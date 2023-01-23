PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are win away from reaching the Super Bowl as they prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday. One thing that can change flow of an NFL game is the officiating crew and how they call the game. People will argue some crews call more penalties than others, and some fans believe some referees have it out for their team altogether. Well, the NFL announced the officiating crew for the Super Bowl on Tuesday. Carl Cheffers will be the referee. Cheffers called 244 penalties this season, according to NFLPenalties.com.The NFC Championship game is Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m.

