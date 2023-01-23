Read full article on original website
Doris June (Reeves) Hettinger, 89, of Brashear, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Doris June (Reeves) Hettinger, 89, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away on January 20th, 2023. She was born on June 1, 1933 to Owen and Lillian Hotchkiss Reeves. On March 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to Billie Manford Hettinger and to this union ten children were born. Doris is...
Teenage boy badly hurt when UTV flips over outside Edina
NEAR EDINA, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy from Edina was injured in a UTV rollover crash in Knox County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at 2:15 p.m. in a private drive off of Nature Trail Street, three miles southwest of Edina. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the side-by-side...
Family of 4 injured when minivan hits embankment near Macon
MACON, Mo. — Four members of the same family were taken to the hospital late Wednesday after a minivan crashed in Macon County. The one-vehicle crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 63, one-half mile south of Macon. State troopers say a northbound van driven by Matthew Jacobs, 40,...
Presiding commissioner responds to rumors surrounding the Adair County Courthouse
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Courthouse renovation project is 98% complete, according to Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan. The last major hurdle is having the special parts delivered to upgrade the building's elevator. If that goes well, right now, Shahan estimates the building being back open in...
Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
Backordered parts for Adair County Courthouse elevator causing reopening delay
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan told us that 98% of the renovations taking place at the Adair County Courthouse are complete. The last major upgrade is modernizing the elevator. Special parts for the elevator have been on backorder, but they are on the way. Those...
Verdict pending in trial of Kirksville man charged in Dec. 2021 killings
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — (UPDATED TUESDAY AFTERNOON) Testimony in a northeast Missouri man's murder trial started Tuesday morning and wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. The bench trial for Ray Rijos, 53, of Kirksville, began at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Adair County Circuit Court. Court adjourned at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to...
Presiding commissioner gives update on status of Adair County Courthouse project
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Renovations are coming to an end for a major project in Downtown Kirksville. The Adair County Courthouse has been closed to the public since the end of 2021. In that time, renovations to the inside and outside of the building have taken place. Some of those...
Atlanta C-3 School District announces new superintendent
ATLANTA, Mo. — A Heartland school district will soon have a new leader, but she is a familiar face. On Tuesday, the Atlanta C-3 School Board announced the hiring of Stacie McVey as the new superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year. McVey is the current K-12 principal at Atlanta.
Unstable building on Memphis square set to be demolished
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri building that has been deemed structurally unsafe is set to be demolished soon. The two-story structure on the southwest corner of the Memphis square is owned by Donnie Musser. Caution tape has been put up in front of and along the side of...
Ottumwa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Amanda O’Leary, of Ottumwa, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Albia. O’Leary claimed her prize Friday...
4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Monday
MILAN, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Health department staff are conducting investigations on confirmed positive cases. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total...
Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
