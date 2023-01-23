Have you ever wondered how the National Weather Service knows what kind of weather is coming?. In the NWS New Orleans office, which is in Slidell, workers recently updated parts on the weather radar. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate talked with the meteorologist-in-charge at NWS New Orleans, Benjamin Schott, about how this radar works and potential changes that may come for the local office. The NWS New Orleans' coverage area includes Baton Rouge and southwest Mississippi. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO