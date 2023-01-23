ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Walter Chandler "Chan" Stevens, JR.

A Renaissance man of many talents, interests, & intelligence. Walter Chandler Stevens, JR, “Chan” passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023. He was 89. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, to Walter C. Stevens, SR, and Edith “Toby” Earlich Stevens on June 9, 1933. He graduated from Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, Ohio, in 1951, went on to graduate from MIT in 1955, where he received his bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s degree from the University of Birmingham in England. Chan served in the Army during peacetime.
MANSFIELD, OH
Plain City Jonathan Alder unloads on Richwood North Union

Plain City Jonathan Alder handled Richwood North Union 51-30 in an impressive showing at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Richwood North Union and Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off on January 11, 2022 at Richwood North Union High...
PLAIN CITY, OH
Razor thin: Wooster earns tough verdict over Mt. Vernon

A sigh of relief filled the air in Wooster's locker room after a trying 60-58 test with Mt. Vernon for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Vernon, as it began with a 13-8 edge over Wooster through the end of the first quarter.
WOOSTER, OH
St. Peter's "Sister Bernie" dies Wednesday morning at age 97

JOLIET, Illinois – A Mansfield St. Peter's icon has passed. The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, died early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.
MANSFIELD, OH
Johnstown nips Newark Licking Valley in taut scare

Johnstown didn't flinch, finally repelling Newark Licking Valley 53-46 on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Johnstown and Newark Licking Valley faced off on February 2, 2021 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
NEWARK, OH
Delaware Buckeye Valley dismantles Whitehall-Yearling

Delaware Buckeye Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Whitehall-Yearling 59-28 in Ohio girls basketball on January 24. Last season, Whitehall-Yearling and Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off with January 28, 2022 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
WHITEHALL, OH
Westerville South cancels check from Sunbury Big Walnut

Westerville South put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Sunbury Big Walnut in a 54-44 decision in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Westerville South drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Sunbury Big Walnut after the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Westerville North outlasts Delaware Hayes

Westerville North stretched out and finally snapped Delaware Hayes to earn a 53-39 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 24. Delaware Hayes authored a promising start, taking a 12-10 advantage over Westerville North at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Powell Olentangy Liberty routs Dublin Coffman

Powell Olentangy Liberty dismissed Dublin Coffman by a 76-44 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off on January 21, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School. For more, click here.
POWELL, OH
Ruth Ann Wintermute

Ruth Ann Wintermute, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield. She was born June 30, 1934, in Marion, Ohio, the only child of the late Inez (Sult) and Harold Courtney. She graduated from Marion High School and married Jack E. Wintermute on August...
MANSFIELD, OH
Bonnie Lou Rose

Bonnie Lou Rose, 66, of Mansfield, a family reunion took place in Heaven as she was welcomed by her mom, dad and several other family on Thursday, January 19, 2023 after a hard battle with cancer. Bonnie, affectionately was referred to as “Ninny” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bonnie was...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cooper Enterprises announces promotion of Jerry Truex

SHELBY -- Cooper Enterprises, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jerry Truex to Director, Sales & Marketing, effective Jan. 3. "Jerry has over five years of experience with Cooper Enterprises, Inc.," said Mike Murray, president of Cooper Enterprises. "He began his career at Cooper as Account Executive and later was promoted to Manager, Sales & Marketing.
SHELBY, OH

