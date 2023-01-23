Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's ironic former 'Eddie Munster' owned a house said to be haunted and built on a vortexCJ CoombsMacon, MO
Historic 1890 Wardell House in Macon, Missouri, home to diversified businessman, Thomas E. Wardell, Jr.CJ CoombsMacon, MO
The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945CJ CoombsKnox County, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Melvin L. Dixon Sr., 86 of Winigan, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Melvin L Dixon Sr. of Winigan, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at LaPlata Nursing Home at the age of 86. Melvin was born on March 1, 1936 in rural Adair County, Missouri. Melvin was born to Glen and Viola (Lutz) Dixon. Melvin grew up in the Pure Air area and attended rural schools including the Salisbury School.
Letitia 'Tish' McBee, 96 of Queen City, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home
Letitia “Tish” McBee 96, of Queen City passed away Monday evening (January 23, 2023) in the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri. The daughter of Vernie and Minnie (White) Wheeler, she was born April 15, 1926, in rural Queen City. She grew up in the Queen City area where she attended the Brushy Rural School and the Queen City High School.
Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
Lloyd Allen, 84, of Unionville, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home
Lloyd Allen, 84, of Unionville, MO passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, January 20, 2023. Lloyd Wayne Allen was born near Omaha, MO on February 3, 1938, the son of Homer and Elsie (Mitchell) Allen. He attended the Berry Rural School and graduated from Livonia High School in 1955. Lloyd married Arlene Brown in Livonia on June 18, 1955. The young couple moved to Maxwell, IA soon after their marriage, where Lloyd worked as a farm hand. They went to Yakima, WA on the apple picking crew before returning to Putnam Co. in 1958. Lloyd began his bulldozing career in 1962, working for Carl Trump of Kahoka, Mo. The family returned to Putnam Co. in 1968 where Lloyd continued operating a dozer until retiring in 2010. Lloyd was well known for the quality of his work.
Teenage boy badly hurt when UTV flips over outside Edina
NEAR EDINA, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy from Edina was injured in a UTV rollover crash in Knox County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at 2:15 p.m. in a private drive off of Nature Trail Street, three miles southwest of Edina. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the side-by-side...
Presiding commissioner responds to rumors surrounding the Adair County Courthouse
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Courthouse renovation project is 98% complete, according to Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan. The last major hurdle is having the special parts delivered to upgrade the building's elevator. If that goes well, right now, Shahan estimates the building being back open in...
Family of 4 injured when minivan hits embankment near Macon
MACON, Mo. — Four members of the same family were taken to the hospital late Wednesday after a minivan crashed in Macon County. The one-vehicle crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 63, one-half mile south of Macon. State troopers say a northbound van driven by Matthew Jacobs, 40,...
Verdict handed down in trial of Kirksville man charged in Dec. 2021 killings
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville murder suspect Ray Rijos was found guilty Wednesday on six of eight charges, including three counts of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty of one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of unlawful use of weapon and one count of armed criminal action. Rijos...
Unstable building on Memphis square set to be demolished
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri building that has been deemed structurally unsafe is set to be demolished soon. The two-story structure on the southwest corner of the Memphis square is owned by Donnie Musser. Caution tape has been put up in front of and along the side of...
Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
Atlanta C-3 School District announces new superintendent
ATLANTA, Mo. — A Heartland school district will soon have a new leader, but she is a familiar face. On Tuesday, the Atlanta C-3 School Board announced the hiring of Stacie McVey as the new superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year. McVey is the current K-12 principal at Atlanta.
No man in ski mask chasing girl on Truman campus, police say
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police at Truman State University are dispelling a rumor that a man in a ski mask was chasing a girl on campus. Investigators say there is no truth to that. Truman's Department of Public Safety reported that around 6 p.m. Monday, a female student reported that...
Presiding commissioner gives update on status of Adair County Courthouse project
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Renovations are coming to an end for a major project in Downtown Kirksville. The Adair County Courthouse has been closed to the public since the end of 2021. In that time, renovations to the inside and outside of the building have taken place. Some of those...
Adair County Health reports 27 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 18-24
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Adair County Health Department reported that the number of COVID-19 cases in the county increased. There were 27 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24. For the previous counting period, there were 17 cases reported. Cases...
29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Tuesday
MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Health department staff are conducting investigations on confirmed positive cases. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total...
