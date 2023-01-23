ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsontown, PA

570 News on the Go: Jan. 23, 2023

By Liz Brady
 2 days ago

The manhunt continues in Watsontown, which UPMC hospital is changing to an ER and why has the most famous groundhog made headlines? Today is Monday, January 23rd and this is 570 News on the Go, brought to you in part by NorthCentralPA.com.

NorthcentralPA.com

Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests

Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Winter book sale set

Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's time to restock those bookshelves and cozy up with a good read, courtesy of the Friends of the Bloomsburg Public Library. The Friends are holding a winter book sale on Feb. 8-11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library at 225 Market St., Bloomsburg. There are thousands of options to choose from, including hardcovers, softcovers, kids’ books, nonfiction, and DVDs.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Miniature oil paintings on display

Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is holding an opening reception for an exhibit of miniature oil paintings by local artist Maureen Babb. The reception for “Life in Miniature” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 2-4 p.m. Babb is a well-known member of the Wellsboro Art Club who works in a variety of media. She will give an artist’s talk at 3 p.m. to explain...
WELLSBORO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Kiwanis Club invites public to membership open house

Williamsport, Pa. — Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. This February, the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport will host an open house for anyone who is interested in joining or learning more about the organization. The open house will be held at the Holiday Inn Express in Williamsport on Thursday, February 9 beginning at noon. Lunch will be provided, and all participants will participate in a hands-on craft activity for the benefit of children enrolled in STEP Head Start programs. To join the open house, please RSVP by February 1 by emailing kiwanis130@gmail.com. “As a member of the Williamsport Kiwanis Club for 8 years, I have seen first-hand the impact that its membership has on kids in this community. From sponsorship of local non-profits to the building of a community playground – KIDS NEED KIWANIS,” said Dawn Astin, current board member.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket claimed

(WTAJ) — Someone just won $1,000,000 from a $20 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off, the lottery announced Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products on Mill St. in Danville. $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App. The […]
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
Newswatch 16

Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

James Nasatka announces run for Bradford County District Attorney

Bradford Counyt, Pa. — James R. Nasatka, Esquire, First Assistant District Attorney of Bradford County, Pa., announced his run for District Attorney upon the intended retirement of DA Albert Ondrey at the end of 2023. Nasatka, 37, was born in Easton, Pa., and lived the majority of his life in Mount Bethel, a small village in Northampton County, Pa. As the son of a police officer, Nasatka long held an...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

NEPA spared significant snow, but cancellations ruled the day

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. While most of the Wyoming Valley was spared from significant snow totals and hazardous conditions after Wednesday morning’s snowfall, many events around Luzerne County were still canceled or moved back out of an abundance of caution. The National Weather Service’s...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin hits historical basketball landmark

Shamokin, Pa. — With Tuesday night’s 76–49 win over Shikellamy, the Shamokin boys basketball team reached an impressive milestone in the program's history. One thousand wins. Current head coach Chris Zimmerman has been a big part of the program's success. Before taking over the reins in 2012, Zimmerman starred on the hardwood for the Indians. A 1999 graduate, Zimmerman scored 2061 points during his playing days in purple, so he...
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Surveillance video links man to gun threat at Sheetz

Woodward Township, Pa. — A man denied being in possession of a gun, but surveillance video allegedly showed otherwise. Ashton Robert Streck, 24, of Williamsport, drove around the parking lot of the Sheetz at 7775 North Route 220 with a weapon on the evening of Jan. 5, State Police Troopers said. Streck was allegedly upset at two men over an ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit. Streck and his brother, Bryce...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Demolition at abandoned hotel begins

Danville, Pa. — Demolition has begun on the former Days Inn hotel after a years-long battle with the former owners. The dilapidated hotel has been the site of squatters and vandals over the last several years and police have been called to the property numerous times, including in October when four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the lobby of the hotel. Related reading: Body discovered in abandoned...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month

A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger presents nursing scholarships and awards

Danville, Pa. — To honor the legacy of Susan M. Robel, Geisinger presents scholarships and awards to excellent employees each year. Robel was Geisinger's former chief nursing officer and co-chief patient experience officer, who was known as "the definition of collegiality and was an exemplary colleague to all," according to colleagues. This year, 10 employees were given the Caring Award for going above and beyond in their dedication to patients...
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cashier charged for rolling back prices at Walmart

Montoursville, Pa. — An 18-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly skipped ringing up items while working as a cashier. Jaheem Brown passed customers' items through without scanning them seven different times, according to a police affidavit. Walmart loss prevention officers watched video of the incidents and alerted Montoursville Police on Jan. 7. The thefts were allegedly committed between November and December of 2022, according to the investigator with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County teen is charged as an adult in connection with a violent home invasion. It’s creating conversations about an apparent rise in juvenile violent crimes in our area. Over the last year alone Eyewitness News has covered quite a few stories involving juvenile violent crimes. Eyewitness News Reporter […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
