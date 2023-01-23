ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Fun 104.3

Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Two People Ejected From Vehicle in Crash South of Willmar

The Minnesota State Patrol is just now releasing information about a crash that happened last Friday where two passengers were ejected from a vehicle. The accident happened just west of Cosmos, which is south of Willmar around 4:45 p.m.on Highway 8. An SUV driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake was traveling westbound on Highway 7 when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a semi tractor-trailer heading eastbound. It was driven by 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos.
WILLMAR, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
valleynewslive.com

Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash

NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin

UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
FRONTENAC, MN
Y-105FM

State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

9 people hurt in 7-vehicle crash on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Minneapolis on Sunday night left nine people hurt, troopers say. Troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. for the crash in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Franklin Avenue involving seven vehicles. Minnesota State Patrol says nine people were transported to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December

A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: More snow possible Thursday into Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Before the weekend brings a particularly cold snap, we've got another possibility to add to the snow that's already accumulated in the Twin Cities.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Wednesday morning should bring some fog, and on-and-off light snow showers are possible during the day. We could see 1" by the evening, O'Connor says.Thursday will be a cool and quiet day, with highs in the teens to low 20s. More snow is expected to move in late Thursday night into early Friday. We could see another possible 1 to 2 inches of snow.It will be mild Friday with highs once again in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.But after that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year. The overnight lows in the negatives should linger well into next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy