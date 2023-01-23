Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
49ers star ready for ‘cold and violent’ NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles
That’s how much time we have to hype up the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers punched their ticket on Sunday with a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Divisional Playoff game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
Eagles vs. 49ers: NFC Championship tickets at the Linc sell out in minutes
Tickets Swooped Up! We are told tickets for Sunday afternoon's game at Lincoln Financial Field between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers sold out in minutes.
Eagles vs. 49ers: Philadelphia preparing to host NFC Championship game
"We're going to go for it. We're opening the doors at 11:30 a.m. I got a local musician coming in to do a set here leading right up to game time," said Jay Murphy, the manager of Maggie's Waterfront Cafe.
NFL announces Carl Cheffers as Super Bowl LVII referee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are win away from reaching the Super Bowl as they prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday. One thing that can change flow of an NFL game is the officiating crew and how they call the game. People will argue some crews call more penalties than others, and some fans believe some referees have it out for their team altogether. Well, the NFL announced the officiating crew for the Super Bowl on Tuesday. Carl Cheffers will be the referee. Cheffers called 244 penalties this season, according to NFLPenalties.com.The NFC Championship game is Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m.
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the Eagles against 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) have put together an impressive season. So impressive, in fact, that they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They're also the team that went the longest this year before losing a game. The San Francisco 49ers (15-4), however, are also hot and come into...
Where to watch the Eagles NFC championship game in and around Philly
All that stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and a spot in Super Bowl LVII is the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a safe bet a high portion of TVs across the Philly region will be tuned in to the NFC Championship game, and a good chunk of sports bars and restaurants will be too, cheering on the Birds as quarterback Jalen Hurts faces off against a familiar foe in 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
Look: AFC, NFC Championship Referee Assignments Revealed
The NFC Championship and AFC Championship matchups are set, and so are the referee assignments. John Hussey will work the NFC Championship game at 3 p.m. ET, when the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to battle the Philadelphia Eagles. Ron Torbert will ref the ...
Eagles fans already stocking up on food for NFC championship parties, tailgates
HATBORO, Pa., (CBS) -- We're just four days away from the Eagles taking on the 49ers in the NFC championship game, and Birds fans are already stocking up on food from local gems for all those watch parties and tailgates.Our first stop was Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, which is all decked out in green and silver in support of the Eagles."I think if they make it to the Super Bowl, that Super Bowl Sunday will be the biggest day, potentially, in our history," said Kathleen Lochel, co-owner of Lochel's Bakery. The bakery is preparing for a huge influx of customers picking...
Philadelphia staple bringing Eagles fans together in San Francisco
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia staple is bringing Eagles fans together thousands of miles from home. Jake's Steaks in San Francisco is bleeding green.Philly cheesesteaks are bringing Birds fans together, even some 2,800 miles away.Welcome to Jake's Steaks in San Francisco.The cheesesteak shop was opened 17 years ago by a Philly native living in the Golden City.Brothers Naz and Wayne Mufarreh Jr., native Californians, now own it."Funny enough we took over in 2017 that summer before the Super Bowl," Naz Mufarreh said, "so it was a blessing in disguise for us."From krimpets to cheez whiz, the shop screams Philly,...
