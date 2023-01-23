Read full article on original website
NY Gov Kathy Hochul on rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers: Not the 'right answer'
Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared that she does not think rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers is the right answer, despite the state facing massive shortages and the mandates being overturned.
healthcaredive.com
The largest healthcare worker strikes waged — and avoided — in 2022
Healthcare workers have been active on the labor front as employment contracts come up for renegotiation and workers get a chance to bargain for better working conditions following a historic public health crisis. Contentious negotiations between hospitals and unions have also led to major strikes, including a three-day walkout among...
beckershospitalreview.com
How Dollar General is testing the waters of rural healthcare
Dollar General is leveraging its store locations to bring more healthcare access to rural America, Pymnts reported Jan. 23. Dollar General recently announced that it would offer preventive care, urgent care and chronic condition management services to customers at three locations in Tennessee, with DocGo On-Demand in charge of operating the mobile clinics.
WebMD
Hospitals Continue to Defy Federal Requirement to Publish Prices
Jan. 20, 2023 – Most hospitals are not fully complying with a 2021 requirement to publish prices, a new analysis shows. The requirement was intended to increase transparency of health care costs and even make it possible to shop around for the best price of, for example, a mammogram. But just 1 in 5 hospitals are making the information available.
KevinMD.com
The incessant hounding of doctors: A look at the lengthy professional disclosures required of physicians
Can you absolutely and unequivocally answer “no” to all of the following questions:. Has your license to practice in any jurisdiction ever been limited, restricted, reduced, suspended, voluntarily surrendered, revoked, denied, or not renewed?. Have you ever been reprimanded by a state licensing agency, or are any of...
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
8 Executive Pharmacy Predictions/Trends to Watch in 2023
Community pharmacists trusted to deliver care: In 2023, pharmacists will play an integral role as part of the team managing patient care for diseases like diabetes, hypertension, or multiple comorbidities. And to support this work, I predict that we will see more activity between payers, pharmacists, the government and technology organizations to ensure that pharmacists are able to perform these important activities and be reimbursed for their work.
beckersdental.com
Decision to deny dental health aide therapists Medicaid funding reversed
A federal appeals court reversed a decision that denied Medicaid funding to dental health aide therapists in Washington tribal communities. The state of Washington and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community filed an appeal in March 2021 to reverse the decision, which CMS made on the final day of the Trump administration, according to a Jan. 19 news release from the Washington State Attorney General's office.
Military.com
Millions of Tricare Users Must Approve Mail-Order Prescription Refills Starting Now
Tricare users who receive prescriptions by mail now need to confirm their refills before they are sent, a change that could cause disruptions for millions of beneficiaries if they don’t immediately respond to the confirmation messages and take the needed steps. Express Scripts, Tricare's pharmacy benefits manager, let patients...
Trans doctor says major insurance companies are refusing to pay her after legal name change
Insurance companies can be a frustrating maze for consumers and for providers. It's not uncommon to call the number on the back of your insurance card and get a different answer every time you call with the same question. But for Dr. Tiffany Najberg, the fight with the insurance companies is a bit more personal.Najberg is a transgender woman who has run into a multitude of problems in the insurance claims world—not as a patient, but as a provider. After changing her name legally and updating all of the required information on official websites, including the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare and the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System, two websites insurance companies look at to verify providers' credentials and ability to practice, her claims have been denied.In the beginning of this year-long saga, Najberg was receiving checks, but the checks were in her dead name and couldn't be cashed. After going several rounds with the insurance companies, the checks stopped coming and the insurance companies started denying her claims altogether. Of course, this prompted even more questions and frustration since Najberg updated the insurance companies with her legal name as required.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare supply chain's No. 1 issue: a language barrier
While holding up an empty Gatorade bottle, Dan Hurry, chief supply chain officer of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, explained the biggest problem for the medical supply chain. Most products — including Gatorade and other food products, clothes, electronics and car parts — are marked with a Universal Product Code,...
Watch: A Vitals "Check-Up" event on health outcomes and care options for seniors
On Jan. 24 at 12:30pm ET, join Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed for a virtual event exploring the impact of factors from policy to social determinants on health outcomes and care options for seniors, featuring Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and National Hispanic Medical Association President & CEO Dr. Elena V. Rios. Register.
legalexaminer.com
Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents
Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
NPR
6.8 million expected to lose Medicaid when paperwork hurdles return
Robert, who lives in Philadelphia, knows signing up for Medicaid can be tricky with his ADHD, so he brought his daughter along to help him fill out the paperwork. "If we miss one little detail, they would reject you," says Robert, who has had the government health insurance for people on low incomes in the past. "I usually get two applications, so if I mess up on one. I can do the other one."
beckershospitalreview.com
14 health systems that charge for patient portal messages
Several hospitals and health systems now charge patients for electronic messages through patient portals like Epic's MyChart. Here are 14 that do, according to previous Becker's reporting and a Jan. 24 New York Times story:. — Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. — Cleveland Clinic. — Fred...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic pharmacy leader doubts Amazon's RxPass as disruptor
Cleveland Clinic's Jeff Rosner doubts RxPass, Amazon Pharmacy's new $5 prescription subscription service, will make waves. "This prescription service joins other programs that provide heavy discounts on certain generic medications. While it is a new offering, it is unlikely to be particularly disruptive," Mr. Rosner, executive director of pharmacy sourcing and supply chain analytics, said in a statement. "This is because other large chain pharmacies are already significantly discounting these drugs — many times to less than $5 or potentially even free."
beckershospitalreview.com
Labor shortages and Medicaid changes will lead to uneven inpatient volumes: Moody's
Continuing labor shortages and changes to Medicaid regulations are likely to make hospital inpatient volumes uneven for much of 2023, Moody's warned in a quarterly report issued Jan. 24. While such workforce challenges will limit the ready supply of beds as hospitals struggle to discharge patients, states can also begin...
beckershospitalreview.com
Consolidated health systems offer 'marginally better care at significantly higher costs': Study
Consolidated health systems have led to "marginally better care at significantly higher costs," according to a study published Jan. 24 in JAMA. The study was conducted by researchers from Boston-based Harvard Medical School and the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass., according to a Jan. 24 Harvard Medical School news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy company backed by Mayo, Kaiser, Intermountain names CEO
A sterile compounding pharmacy company backed by the venture capital arms of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has appointed a new leader. Joseph Cosgrove was named president, CEO and director of Leiters, a 503B outsourcing provider, on Jan. 16. For the...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 most active malware threats in healthcare: Report
Here are the most active cyber threats facing healthcare, according to a January report from BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting that used telemetry to detect malware between September and November 2022. — TA505 is a cybercrime group known for sending large amounts of malicious email, with a variety of malware at its...
