Morgan County, WV

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
 2 days ago
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.

This week’s Mobile Food Pantry Schedule announced by Mountaineer Food Bank is as follows:

1/26/23- Berkeley County: New Life Community Church

1/27/23- Hancock County: Newell Fire Department/ Community Building

1/28/23- Clay County: Big Otter Elementary

Please visit mountaineerfoodbank.org/mobile-pantry for our complete schedule.

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.

