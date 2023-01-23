‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu.

On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”

Along with sharing details about her absence, Zee noted she was excited about the upcoming drought monitor. She also thanked Samantha Wnek, Dan Amarante, and Sam Champion for covering for her on the popular morning news show while she recovers.

In a separate Instagram post, Ginger Zee showed a snapshot of her makeup-free and stated that influenza A knocked her out for a bit. “I haven’t moved from bed in 48 hours,” she explained. However, she did note that Tamiflu, an antiviral drug that treats and prevents the flu, has been helping her recover quickly. “I actually see light and have now gone 10 hours without a fever.”

Zee thanked her husband and mother-in-law, who helped care for her boys as they are also sick. They may have the flu as well. “Sending everyone healthy sunny vibes cause this storm is gonna pass.”

Sam Champion spoke out about making an appearance on Good Morning America to cover for Zee. “My heart is happy after spending time with great friends,” Champion declared. He tagged the morning show’s co-hosts Lara Spencer, Robin Robert, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos. “Thank you for being wonderful.”

He also shared a picture of him on Spencer’s scooters. The co-host is currently recovering from a leg injury.

Ginger Zee Announces She’s Not Buying New Things During the Month Of February

While she’s at home recovering from the flu, Ginger Zee revealed she’s preparing for a month of no spending. “Want to join me and do no new things for February?” she asked in her latest Instagram post. “It is such a revealing practice to just take a pause and make everything thoughtful instead of auto-pilot.”

During an appearance on the Rachel Ray Show last month, Ginger Zee stated she stopped buying new clothes for three months. “I could buy with consignment and second-hand,” she stated. “But nothing new. I’m not a monster- I’m not talking about no new underwear if I needed them! But any of the other things.”

When asked what she did after the three months were up, Ginger Zee stated that everything about the experience was easy for her. “I never stopped!” she declared. The TV personality then added she’s gone six months without any new clothes.