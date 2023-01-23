ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Southern Indiana man contributes to “Elvis” Oscar nomination

Gov. Eric Holcomb's proposal would bump the starting salary up to $70,000. Prosecutors charge Indiana man under 2018 law targeting drug dealers. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern Indiana elementary school back in jail. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Indiana and Kentucky Governor's Direct Flags Half Staff

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, have directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on Jan. 21 in Monterey Park, California.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers

The Indiana General Assembly has put forward a slate of hate — an onslaught of bills targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers and singling out trans kids. There is no other way to describe what we are seeing at the Statehouse. This is not one or two bad bills, this is a well-orchestrated, hate-driven campaign to push trans […] The post Indiana lawmakers launch all-out campaign against LGBTQ Hoosiers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky students release report recommending improvements for safer schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The latest JCPS gun incident coincides with the release of a student report focused on how Kentucky should improve school safety. The students began their work following the massacre in Uvalde, Texas. The seven page report focused on improving the efforts before, during, and after a school shooting. It was created by 29 students across Kentucky, including five from JCPS.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHIO Dayton

Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey

CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
ILLINOIS STATE
Wave 3

Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
nvhsecho.com

JB Pritzker pulls the trigger on assault rifle ban

The sale, purchase, and delivery of assault weapons was officially banned in the state of Illinois after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” legislation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Illinois General Assembly has been fighting to enforce stricter gun safety legislation for what has been years now. While this victory for the assembly is seen as a proactive attempt to end mass shootings, many gun owners are infuriated.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Wintry weather creates tricky morning commute

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Parts of the Tri-State dealt with heavy rain and snow creating slick roadways and messy conditions for the Wednesday morning drive. While most of Kentucky dealt with a cold rain, areas in southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana experienced a rain/snow mix, with some areas hit hard with a changeover to […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

