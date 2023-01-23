Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
‘Finding Purpose,’ a new documentary showcasing the inspirational story behind the Brookwood Community
HOUSTON – The Brookwood Community is changing the way the world thinks about adults with disabilities. They believe creating meaningful work, builds a sense of belonging and provides purpose for citizens. More than 200 citizens work at their main campus in Brookshire. These citizens help with everything - from...
KFDM-TV
Man and woman dive into ditch with dogs to take shelter from tornado
Southeast Texas — A man and woman in Southeast Texas say they feel blessed to be alive. They dove into a ditch, with their dogs, to escape a tornado that devastated the Deer Park/Channelview area east of Houston.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Customer service runaround for months over missing fridge handles
HOUSTON – If you’ve been in the market for a new appliance lately, you probably noticed, you don’t have as many options and sometimes items are on backorder for months. So you might not be as picky when you do find one you want. That’s part of the problem for a west Houston man who has been dealing with a refrigerator problem since October.
Click2Houston.com
The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”
HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lina Hidalgo returning to Houston after spending a few weeks away, staff member says
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo planned to return to Houston on Wednesday and help with disaster recovery after taking a weeks-long leave of absence, according to a member of her staff. Hidalgo’s office said Jan. 4 that she would be taking a “brief” personal leave to visit her ill grandfather...
Click2Houston.com
Useful tips on how to sort through storm debris during cleanup
HOUSTON – The Houston OEM has provided several useful tips on how to separate debris after a severe weather event. Many residents in southeast Houston and Harris County are left to clean up debris after a powerful tornado struck the area Tuesday afternoon. While many are trying to figure out what to do next, the Houston OEM recommends separating debris into six categories and where to place debris for pick up.
cw39.com
Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park
HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
Click2Houston.com
Deer Park community comes together to help victims of the tornado
Employees from a Deer Park area restaurant and several community members came together Wednesday to provide warm meals, water, and clean restrooms to anyone in need. “We had very minor damage at the restaurant, so we did close today due to not having electricity. So, we got our family and friends together, brought our trailer out here, and we’re kind of giving some food back and some water back,” said Manager of the Spud Shack, Evhon Pace.
Popular Texas TikTok star, father dies from cancer, report says
A popular TikTok star from the Houston area has died from cancer, according to a TMZ report.
houstonfoodfinder.com
New Sugar Land Hangout is Naturally Fun for Wine Lovers
Sugar Land has its first wine shop dedicated to the growing natural wine movement. The recently opened Imperial Wine SLTX is a neighborhood bottle shop located at 106 Bay View less than a mile from the old Imperial Sugar Factory — but refined sugar is one ingredient you won’t find added to any of the wines carried in this charming store.
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
Click2Houston.com
‘Rodeo all day. Dance all night’: HLSR announces entertainment lineup for The Hideout presented by Jim Beam
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ has announced the live entertainment for The Hideout presented by Jim Beam. This year, The Hideout will be located in the white tent on the west side of NRG Arena and will have entertainment from 6 p.m. to midnight starting Feb. 28, 2023, through March 19, 2023.
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?
It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
Click2Houston.com
‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes
DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
fox26houston.com
'Poop-bandit' in Jersey Village, woman says bags of human waste dumped in backyard
HOUSTON - One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times. Leah Kitchens says her family moved into a Jersey Village home in February 2022. That's when she noticed the unusual Kroger bags, around 20 or 25, in her backyard. Initially, she assumed they were bags of dog poop being thrown over her fence by those on the walking trail. But, she soon discovered that was not the case.
Click2Houston.com
Pasadena woman grateful to be alive after tornado destroys her home
PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena woman is thankful to be alive after The National Weather Service says an EF2 tornado ripped through her home. Norma Ayala lives in the Meadows Bliss neighborhood along Meadow Loop West and South Meadow Court and is still shaken up. The 72-year-old was sitting...
tourcounsel.com
Memorial City Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Memorial City Mall, is a family-focused shopping complex. Since, you can find shops for all audiences, recreation spaces for the little ones, different restaurants, a Fast Food area and much more. Notable stores where to go shopping: Levi's, Sephora, Zara, Express, American Girl, Blu Spero, Abercrombie Kids, Forever 21, babyGAP,...
