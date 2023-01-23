ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

'We can see all sorts of things': Benjamin Schott explains the NWS weather radar

Have you ever wondered how the National Weather Service knows what kind of weather is coming?. In the NWS New Orleans office, which is in Slidell, workers recently updated parts on the weather radar. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate talked with the meteorologist-in-charge at NWS New Orleans, Benjamin Schott, about how this radar works and potential changes that may come for the local office. The NWS New Orleans' coverage area includes Baton Rouge and southwest Mississippi. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Committee of 100, BBB elect officers

Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe

A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting

LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scotlandville executes well in win against Newman

Two of Louisiana’s best teams met in Madison Prep’s Charger Classic, played Saturday night at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge. Scotlandville (22-2), the kings of Division I, had little trouble with the leader of Division III, Isidore Newman (15-2). The Hornets won 71-48 behind a strong performance from center Dorian Booker.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Mission Drive

One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Mission Drive on Thursday night, officials said. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3300 block of Mission Drive just after 7:20 p.m. Police on Friday morning...
BATON ROUGE, LA

