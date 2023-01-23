Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Shelby native makes Mansfield Playhouse debut Friday in 'Unnecessary Farce'
MANSFIELD -- Duncan Hike is comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer. He knows the controls. He knows the road. He understands the signs. An 18-wheeler is his home away from home. The 26-year-old Shelby High School graduate chose to steer a different path this week.
richlandsource.com
The youngest Jefferson's Ground Sloth was found near Millersburg in 1890
Even if you haven’t been to the Orton Geological Museum in Columbus (and shame on you for that!) it might still look familiar to some of you.
richlandsource.com
Walter Chandler "Chan" Stevens, JR.
A Renaissance man of many talents, interests, & intelligence. Walter Chandler Stevens, JR, “Chan” passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023. He was 89. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, to Walter C. Stevens, SR, and Edith “Toby” Earlich Stevens on June 9, 1933. He graduated from Western Reserve Academy, Hudson, Ohio, in 1951, went on to graduate from MIT in 1955, where he received his bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s degree from the University of Birmingham in England. Chan served in the Army during peacetime.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder unloads on Richwood North Union
Plain City Jonathan Alder handled Richwood North Union 51-30 in an impressive showing at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Richwood North Union and Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off on January 11, 2022 at Richwood North Union High...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Wooster earns tough verdict over Mt. Vernon
A sigh of relief filled the air in Wooster's locker room after a trying 60-58 test with Mt. Vernon for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Vernon, as it began with a 13-8 edge over Wooster through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
St. Peter's "Sister Bernie" dies Wednesday morning at age 97
JOLIET, Illinois – A Mansfield St. Peter's icon has passed. The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, died early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.
richlandsource.com
Statement Game: Lucas roughs up Crestview in showdown of small-school heavyweights
LUCAS — It was a signature victory for the Cubs and a wake-up call for the Cougars. Andrew Smollen scored 14 first-quarter points and Lucas dominated from start to finish in a resounding and surprising 72-38 win over previously unbeaten Crestview on Tuesday at the Cub Cave. GALLERY: Lucas...
richlandsource.com
Johnstown nips Newark Licking Valley in taut scare
Johnstown didn't flinch, finally repelling Newark Licking Valley 53-46 on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Johnstown and Newark Licking Valley faced off on February 2, 2021 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Delaware Buckeye Valley dismantles Whitehall-Yearling
Delaware Buckeye Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Whitehall-Yearling 59-28 in Ohio girls basketball on January 24. Last season, Whitehall-Yearling and Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off with January 28, 2022 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South cancels check from Sunbury Big Walnut
Westerville South put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Sunbury Big Walnut in a 54-44 decision in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Westerville South drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Sunbury Big Walnut after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
In preparation for severe weather, local clinics will delay opening
MANSFIELD -- With severe weather expected to impact much of Richland and Crawford counties on Wednesday, Third Street Family Health Services will delay opening. The community health clinic and all of its campuses will delay by two hours. All locations will open at 10 a.m.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Gnadenhutten Indian Valley weathers scare to dispatch Sugarcreek Garaway
With little to no wiggle room, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley nosed past Sugarcreek Garaway 62-58 on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Gnadenhutten Indian Valley a 17-9 lead over Sugarcreek Garaway.
richlandsource.com
Westerville North outlasts Delaware Hayes
Westerville North stretched out and finally snapped Delaware Hayes to earn a 53-39 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 24. Delaware Hayes authored a promising start, taking a 12-10 advantage over Westerville North at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility seeks renewal of tax levy on May 2 ballot
MANSFIELD -- Richland County voters will likely be asked to vote May 2 on the renewal of a property tax levy that provides more than 70 percent of the annual revenue for the the county's Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility. The five-year, 0.8-mill property tax generated more than $1.71...
richlandsource.com
Powell Olentangy Liberty routs Dublin Coffman
Powell Olentangy Liberty dismissed Dublin Coffman by a 76-44 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off on January 21, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ruth Ann Wintermute
Ruth Ann Wintermute, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield. She was born June 30, 1934, in Marion, Ohio, the only child of the late Inez (Sult) and Harold Courtney. She graduated from Marion High School and married Jack E. Wintermute on August...
richlandsource.com
Metro housing board fires director, Mansfield mayor threatens legal action
MANSFIELD — Steve Andrews has been fired, but he hasn't given up. Three members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board voted Tuesday to terminate Andrews, the agency’s executive director. Download PDF file.
richlandsource.com
Bonnie Lou Rose
Bonnie Lou Rose, 66, of Mansfield, a family reunion took place in Heaven as she was welcomed by her mom, dad and several other family on Thursday, January 19, 2023 after a hard battle with cancer. Bonnie, affectionately was referred to as “Ninny” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bonnie was...
richlandsource.com
Cooper Enterprises announces promotion of Jerry Truex
SHELBY -- Cooper Enterprises, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jerry Truex to Director, Sales & Marketing, effective Jan. 3. "Jerry has over five years of experience with Cooper Enterprises, Inc.," said Mike Murray, president of Cooper Enterprises. "He began his career at Cooper as Account Executive and later was promoted to Manager, Sales & Marketing.
richlandsource.com
Letter to the Editor: NAACP Mansfield blasts House Bill 458
NAACP MANSFIELD #3190 Stands with The NAACP Ohio State Conference and other Civil Rights Leaders who decry Sub. HB 458 which disproportionately attacks voting rights of Black, brown, and naturalized Ohioans.
Comments / 0