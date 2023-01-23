570 News on the Go: Jan. 23, 2023
The manhunt continues in Watsontown, which UPMC hospital is changing to an ER and why has the most famous groundhog made headlines? Today is Monday, January 23rd and this is 570 News on the Go, brought to you in part by NorthCentralPA.com.
