Healthcare IT News
SA Health kicks off patient-generated data project with The Clinician
SA Health, together with the Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Health, will start collecting and analysing patient-reported measures across South Australia through its new programme. The Patient Reported Measures (PRM) programme will support clinical services to deliver "high-quality, patient-centred, and value-driven care" by encouraging patients to report on health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida's Health First sees expenses rise to over $2B, reports losses
Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First reported an operating loss of almost $75 million in fiscal 2022 as expenses rose to over $2 billion, an increase of more than 11 percent. The hike in expenses and a steep decline in investment returns meant the healthcare system recorded an overall loss of $232.5 million in the year ended Sept. 30 compared with a net gain of $189.3 million in 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
How much 3 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much three health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing, installing and upgrading a new or current electronic health record system:. Boston-based Tufts Medicine reported EHR installation costs of around $70 million last year. The health system uses Epic EHR, which it transitioned to Amazon Web Services last year.
TechSpot
beckershospitalreview.com
High supply expenses dent positive operating income for Stamford Health
Stamford (Conn.) Health continued to report positive operating income in 2022 even as expenses climbed, notably with supplies. The system, which employs approximately 3,700 people focused around the 305-bed Stamford Hospital, reported operating income of $4.9 million for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, down from $27.5 million in 2021. Net losses, including investment returns, totaled approximately $38 million compared with a $51.6 million gain in 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
VA reports EHR disruption
Multiple VA medical facilities across the U.S. reported an EHR slowdown earlier this week, according to The Spokesman-Review. An EHR update caused "performance degradation," according to the report, and the VA confirmed changes to the system interrupted services and connectivity to the network. The disruption meant users had to wait for "long intervals" to navigate between screens, slowing patient care.
beckershospitalreview.com
Samsung, IntelliTek Health partner on healthcare virtual assistant
Samsung has partnered with developer of patient-facing virtual assistant tools IntelliTek Health to bring artificial intelligence and digital voice assistance to the post-discharge process. Under the partnership, IntelliTek will work with Samsung Mobile Solutions to bring its AI solution, dubbed IntelliTek Health's Personal Virtual Assistant, to improve communication with patients...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy company backed by Mayo, Kaiser, Intermountain names CEO
A sterile compounding pharmacy company backed by the venture capital arms of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has appointed a new leader. Joseph Cosgrove was named president, CEO and director of Leiters, a 503B outsourcing provider, on Jan. 16. For the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell unveils results from online family caregiving pilot program
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health released results from a three-month pilot partnership program with virtual family caregiving company eFamilyCare. Northwell Health employees gained access to the program and gave it a rating of 4.8 out of 5. The care program virtually connects family caregivers with advisers to create a personalized plan, according to a Jan. 25 eFamilyCare news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Meditech to add clinical direct messaging into EHR
Meditech has partnered with interoperability and connectivity services provider MedAllies to integrate clinical direct messaging into its EHR system. "Working with MedAllies, we're embedding secure clinical direct messaging into the clinician workflow. This will make it much easier for providers to safely transition their patients to other healthcare organizations and referral partners," Carol Labadini, vice president of client services at Meditech, said in a Jan. 24 release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tampa General partners with economic development council to expand research district
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is partnering with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council to expand Tampa's medical and research district. The groups will work to attract clinicians and researchers to the area. Based on a study by the Washington Economics Group, the district is expected to generate $8.3 billion in economic impact and support 57,900 jobs.
beckershospitalreview.com
South Dakota hospital launches health IT apprenticeship program
Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center will launch a 12-week information technology apprenticeship program aimed at teaching the ins and outs of healthcare IT. Here are three things to know about the healthcare IT apprenticeship program, according to a Jan. 20 release from Huron:. Individuals selected to be a part of...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Optum Rx launches Price Edge to offer lower prices on generics
Optum Rx, UnitedHealth Group's pharmacy services company, has launched Price Edge, a tool that compares available direct-to-consumer pricing for traditional generic drugs with insurance pricing. The goal is to ensure members get the lowest prescription drug price. Price Edge is being offered to all Optum Rx clients, the company said...
beckershospitalreview.com
What hospitals can expect from labor costs in 2023
Health systems will continue to see increased rising permanent labor costs for the next 12 months while contract labor trends down, according to a report from Moody's Investment Service Healthcare Quarterly report. "Even as agency costs moderate, the ability to offset permanent wage and retention costs will be challenging," states...
beckershospitalreview.com
How to incorporate Fitbit, Apple data into EHRs? UMass Chan to study
A study at Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Chan Medical School is analyzing how to effectively integrate data from wearables into EHRs. The small pilot study will equip participants with Fitbit devices that will sync their health data to the Apple HealthKit app and then to their EHR patient portals, where their providers will be able to monitor their physical activity goals, according to a Jan. 25 university news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
How 5 CNOs elevate nurses' voices in decision-making
By and large, nurses want to be involved in decisions that affect their daily practice at the bedside, with recent evidence suggesting it may even combat burnout. A study funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality suggests nurses who are engaged and involved in quality improvement measures and feel confident in patient experience measures report less burnout.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 17. 1. Mark Holyoak, BSN, was named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health. 2. Scott Phillips resigned as acting CEO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center after Healthcare Management Partners, where he is a managing director, terminated its contract with the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic bills for less than 1% of weekly MyChart messages
Cleveland Clinic began billing patients for electronic messages through Epic's MyChart patient portal in November. Since then, it has charged fees for responses to less than 1 percent of the 110,000 weekly emails its providers received, The New York Times reported Jan. 24. Five things to know:. 1. Cleveland Clinic...
CVS names new pharmacy services, consumer product chiefs
Jan 23 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) said on Monday that David Joyner would return to head the U.S. diversified healthcare company's pharmacy services and tapped former Cigna Corp (CI.N) executive Amy Bricker as its chief product officer for consumer business.
