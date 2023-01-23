Read full article on original website
Peru community, hospital workers scrambling in wake of St. Margaret's Health closure
PERU, Ill. — The Peru, Illinois community is facing uncertainty in jobs and health care as St. Margaret's Health prepares for its incoming Jan. 28 closure. On Friday, Jan. 20, the hospital revealed that operations will be temporarily suspended on Saturday, Jan. 28 as the facility attempts to reinvent itself to help recover from difficulties first inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
starvedrock.media
SMH Leaders Pushing To Keep Peru Hospital Running But Without OB And Inpatient Services
If you take administrators with St. Margaret's Health at their word, they want a hospital in Peru. It just may never return to what it is now. St. Margaret's Health President and CEO Tim Muntz says temporarily stopping operations in Peru was a last resort measure. He and St. Margaret's Health Board President Terry Judd say they will reopen the facility in Peru as a Rural Emergency Hospital which doesn't include any inpatient services. A future St. Margaret's in Peru also won't include an OB unit for baby deliveries.
starvedrock.media
Long-Time Hospital Employee: Closure Reflects Today's Healthcare Business
With the news that St. Margaret's Peru facility will be closing its doors this weekend, employees left in the lurch have not been shy about sharing their perspective on the development. One man called in to the Rod and Tom morning show on WLPO this (Wednesday) morning. He identified himself...
starvedrock.media
Over 600 pregnant women need to find new hospital
Over 600 pregnant women will have to find a new hospital to deliver their babies due to St. Margaret's closing its OB unit. It is unknown if other area hospitals were given prior notice to the OB unit closing, and it's unknown if area hospitals will be able to handle the influx in deliveries.
aroundptown.com
CGH Medical Center, Sterling, IL, to Host Hiring Event on January 26 in Peru
On Thursday, January 26 from 12 pm to 3 pm, CGH Medical Center, 101 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, IL will host a Healthcare Hiring Event in Peru at the First Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 4th Street. Representatives from lab, respiratory and recruiting for various departments will be on site to offer direct hiring, with day one benefits.
starvedrock.media
Peru Mayor "Very, Very Concerned" About Handling of SMH Peru Closing
Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski called in to the WLPO morning show Tuesday to offer his take on the upcoming closing of St. Margaret's Health in Peru, formerly IVCH. Since Friday afternoon's abrupt announcement of the upcoming closing of St. Margaret's Health in Peru, the mayor of that city has been busy working the phones, along with other government officials. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski called in the the WLPO morning show Tuesday to talk it over.
walls102.com
Boiler Explosion kills 6 in Mendota on this date in 1895
MENDOTA – Six men were killed and a half dozen more injured on this date 127 years ago in a boiler explosion in north central Illinois. The C. Henning & Sons Brewery located on Jefferson Street in Mendota was the scene of a tremendous blast that leveled most of the five story building. Over $100,000 in damage was reported. Five of the six killed were Mendota men, and a snowstorm halted recovery efforts for over a day.
starvedrock.media
Drainage Pipe Spill Brings Hazmat Team To Ottawa
A hazmat team was called to downtown Ottawa Wednesday afternoon for a heavy odor. Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner believes a drainage pipe spilled a small amount of substance into the Fox River. He thinks it could be diesel gas mixed with something else. Bressner thinks the source is from somewhere in downtown Ottawa.
25newsnow.com
Peru Mayor, Senator Rezin speak out about St. Margaret’s-Peru closing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peru Mayor Kenneth Kolowski says he found out about St. Margaret’s closing at the same as everybody else, Friday afternoon. He’s spent hours on the phone with state lawmakers talking about options for both employees and patients who received care there. Following the...
northernstar.info
DeKalb plans to reduce traffic in Annie Glidden North
DeKALB – The new Community Development Block Grant annual action plan outlines how over $800,000 will be invested into DeKalb to improve infrastructure and invest in social service agencies. The City of DeKalb released the first draft of their 2023 annual action plan. The draft describes how its annual...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
starvedrock.media
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
25newsnow.com
Text: Ready for 861?
(25 News Now) - The 309 area code has run its course, and people in our area will get a new prefix with their new phone numbers next month. Verizon and Boost Mobile customers received a text message to inform their customers of the change. The Illinois Commerce Commission thought...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin City Council strikes down controversial snow ordinance
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council on Monday voted five to one to rescind an unpopular snow ordinance. Passed in August, the city ordinance required residents to clear snow higher than two inches off sidewalks within 48 hours after streets were plowed. If residents failed to comply, they were subject to warnings and fines up to $250.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
tourcounsel.com
Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. Fox Valley Mall, is one of the most interesting places you can visit if you want to go shopping. This site offers you many stores with discounts and offers that you cannot miss. In addition, it gives you interactive zones, restaurants and more.
25newsnow.com
Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
starvedrock.media
Two Ruse Burglary Attempts Reported In Peru
Keep your guard up in Peru. The city's police department is investigating two so-called ruse burglaries. The first took place just after 1 Tuesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Rock Street. A man went into a home claiming to be from the water department. The fake worker distracted the homeowner enough that another man was able to get inside the home. The noise of the second scammer however alerted the homeowner to come back upstairs and two men and a woman allegedly left in a newer model SUV.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
