theadvocate.com
'We can see all sorts of things': Benjamin Schott explains the NWS weather radar
Have you ever wondered how the National Weather Service knows what kind of weather is coming?. In the NWS New Orleans office, which is in Slidell, workers recently updated parts on the weather radar. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate talked with the meteorologist-in-charge at NWS New Orleans, Benjamin Schott, about how this radar works and potential changes that may come for the local office. The NWS New Orleans' coverage area includes Baton Rouge and southwest Mississippi. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
theadvocate.com
How to make Grand Isle livable in the face of storms? Raise substations, bury power lines.
The structure taking shape on Grand Isle’s western edge rises 20 feet in the air, not unlike most houses on the barrier island, where stilts are the best defense from the threatening Gulf of Mexico. Still, the massive concrete grid being erected and topped with a metal platform stands...
theadvocate.com
Committee of 100, BBB elect officers
Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Outside, independent spending swamped locals in fall Baton Rouge school board races
Donors, some of them rich and many of them anonymous, wrote big checks to support East Baton Rouge Parish School Board candidates this past fall, triggering a flood of mailers, phone calls, text messages and digital ads. This campaign largesse came almost exclusively through “dark money” channels, spent by nonprofit...
theadvocate.com
Quin Hillyer: Why New Orleans needs a recall election on LaToya Cantrell
Come on, citizens of New Orleans: Sign the recall petition. One of the world’s great cities is being eviscerated before your eyes. The least you can do is put on the ballot the question of whether new leadership is warranted. If enough people sign the petition to force a...
theadvocate.com
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe
A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette is turning 200 and we're throwing a yearlong party -- you're all invited
In 1823, the Louisiana Legislature carved off the western half of St. Martin Parish to form a new parish. They named it after the Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who was a hero to the Continental Army in the American Revolution. The population of the new parish was settled...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Only wounded so far, but season of shootings might get worse
If you’re laid up in a hospital with a gunshot wound, you don’t appreciate the phrase “dodging a bullet,” but the latter probably applies in Baton Rouge right now. In two recent cases, large parties in the Capital City ended in blazes of gunfire that, miraculously, left no one dead.
theadvocate.com
Intracoastal Waterway Bridge project in West Baton Rouge could be delayed up to 10 months
Unexpected settlement discovered during construction of the LA 1 replacement bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in West Baton Rouge could delay the project up to 10 months, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said in a release on Wednesday. Excessive settlement of the piles under the 17 new bridge...
theadvocate.com
A huge dam would protect Baton Rouge from floods but expose others. Is there a better way?
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is "taking a step back" from plans to build a 3.6-mile-long, $1.3 billion dam that for years has been proposed as a major protection against flooding in the Baton Rouge region. Instead, the Corps says it is considering a "non-structural plan" that...
theadvocate.com
Investigation into shooting of retired Mississippi police officer leads to chase, arrests in La.
A fast-moving investigation into the shooting and abduction of a retired Mississippi police officer and burglaries in Gulfport led to a police chase Thursday night in Ascension Parish and the arrest of eight people, authorities said. The retired officer was found on Thursday bound, shot twice and suffering from significant...
theadvocate.com
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: Violence hits a legislator's family, and she wants more done for solutions
Last year, when Vanessa Caston LaFleur was running for a seat in the Louisiana Legislature, she went to the community and asked potential voters what the top three issues they wanted her to deal with. Easy, right?. The first-time candidate believed her district would rank business development and job creation...
theadvocate.com
From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting
LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville executes well in win against Newman
Two of Louisiana’s best teams met in Madison Prep’s Charger Classic, played Saturday night at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge. Scotlandville (22-2), the kings of Division I, had little trouble with the leader of Division III, Isidore Newman (15-2). The Hornets won 71-48 behind a strong performance from center Dorian Booker.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief urges peace, prayer before release of Memphis police beating footage
The head of the Baton Rouge Police Department is urging community members and his officers to pray for peace ahead of the expected release of "sickening" body camera footage depicting five Memphis police officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the officers and nationwide outrage. Baton...
theadvocate.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Mission Drive
One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Mission Drive on Thursday night, officials said. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3300 block of Mission Drive just after 7:20 p.m. Police on Friday morning...
theadvocate.com
Live: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson speaks on media day as No. 1 Tigers prep for season
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and his players will look ahead to the 2023 season during the program's media day at noon on Friday. The Tigers are the preseason consensus as the No. 1 team in the nation thanks to some top returnees and a loaded transfer class. Johnson is...
