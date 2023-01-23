ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

obxtoday.com

Suzanne S. Boseman

Suzanne Seeley Boseman, age 87, of Camden, NC died on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 18, 1935 to the late Harry Lane Seeley and Ruby Russell Seeley, she was the widow of John Wiggins Boseman. A member of the Eastern Star, Gregory Circle at Shiloh Baptist Church, the YMCA, and the Red Hat Society, Suzanne enjoyed Bingo and playing cards.
CAMDEN, NC
obxtoday.com

Paul J. Gorzkowski

Paul J. Gorzkowski passed away in his home in Manteo surrounded by his family on January 22, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita Bright Lynn and Stanley Anthony Gorzkowski; stepfather, Ben Lynn; and brothers, John and Steven Gorzkowski. Paul is survived by his loving wife of...
MANTEO, NC
WNCT

Who is the Bertie County sheriff?

WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Local nonprofit gives children with disabilities …. For some kids, they may think they don't have a chance to play sports like...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

2023 Albemarle Area Landscape School set for February 27

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Using Native Plants in Coastal Landscapes, Rachel Veal. 1 pm – 3 pm Managing Warm Season Turf, Matt Martin. This year’s school is free; however, registration is required through our Eventbrite link. For more information,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Williamston to start construction at Moratoc Park

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the outdoor recreation lovers, Williamston is making it easier for you. Williamston is working on a $950,000 project that will connect the boat ramp at Moratoc Park to Skewarkee Trail and lead back into downtown. This project is a part of larger construction that the boardwalk has had over the […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
NORFOLK, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sunday blaze destroys Ahoskie home

AHOSKIE – Seven people are displaced after a fire destroyed a two-story boarding house here early Sunday morning. One of the residents had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a downstairs room, according to Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley. “She was trapped inside one room with fire in...
AHOSKIE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Meet Russia, OBX Pet of the Week

Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Russia. This sweet girl was brought into our care by Animal Control. She didn’t have the best start in life as she was used strickly for breading. Now that she is in our care she is house trained, loves her dog bed and loves attention. She is good with children and could go home with another dog. Watch this video to learn more about Russia.
MANTEO, NC
wcti12.com

Authorities provide update on deadly Bethel house fire

Pitt County authorities have released the names of the two people that died in a Bethel house fire last week. Nellie Williams, 74, and Benjamin Bell, 29, died in Jan. 20 fire at 322 US 64 Alt, per Pitt County Emergency Management. The cause of the fire is still listed...
PITT COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Merchants Millpond welcomes new Park Rangers

GATESVILLE – The natural beauty of Merchants Millpond State Park continues to weave its magic spell over those who walk or canoe its vast acreage. That “spell” even consumes those who work there, to include the park’s two newest Rangers – David Schafer, a native of Rutherfordton in the western part of the state, and Cody Hinson, who hails from Cerro Gordo, located near Wilmington.
GATESVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Police respond to more gunshots in Plymouth

Shooting incidents resurfaced last week in several Plymouth locations — including at an East Main street residence where gunfire has become somewhat common in recent months. Police department officers responded to four “shots fired” calls reported at 505 East Main street, nearby Crowell Street and on Winesett Circle and Luvera Street.
PLYMOUTH, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
WITN

WHO AM I? Police get more pics of Chocowinity burglar

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say they now have more photos of a man who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos on Monday of a man they say broke into the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business on January 17th.
CHOCOWINITY, NC

