Scope Market, Saxo Markets and StoneX and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Reaching the end of January, the number of executive roles being onboarded this week has dropped marginally in the forex, crypto and fintech industries, but it is expected due to the number of redundancies in the market. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Morgan Stanley Fines Employees Up to $1M for Messaging Breaches
Morgan Stanley, a New York-based global investment bank, has penalized some of its employees with fines ranging between a few thousand dollars to over $1 million for using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to discuss official business. Sources told the Financial Times, which first broke the news that Morgan Stanley...
German Stock Exchange Boerse Stuttgart’s Digital Business Gets New Boost
Boerse Stuttgart, Germany’s second largest stock exchange , has strengthened its digital business with additional investment from Tokyo- based financial services firm, SBI Group, and digital publisher, Axel Springer. Boerse announced on Friday that both firms are now completely committed to its digital business. Under its digital business, the...
Canadian Public Bank ATB Financial Onboards smartTrade’s FX Solution
SmartTrade acquired Toronto-based TickTrade Systems in November 2021. The technology provider said it is placing a strong focus on growth in 2023. ATB Financial, a Canadian financial institution and the largest public bank in North America, has onboarded smartTrade, a France-based provider of multi-asset electronic trading platforms, as its “client-facing foreign exchange (FX) web platform.” Both organizations announced the development on Thursday in a joint statement.
Startup Atlantic Money Accuses UK Fintech Wise of Targeting Its Business
Atlantic Money, a UK money transfer service startup, has accused fintech company Wise (formerly TransferWise) of stifling fair competition by yanking it off its price comparison sites. The startup in a letter written to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accused Wise of “creating a substantial barrier to entry for cheaper and more innovative providers to establish themselves.”
Anthony Darvall Leaves easyMarkets after 15 Years, Launches Startup
Anthony Darvall, the Head of FX Dealer for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region at easyMarkets, has departed the forex trading company after almost 15 years of service to launch a web 3.0 fintech startup called Traderflow. Darvall announced his new position as the Founder of Traderflow on Friday on professional...
