renewing the lease. Commissioner Vickie Raines commented on the parks Facebook post saying the decision was made back in October not to renew the lease and there were “specific” reasons why, although she said it did not feel appropriate to discuss them on an open forum. Raines said the county had no immediately plans for the land but said there are developers interested in keeping it an Outdoor RV park.
southsoundmag.com

What's Next for the Port of Olympia

After the Port of Olympia commemorated its centennial anniversary in November, it's celebrating the triumphs of its past — all while looking toward the future. Founded in 1922, Port of Olympia is one of the 74 public port districts in Washington state, which holds the record for the most ports in the nation.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Grays Harbor and Pacific fall to 9th & 10th in unemployment

The December unemployment figures for counties across the state were released on Tuesday, and both Grays Harbor and Pacific counties fell in the overall ranking. The November figures saw Pacific at 2nd highest overall within the state, with Grays Harbor at 4th highest. For December, those rankings adjusted dramatically. Grays...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Changing Face of Downtown Olympia

New businesses are moving in, and Olympia is growing upward with mixed-use buildings acting as hubs of activity. New visitors-turned residents fill the shops and restaurants. Energy from new business ventures, urban design principles and organized support keep it thriving. The concept is not entirely new to Olympia. Many historic...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Two Arrested, Stolen Car Recovered Following High-Speed Escape Attempt in Grays Harbor County

Two suspects were arrested after attempting to escape the Aberdeen Police Department following a tip about possible intoxicated driving at a local convenience store. Roger James Spike-Like, 35, of King County, and Kyra Ashley Jane Olson, 25, of Pierce County were arrested Monday afternoon and are currently awaiting formal charges in the Aberdeen city jail.
ABERDEEN, WA
gigharbornow.org

Two ballot drop boxes moving to new locations

Two Gig Harbor-area ballot drop boxes are moving to new locations ahead of the Feb. 14 Peninsula School District levy request. The downtown Gig Harbor drop box will now be at the Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St. It previously was at Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Station 51 on Kimball Drive.
q13fox.com

Ocean Shores Elementary closed after COVID, RSV, flu outbreak

On Tuesday, school was cancelled at Ocean Shores Elementary, because of a large number of students and staff who have gotten sick from RSV, stomach flu, strep throat and COVID-19. Crews will be deep cleaning the building while class is canceled.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ocean Shores, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Chief Leschi High School basketball team will have a game with North Beach Jr. Sr. High School on January 25, 2023, 19:00:00.
OCEAN SHORES, WA
southsoundmag.com

Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia

Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Thurston County house fire that killed 5 ruled accidental

Thurston County Fire officials say a house fire that killed five members of the same family over the weekend was not intentionally set. Members of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called in to determine the cause and concluded it was most likely accidental. Crews from...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County

It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
KUOW

Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event

It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
OLYMPIA, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

Yelm football star looking for new home

A Yelm High School football star that helped the Tornados win the programs first ever State Championship announced on Monday that he has lost his scholarship from a Division-1 University in the Northwest. Kyler Ronquillo is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Portland State...
YELM, WA
KXRO.com

Two arrested with stolen vehicle in Aberdeen

A high speed chase through Aberdeen ended in the arrest of two people. The Aberdeen Police Department reported that they were called around 2pm on Monday to a possible DUI in the ampm parking lot after someone reported that two people were in the vehicle “nodding” off, possibly under the influence of drugs.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Vehicle Accidents; Hit-and-Run; Malicious Mischief; DUI Arrest

Hit-and-Run • A dark gray Mazda passenger car lost control and collided with a metal street light pole and two city owned street signs on Harrison Avenue near Caveness Drive at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 21. The Mazda was observed leaving the area southbound on Caveness Drive with extensive front end damage, according to the Centralia Police Department. Parts of the bumper cover and headlight were found at the scene. Officers were able to determine the vehicle was likely a 2009-2014 Mazda 3 or Mazda 6 dark gray in color. The vehicle should have significant damage on the right front corner. The Centralia Police Department asks anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to contact Lewis County Central Dispatch at 360-740-1105 or the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680.
CENTRALIA, WA

