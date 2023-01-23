ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man fired shots into Asian grocery in Evendale, restaurant patrons hid next door

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

A man was arrested Sunday after police said he fired multiple shots from a handgun into the front windows of an Asian grocery next door to Uncle Yip's restaurant in Evendale while customers and staff sheltered inside.

Daniel Beckjord, 33, is charged with inducing panic, firing a gun into a habitation and multiple counts of felonious assault.

According to court documents, there were nine people inside the restaurant when Beckjord fired "into the glass to the left of the entrance of the restaurant." Several people locked themselves in a bathroom during the incident, police said

When police arrived at the plaza, officers said Beckjord was in the parking lot holding a .40 caliber Glock handgun and was taken into custody. Investigators reported he was saying things that did not make sense.

Beckjord said "he was at this business ... because he was the 'President of Tokyo' and that the 'Tokyo Foods' was 'not in compliance,' " according to court documents,

Tokyo Foods and Uncle Yip's are next-door to each other in the same plaza.

Evendale police said in a news release they executed a search warrant of Beckjord's Winton Place home. There, they said they found numerous other firearms, magazines, ammunition and two bulletproof vests. Cincinnati police are handling that part of the investigation.

Beckjord is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Beckjord was arrested last July in Northside on charges of inducing panic and obstructing official business. Police said he was wandering in and out of traffic with a loaded gun. This case has not yet been resolved.

Beckjord posted bond in the July case on the same day he was arrested and was released to await trial at home. As a condition of his release, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Ted Berry ordered that Beckjord consume no alcohol and possess no weapons, according to court documents. A mental health report was being prepared for Beckjord in the Northside case this month, the documents state.

A lawyer for Beckjord could not be reached at the time of this report.

Enquirer reporter Erin Couch contributed to this report.

