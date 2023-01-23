Read full article on original website
Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car
A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview. The first driver...
Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
Two People Ejected From Vehicle in Crash South of Willmar
The Minnesota State Patrol is just now releasing information about a crash that happened last Friday where two passengers were ejected from a vehicle. The accident happened just west of Cosmos, which is south of Willmar around 4:45 p.m.on Highway 8. An SUV driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake was traveling westbound on Highway 7 when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a semi tractor-trailer heading eastbound. It was driven by 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos.
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
Bundle Up! Big Chill on the Way for Southern Minnesota
We've gotten off pretty easy this winter in Minnesota when it comes to cold temperatures. Sure, we've had plenty of snow -- but not much (if any) bitter cold. Well, that's about to change. In addition to a few quick shots of snow this week, we're about to take a...
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night
The City of Minneapolis has declared one-sided street parking beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, saying ambulances, firetrucks and school buses are experiencing difficulties due to the narrowing of the streets caused by this month's snow. Vehicle owners will only be allowed to park on the odd side of streets that...
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
9 people hurt in 7-vehicle crash on I-94
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Minneapolis on Sunday night left nine people hurt, troopers say. Troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. for the crash in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Franklin Avenue involving seven vehicles. Minnesota State Patrol says nine people were transported to the...
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December
A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
Nine injured in seven car crash in Minneapolis
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a seven-car crash happened in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:30pm on 94 near Franklin Ave.
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
NEXT Weather: More snow possible Thursday into Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Before the weekend brings a particularly cold snap, we've got another possibility to add to the snow that's already accumulated in the Twin Cities.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Wednesday morning should bring some fog, and on-and-off light snow showers are possible during the day. We could see 1" by the evening, O'Connor says.Thursday will be a cool and quiet day, with highs in the teens to low 20s. More snow is expected to move in late Thursday night into early Friday. We could see another possible 1 to 2 inches of snow.It will be mild Friday with highs once again in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.But after that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year. The overnight lows in the negatives should linger well into next week.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
