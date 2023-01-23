Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
3 most active malware threats in healthcare: Report
Here are the most active cyber threats facing healthcare, according to a January report from BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting that used telemetry to detect malware between September and November 2022. — TA505 is a cybercrime group known for sending large amounts of malicious email, with a variety of malware at its...
beckershospitalreview.com
How much 3 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much three health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing, installing and upgrading a new or current electronic health record system:. Boston-based Tufts Medicine reported EHR installation costs of around $70 million last year. The health system uses Epic EHR, which it transitioned to Amazon Web Services last year.
beckershospitalreview.com
Meditech to add clinical direct messaging into EHR
Meditech has partnered with interoperability and connectivity services provider MedAllies to integrate clinical direct messaging into its EHR system. "Working with MedAllies, we're embedding secure clinical direct messaging into the clinician workflow. This will make it much easier for providers to safely transition their patients to other healthcare organizations and referral partners," Carol Labadini, vice president of client services at Meditech, said in a Jan. 24 release.
crowdfundinsider.com
Ransomware Revenue Declines As More Victims are Refusing to Make Payments, New Report Reveals
2022 was an impactful year in “the fight against ransomware,” according to an update from Chainalysis. Ransomware attackers extorted “at least $456.8 million from victims in 2022, down from $765.6 million the year before.”. As always, they have to caveat these findings by noting “that the true...
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Tech layoffs are accelerating. The industry’s newest hires still aren’t spooked.
Tech employers are rapidly slashing jobs ahead of a potential recession, but even the industry’s newest workers remain largely unbothered. The recent wave of tech layoffs has begun to unwind the industry’s hiring spree during the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of Americans rode the “Great Resignation” into new jobs and careers. While the nation’s historically hot labor market is fitfully cooling down, many of the least experienced tech workers say their new skills and connections put them on firmer footing in case the economy deteriorates this year.
Trans doctor says major insurance companies are refusing to pay her after legal name change
Insurance companies can be a frustrating maze for consumers and for providers. It's not uncommon to call the number on the back of your insurance card and get a different answer every time you call with the same question. But for Dr. Tiffany Najberg, the fight with the insurance companies is a bit more personal.Najberg is a transgender woman who has run into a multitude of problems in the insurance claims world—not as a patient, but as a provider. After changing her name legally and updating all of the required information on official websites, including the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare and the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System, two websites insurance companies look at to verify providers' credentials and ability to practice, her claims have been denied.In the beginning of this year-long saga, Najberg was receiving checks, but the checks were in her dead name and couldn't be cashed. After going several rounds with the insurance companies, the checks stopped coming and the insurance companies started denying her claims altogether. Of course, this prompted even more questions and frustration since Najberg updated the insurance companies with her legal name as required.
Cybersecurity hiring remains strong amid tech layoffs
The demand for cyber workers kept steady in recent months as the broader tech industry suffered from a wave of cost-cutting layoffs, according to data published today. Why it matters: Cybersecurity job openings present a bright spot in an otherwise grim hiring outlook for the tech sector. More than 57,000...
Healthcare IT News
SA Health kicks off patient-generated data project with The Clinician
SA Health, together with the Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Health, will start collecting and analysing patient-reported measures across South Australia through its new programme. The Patient Reported Measures (PRM) programme will support clinical services to deliver "high-quality, patient-centred, and value-driven care" by encouraging patients to report on health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Samsung, IntelliTek Health partner on healthcare virtual assistant
Samsung has partnered with developer of patient-facing virtual assistant tools IntelliTek Health to bring artificial intelligence and digital voice assistance to the post-discharge process. Under the partnership, IntelliTek will work with Samsung Mobile Solutions to bring its AI solution, dubbed IntelliTek Health's Personal Virtual Assistant, to improve communication with patients...
thefastmode.com
Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding
Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
beckershospitalreview.com
URMC pediatric hospital launches workforce app for surgical staff
University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center-Golisano Children’s Hospital partnered with digital health company Elemeno Health to launch an app for perioperative surgical staff. The app will provide the workers with digital communication tools and actionable insights. Additionally, the app offers how-to guides, checklists and quick training videos, according to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Consolidated health systems offer 'marginally better care at significantly higher costs': Study
Consolidated health systems have led to "marginally better care at significantly higher costs," according to a study published Jan. 24 in JAMA. The study was conducted by researchers from Boston-based Harvard Medical School and the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass., according to a Jan. 24 Harvard Medical School news release.
crowdfundinsider.com
Sandbar Secures $4.8M to Combat Financial Crime with Transaction Monitoring Software
Sandbar, a provider of anti-money laundering, fraud, and counter-terrorism risk detection software, announced the availability of its product and a $4.8 million seed investment led by Lachy Groom and Abstract Ventures. Other participating investors “include BoxGroup, as well as more than 45 angel investors including founders and executives from Ramp,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Boosters as effective against XBB as targeted subvariant: CDC
The updated COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness between BA.5 and XBB subvariants are similar, according to CDC data published Jan. 25. In a study of COVID-19 infections among immunocompromised adults between Dec. 1 and Jan. 13, when XBB.1.5 was prevalent, the CDC found an overall 49 percent vaccine efficacy in people ages 18-49. When BA.5 was dominant, the boosters showed a 52 percent efficacy in the same age group.
beckershospitalreview.com
Labor shortages and Medicaid changes will lead to uneven inpatient volumes: Moody's
Continuing labor shortages and changes to Medicaid regulations are likely to make hospital inpatient volumes uneven for much of 2023, Moody's warned in a quarterly report issued Jan. 24. While such workforce challenges will limit the ready supply of beds as hospitals struggle to discharge patients, states can also begin...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC director gains more oversight amid structural shifts
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, will hire new leadership and reshape parts of the agency in an effort to gain more visibility and direct oversight into key areas, according to a Jan. 24 Bloomberg report. Dr. Walensky has been working on improving the agency's operations and efficiency since she took...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are six health systems and hospitals currently seeking chief medical officers around the country. Please note that this is not an exhaustive list. Information was gathered directly from jobseeker websites. North Suburban Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare facility based in Thornton, Colo.,. a chief medical officer to lead clinical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Wider adoption of AI could save healthcare $360B, study says
The wider adoption of artificial intelligence tools in the healthcare industry could lead to savings of 5 to 10 percent of U.S. healthcare savings, or $200 to $360 billion annual savings. The paper, authored by researchers affiliated with Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University and McKinsey & Company for the National Bureau...
