Mooresville, NC

Local race team tests endurance at Rolex 24 at Daytona

By Brett Baldeck
Queen City News
 2 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A true test of endurance is happening this weekend. Both drivers and race cars will be put to the test in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

The race has more than 60 cars and 400 drivers chasing the checkered flag.

Rick Ware Racing, one of the teams in pursuit of a Rolex watch, is from right up the road in Mooresville.

Queen City News

Queen City News

