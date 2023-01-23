ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SolarEdge’s Technology First to Meet South Australia’s New Dynamic Export Regulations

 2 days ago
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023--

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its products have met the new Dynamic Export requirements as part of the South Australian Government’s plan to stabilize the grid with sophisticated, remote cloud control technologies. SolarEdge is the first vendor to certify and offer this native dynamic export service to SA Power Network.

Illustration of SolarEdge’s remote Virtual Power Plant (VPP) capabilities (Photo: Business Wire)

The Dynamic Export requirements call for all new solar systems to allow the network operator to remotely update solar systems’ grid export limits to help maintain grid stability. As part of the “Smarter Homes Program” for distributed energy, starting in July 2023 SolarEdge’s residential and small commercial systems in South Australia will be able to respond to network constraint issues through dynamic control of solar energy exports to the grid. The benefit to SolarEdge system owners is that for most of the year, they will be able to export up to six-times more energy back into the grid, compared to non-compliant sites which will be limited to small, 1.5kW fixed export power limits.

SolarEdge’s smart inverters achieve this capability without the complexity and additional costs of adding third-party controllers.

Zvi Lando, SolarEdge’s CEO , said: “Australia is an early adopter of renewable energy technologies, with challenging and complex grid requirements. We are proud to be part of this milestone pioneered by SA Power Networks and we are excited to help network operators solving congestion issues to further increase solar adoption.”

SolarEdge’s full range of residential and commercial solar inverters are on the Australian Clean Energy Council (CEC) approved vendor list here.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. Visit us at: solaredge.com

