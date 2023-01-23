ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unionville, MO

ktvo.com

Teenage boy badly hurt when UTV flips over outside Edina

NEAR EDINA, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy from Edina was injured in a UTV rollover crash in Knox County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at 2:15 p.m. in a private drive off of Nature Trail Street, three miles southwest of Edina. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the side-by-side...
EDINA, MO
ktvo.com

Family of 4 injured when minivan hits embankment near Macon

MACON, Mo. — Four members of the same family were taken to the hospital late Wednesday after a minivan crashed in Macon County. The one-vehicle crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 63, one-half mile south of Macon. State troopers say a northbound van driven by Matthew Jacobs, 40,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault

KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
CENTERVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Verdict pending in trial of Kirksville man charged in Dec. 2021 killings

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — (UPDATED TUESDAY AFTERNOON) Testimony in a northeast Missouri man's murder trial started Tuesday morning and wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. The bench trial for Ray Rijos, 53, of Kirksville, began at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Adair County Circuit Court. Court adjourned at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Atlanta C-3 School District announces new superintendent

ATLANTA, Mo. — A Heartland school district will soon have a new leader, but she is a familiar face. On Tuesday, the Atlanta C-3 School Board announced the hiring of Stacie McVey as the new superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year. McVey is the current K-12 principal at Atlanta.
ATLANTA, MO
ktvo.com

Unstable building on Memphis square set to be demolished

MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri building that has been deemed structurally unsafe is set to be demolished soon. The two-story structure on the southwest corner of the Memphis square is owned by Donnie Musser. Caution tape has been put up in front of and along the side of...
MEMPHIS, MO
ktvo.com

Ottumwa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Amanda O’Leary, of Ottumwa, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Albia. O’Leary claimed her prize Friday...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Monday

MILAN, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Health department staff are conducting investigations on confirmed positive cases. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning

KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
MISSOURI STATE

