ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Customer service runaround for months over missing fridge handles

HOUSTON – If you’ve been in the market for a new appliance lately, you probably noticed, you don’t have as many options and sometimes items are on backorder for months. So you might not be as picky when you do find one you want. That’s part of the problem for a west Houston man who has been dealing with a refrigerator problem since October.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”

HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Useful tips on how to sort through storm debris during cleanup

HOUSTON – The Houston OEM has provided several useful tips on how to separate debris after a severe weather event. Many residents in southeast Houston and Harris County are left to clean up debris after a powerful tornado struck the area Tuesday afternoon. While many are trying to figure out what to do next, the Houston OEM recommends separating debris into six categories and where to place debris for pick up.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park

HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
PASADENA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deer Park community comes together to help victims of the tornado

Employees from a Deer Park area restaurant and several community members came together Wednesday to provide warm meals, water, and clean restrooms to anyone in need. “We had very minor damage at the restaurant, so we did close today due to not having electricity. So, we got our family and friends together, brought our trailer out here, and we’re kind of giving some food back and some water back,” said Manager of the Spud Shack, Evhon Pace.
DEER PARK, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

New Sugar Land Hangout is Naturally Fun for Wine Lovers

Sugar Land has its first wine shop dedicated to the growing natural wine movement. The recently opened Imperial Wine SLTX is a neighborhood bottle shop located at 106 Bay View less than a mile from the old Imperial Sugar Factory — but refined sugar is one ingredient you won’t find added to any of the wines carried in this charming store.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Eater

Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland

A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
HOUSTON, TX
Michele Freeman

Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?

It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes

DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
DEER PARK, TX
fox26houston.com

'Poop-bandit' in Jersey Village, woman says bags of human waste dumped in backyard

HOUSTON - One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times. Leah Kitchens says her family moved into a Jersey Village home in February 2022. That's when she noticed the unusual Kroger bags, around 20 or 25, in her backyard. Initially, she assumed they were bags of dog poop being thrown over her fence by those on the walking trail. But, she soon discovered that was not the case.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pasadena woman grateful to be alive after tornado destroys her home

PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena woman is thankful to be alive after The National Weather Service says an EF2 tornado ripped through her home. Norma Ayala lives in the Meadows Bliss neighborhood along Meadow Loop West and South Meadow Court and is still shaken up. The 72-year-old was sitting...
PASADENA, TX
tourcounsel.com

Memorial City Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Memorial City Mall, is a family-focused shopping complex. Since, you can find shops for all audiences, recreation spaces for the little ones, different restaurants, a Fast Food area and much more. Notable stores where to go shopping: Levi's, Sephora, Zara, Express, American Girl, Blu Spero, Abercrombie Kids, Forever 21, babyGAP,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy