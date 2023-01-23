Read full article on original website
Suzanne S. Boseman
Suzanne Seeley Boseman, age 87, of Camden, NC died on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 18, 1935 to the late Harry Lane Seeley and Ruby Russell Seeley, she was the widow of John Wiggins Boseman. A member of the Eastern Star, Gregory Circle at Shiloh Baptist Church, the YMCA, and the Red Hat Society, Suzanne enjoyed Bingo and playing cards.
Paul J. Gorzkowski
Paul J. Gorzkowski passed away in his home in Manteo surrounded by his family on January 22, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita Bright Lynn and Stanley Anthony Gorzkowski; stepfather, Ben Lynn; and brothers, John and Steven Gorzkowski. Paul is survived by his loving wife of...
Who is the Bertie County sheriff?
WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Local nonprofit gives children with disabilities …. For some kids, they may think they don't have a chance to play sports like...
2023 Albemarle Area Landscape School set for February 27
9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Using Native Plants in Coastal Landscapes, Rachel Veal. 1 pm – 3 pm Managing Warm Season Turf, Matt Martin. This year’s school is free; however, registration is required through our Eventbrite link. For more information,...
Williamston to start construction at Moratoc Park
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the outdoor recreation lovers, Williamston is making it easier for you. Williamston is working on a $950,000 project that will connect the boat ramp at Moratoc Park to Skewarkee Trail and lead back into downtown. This project is a part of larger construction that the boardwalk has had over the […]
Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
Sunday blaze destroys Ahoskie home
AHOSKIE – Seven people are displaced after a fire destroyed a two-story boarding house here early Sunday morning. One of the residents had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a downstairs room, according to Ahoskie Fire Chief Michael Bradley. “She was trapped inside one room with fire in...
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized
Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Meet Russia, OBX Pet of the Week
Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Russia. This sweet girl was brought into our care by Animal Control. She didn’t have the best start in life as she was used strickly for breading. Now that she is in our care she is house trained, loves her dog bed and loves attention. She is good with children and could go home with another dog. Watch this video to learn more about Russia.
Authorities provide update on deadly Bethel house fire
Pitt County authorities have released the names of the two people that died in a Bethel house fire last week. Nellie Williams, 74, and Benjamin Bell, 29, died in Jan. 20 fire at 322 US 64 Alt, per Pitt County Emergency Management. The cause of the fire is still listed...
Merchants Millpond welcomes new Park Rangers
GATESVILLE – The natural beauty of Merchants Millpond State Park continues to weave its magic spell over those who walk or canoe its vast acreage. That “spell” even consumes those who work there, to include the park’s two newest Rangers – David Schafer, a native of Rutherfordton in the western part of the state, and Cody Hinson, who hails from Cerro Gordo, located near Wilmington.
Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai
The nurse practitioner, with almost 20 years of experience, noticed a need in her hometown. Like many rural areas, Gates County has no practicing doctors.
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk
According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the trailer separated from the tractor.
Police respond to more gunshots in Plymouth
Shooting incidents resurfaced last week in several Plymouth locations — including at an East Main street residence where gunfire has become somewhat common in recent months. Police department officers responded to four “shots fired” calls reported at 505 East Main street, nearby Crowell Street and on Winesett Circle and Luvera Street.
Two injured following two shootings in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 8:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of Herrington Rd. Officers were also alerted that someone had been shot and that there were subjects fleeing the scene.
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
Students invited to get creative with 2023 ‘Trash Attack!’ poster contest
First Flight students in grades K-12 are invited to explore their creative side as the Town of Kill Devil Hills announces that their 2023 Trash Attack! poster contest is now underway. The poster should focus on the Trash Attack! event & keeping our community clean of litter. According to the...
Following the opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, we're clearing the air on Virginia's smoking policies for casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Bad luck isn’t the reason Orga Boone’s first trip to bet big came up short Tuesday. “I went in there and accomplished what I came to do, but with the smoke [smell] it just kind of pushed me out," she said. Amid the excitement...
WHO AM I? Police get more pics of Chocowinity burglar
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say they now have more photos of a man who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos on Monday of a man they say broke into the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business on January 17th.
