FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American Historyhard and smartBaltimore, MD
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
Can the power of pressure influence decisions in Baltimore City Schools?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams, will not seek another four-year term. This comes after three county school advocacy groups called for his removal. One rhetoric professor tells Fox45 News the power of pressure may have influenced this decision. Pastor PM Smith, a lifelong...
Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent will not seek a new contract
BALTIMORE (WBFF)) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams will not seek another 4-year term. Williams has been heavily criticized for the performance grades both before and during the pandemic, the increase in school violence, the handling of the alleged ransomware attack, and the lack of transparency with the media.
Residents raise concerned over a lack of police presence in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police officials tell FOX45 News the department is currently down 455 sworn officers. In 2022, the department hired 103 new officers, however, 277 sworn officers left the department. In the Western District, so far in January, Baltimore police have responded to over 5800 calls. FOX45...
After legal action warning, City Hall complies with Safe Streets public records request
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City handed over more than 450 pages worth of Safe Streets-related contracts, complying with a public records request made months ago after FOX45 News threatened legal action. FOX45 News started investigating Baltimore’s Safe Streets program more than a year ago, looking into how the city...
SCHOOL POLICE OVERTIME | Baltimore Schools officer apparently paid twice for same hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation is prompting serious concerns for taxpayers over how Baltimore City Schools approves overtime for police officers. “That nobody raised a red flag, in and of itself, is a red flag,” said Sean Kennedy from the Maryland Public Policy Institute. “How can this happen without anyone throwing up a flare and saying, ‘hey, we have a problem here.’”
Gilman School teacher fired for inappropriate behavior with students
Gilman School in Baltimore has confirmed that a teacher has been fired for inappropriate conduct with students.
Report: Contractor 'mistakenly' opened email starting Baltimore County school cyberattack
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's Office of the Inspector General for Education released its investigative report for the "catastrophic" Baltimore County Public Schools cyberattack revealing how it happened and areas where the school system is to blame. The report reveals that the ransomware attack that crippled the school system was...
Maryland IG Finds Baltimore Schools Partially At Fault For Hack
(TNS) — Maryland’s inspector general for education says the Baltimore County school system failed to provide adequate security for its computer network servers, despite several warnings from the state in the years preceding a devastating ransomware attack in 2020. The investigative report published Monday places the school system...
"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
The cultural abomination of drag queen story hour came to Baltimore
It was a scene that more resembled "Caligula's court" than a building that holds scores of books. A man, dressed as a woman with too much makeup, reads stories to children. Only in 21st-century America could anyone find this cultural aberration permissible. And last week, this circus came to Baltimore.
Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan
BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards
Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership
Every four years after an election, the Maryland governor makes what seems like routine appointments to the state’s 24 election boards, after seeking nominees... The post With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland board formally OKs developing area near FedEx Field
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials on Wednesday voted to formally begin the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds for developing an area around FedEx Field in Prince George’s County. The Maryland Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke...
The Maryland Food Bank assisting those impacted by inflation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Food Bank says food insecurity and the stresses that come with it increase as the cost of inflation continues to rise. CEO and President of the MFB Carmen Del Guerico joins us to share their efforts.
Honor the late journalist Wendi Winters with the Red Cross
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Give blood and honor the memory of the late journalist Wendi Winters, whose life was taken in a shooting rampage at the Capital Gazette Newspaper in 2018. Wendi dedicated much of her life to serving those in need. Red Cross Communications Volunteer Rebecca Callahan shares more...
Neighbor drops complaints against Parkton family assessed with $5,000 in fines for rooster
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County resident has dropped a complaint they made against a Parkton family with a crowing rooster.That means the Tanenbaum family will get to keep Wilbur the Rooster.Last week, WJZ reported that a neighbor's complaints resulted in nearly $5,000 in fines because of the rooster's crowing.The Tanenbaum family was supposed to go in front of the Animal Services Board in February.Their complaints were taken to the county, which resulted in a $150 fine for the Tanenbaums. But then another came in, with a $4,650 price tag."The amount is outrageous. It's been very stressful, knowing that we could continue to be assessed $150 each time the rooster crows," Jackie said.The family started a change.org petition to build a case for Wilbur which got more than 20,000 signatures.
Attorney general files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George's County, Baltimore
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's called gorgeous Prince George's, but the county has struggled for years with illegal dumping. Now Maryland's new attorney general has sued a local recycling company, asking a judge to order it to stop tossing garbage next to a stream and Columbia Park Road in Cheverly.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Department of Permits, Approvals, and Inspections announces Policy Manual Update Workgroup
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections (PAI), has announced the formation of the Policy Manual Update Workgroup to update outdated technical manuals, including the Development Plans Review Policy Manual (2002), the Development Management Policy Manual (2002), and the Zoning Commissioner’s Policy Manual (1992). The...
Gov. Moore removes Stadium Authority chairman as Orioles lease looms
Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday announced plans to remove Thomas Kelso from his post as Maryland Stadium Authority chairman.
