Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Receives Five Oscar Nominations
2018's Black Panther opened the forbidden door between Marvel Studios and the Academy Awards, and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is walking right through. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel received a total of five Oscar nominations, including the first-ever acting nod for Marvel Studios in the form of Angela Bassett's best supporting actress nod. Beyond Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for best original song, best costume design, make-up & hairstyling, and best visual effects. These five nominations are down from its predecessor, as 2018's Black Panther received seven total nods four years ago.
TODAY.com
Angela Bassett reveals why her ‘Black Panther’ role was a lifetime achievement
Over the course of Angela Bassett’s career, the actor has had a number of acclaimed and award-winning roles. She's earned an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe for her portrayal as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” been praised with Emmy nominations for her “American Horror Story” characters and brought to life multiple strong and independent women including Rosa Parks.
Tha Alkaholiks Drop Their Final Album Firewater – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 24, 2006: After four albums and numerous sell-out tours, Tha Alkaholiks went their separate ways after releasing their fifth studio project, Firewater, via Waxploitation and Koch Records in 2006. Tha Alkaholiks, also known as Tha Liks, consist of rappers J-Ro...
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
ETOnline.com
Rihanna Laughs as Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Take All the Time You Want' With New Music
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!. Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer. "I'm gonna say...
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
The Drama Behind the Chuck D Sample in The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ten Crack Commandments’
A Chuck D sample was a major component of The Notorious B.I.G.'s song 'Ten Crack Commandments. But there was some drama with getting the sample.
hotnewhiphop.com
Erykah Badu Remixes Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” On Her Birthday
Erykah Badu shared a remix of Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” in honor of her birthday. Erykah Badu shared a remix of Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” in honor of the legendary singer’s birthday on Monday. Badu uploaded her version, titled “She Stronger,” in an Instagram post.
AOL Corp
Lil’ Kim, Ashanti to perform at Apollo Theater as part of Harlem Festival of Culture kickoff
“The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends” will also feature appearances by Remy Ma and Fivio Foreign. Lil’ Kim is scheduled to perform at New York City’s Apollo Theater on Jan. 26 in one of the Harlem Festival of Culture’s (HFC) opening events. Ashanti will be joining the Queens rapper at the world-famous Harlem venue.
Digital Music News
Rick Rubin: “I Have No Technical Ability, and I Know Nothing About Music”
Legendary producer Rick Rubin admits: “I have no technical ability, and I know nothing about music.”. Rick Rubin’s genre-spanning career has included work with artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, LL Cool J, Beastie Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Black Sabbath. But the legendary producer said in an extensive interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that he “barely” knows how to make music or play an instrument.
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z Were ‘Going at It’ While Recording ‘I Love the Dough’
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z had a relationship dating back to before they were rappers. Once Jay-Z had become a rapper, the two teamed up for the song 'I Love the Dough.'
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
thesource.com
Happy 58th Birthday To The Legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff!
On this date in 1965, Jeffrey Townes, better known to Hip Hop and television fans as “Jazzy Jeff” was born in the City of Brother Love and has become one of the best to ever place their hands on a pair of Technics 1200s. Originally known as the...
Mo’Nique To Play A Haunted Widow In Lee Daniels Produced Horror Film ‘The Reading’
Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are continuing their collaborative partnership with a new film set to debut via BET+ next month.
Lauren London Admits Being Concerned About Having Jonah Hill As ‘You People’ Love Interest
Lauren London is opening up about how “apprehensive” she initially was about starring as Jonah Hill‘s love interest in Netflix’s You People. London stars as Amira in the Kenya Barris-directed film, the girlfriend of her Jewish boyfriend Ezra (played by Hill). The rom-com flick follows the happy couple as they work to bring together their parents, Amira’s dad and mom Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long), and Ezra’s parents Shelley (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and his casually racist dad, Arnold (David Duchovny).
Ice Cube Reveals Tupac Wanted To Make Music Similar To N.W.A.
During a recent appearance with two of his fellow Mount Westmore members, Ice Cube got very candid about Tupac’s early days as a roadie for Digital Underground. The “It Was A Good Day” rapper revealed on the People’s Party podcast to host Talib Kweli that he met Pac as an eager talent on-the-rise who was heavily inspired and influenced by N.W.A.. He later indicated that he wanted to make music derivative of theirs.More from VIBE.comO'Shea Jackson Jr. Addresses Nepotism In Hollywood DebateSir Jinx Dubs Ice Cube "A Fake Gangster" Amid Ongoing LawsuitE-40 Launches Chicken & Waffles Flavored Ice Cream Cube, 53,...
Comments / 0