Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Board of Commissioners special meeting notice
Notice is hereby given that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has called a special meeting to hold a legislative work session with members of the Buncombe County local delegation to the General Assembly in order to publicly discuss the Board of Commissioners’ Legislative Agenda for 2023. This Special Meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the DoubleTree Hotel located at 115 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28803 in Burghley B Room.
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners joins City Council to hear strategies to address homelessness
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners joined the Asheville City Council to hear the National Association to End Homelessness’ (NAEH’s) recommendations to end unsheltered homelessness. Together with the Dogwood Health Trust, Asheville Homeless Initiative Advisory Council, and other public and private partners, NAEH leaders walked through short-, medium-, and long-term priorities for the Buncombe County community.
Mountain Xpress
Special meeting notices for this Wednesday
Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has been called beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, 87 Haywood Street, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, in order to consider the appointment and bonding of an interim finance officer.
Mountain Xpress
Volunteers needed for Regional Aging Advisory Council
Land of Sky Regional Council Area Agency on Aging is looking for new members to join their Regional Aging Advisory Council. Members will need to be able to join bimonthly meetings on the second Thursdays from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m. This advisory board helps to manage and guide the Area Agency on Aging’s work in the four-county region (Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, and Transylvania). Currently we have vacancies in all four counties. If you are interested in learning more contact LeeAnne Tucker at 828.251.7436 or at leeanne@landofsky.org.
Mountain Xpress
Next Asheville City Council public hearing set for Feb. 14
The following are public hearings scheduled for the next formal meeting – February 14. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions. A. Consideration of a resolution to close an unopened right-of-way connecting...
Mountain Xpress
Important HIAC meetings this Wednesday & Thursday
The National Alliance to End Homelessness (the Alliance) has completed their project on understanding unsheltered homelessness, and the full report with findings and recommendations is available here. The Alliance will present their recommendations in person at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville next week:. January 25, 2023, 1 – 4...
Mountain Xpress
UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26
Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
Mountain Xpress
Applications open for Community Bond Oversight Committee
Buncombe County voters approved two bonds in the Nov. 8 general election for open space and housing. The bonds will generate $40 million and $30 million respectively. With an eye toward oversight and transparency, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution at its Aug. 16, 2022 regular meeting establishing a general obligation bonds community oversight committee to monitor the investment of those bond dollars.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: What are the odds of a casino in Asheville?
North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
Mountain Xpress
Free sessions on health, wealth and self coming to a YMCA near you
Good things happen when volunteers from AARP’s Mountain Region team up with seven regional YMCAs. In this informative series of in-person talks, knowledgeable speakers will present on topics such as decluttering, brain health, and fraud prevention. In February learn about options to keep your home accessible so that you...
Mountain Xpress
YWCA of Asheville receives grant for racial justice work
YWCA of Asheville, an organization with the mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, will further the community’s understanding of racism and its impacts through interactive and accessible racial justice workshops thanks to a $23,935 grant from Dominion Energy. The grant...
Mountain Xpress
Health checkup: An integrative approach to medicine
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Sara Mills is a licensed acupuncturist and owner of Acupuncture Center of Asheville. She holds a Master of Science in Chinese medicine and has lived in Western North Carolina since 2015. Mills speaks with Xpress about the community’s growing awareness of herbal medicine and the benefits of an integrative approach to medicine.
Mountain Xpress
Dr. William Hathaway marks one year at MAHEC
For many people in Buncombe County, Dr. William Hathaway was a familiar face on TV. In his previous role as chief medical officer of Mission Health, he regularly spoke with the media and updated county commissioners on the spread of COVID-19 and COVID-19 deaths in the community. During the past...
Mountain Xpress
ABCCM Safe and Warm Drive launches
Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry’s (ABCCM) annual Safe & Warm drive begins on Friday, January 27 at Carolina Furniture Concepts, 100 Airport Road in Arden. On that day, Carolina Furniture Concepts will match all community donations up to $30,000. ABCCM invites you to join CFC, College Hunks, First Citizen’s...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Side House Records opens for Asheville musicians
When three Asheville musicians joined forces to open Side House Records in 2021, they were looking to create an environment where they could write, rehearse and record on their own terms. “It’s a musician’s dream to have your own studio space,” says Lee Allen, who founded Side House with Josh...
Mountain Xpress
Beer Scout: Leveller joins Weaverville brewery scene
As a veteran of the craft brewing industry, Andrew Zinn has sage advice for any peer looking to take the next step: Don’t start a brewery unless you have something new to bring to the conversation. Since launching Leveller Brewing Co. in Weaverville in December with his wife and...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: DJ’s Pickles opens shop at WNC Farmers Market
Ever since Donald Paleno launched DJ’s Pickles’ first retail space inside the WNC Farmers Market on National Pickle Day, the shop owner has been considering legally changing his name. Throughout the business’s initial two months, “People walk in here and ask for DJ,” he says with a laugh....
Mountain Xpress
2022 year-end crime stats for Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office shows double-digit decline in major crime categories
During 2022, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office crime statistics show a significant decline in major crime categories compared to 2021. Larceny/Theft is down 24 percent, Breaking and Entering is down 23 percent, Motor Vehicle Theft is down 26 percent, Stolen Property is down 35 percent, and Robbery is down more than 50 percent.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing pre-teen from Candler
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing pre-teen from the Candler area of Buncombe County. Sinaí Esquivel was last seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans. She is age 11, approximately 4’7″ and 85 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.
Mountain Xpress
Driver dies following collision, APD investigating
Asheville Police Department Patrol Officers are continuing to investigate the death of a driver, three days following the crash on Riverside Drive. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Kayden Lucian Sellers (10/27/2004) traveling south on Riverside Drive on Jan. 19 around 7:31 p.m. left the roadway at a high rate of speed. Sellers then lost control of the vehicle while attempting to come back into the roadway, became airborne, and then struck a pole.
