Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLO
Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law
A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. According to KAIT, Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
whiterivernow.com
County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building
A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
Kait 8
Big River Steel in Osceola nears completion
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - U-S Steel said its electrical steel finishing line at Big River Steel in Osceola should be completed later this year. According to a news release, the company said the electrical steel grades are important for electric vehicle production. “Once completed, our NGO line at Big River...
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
whiterivernow.com
BREAKING: Winter weather causing major traffic issues
The winter weather conditions are causing traffic headaches throughout Independence County. Authorities urge drivers to stay home if possible. Four-wheel drive vehicles and tractor-trailer rigs are even having issues in the wintry mix, according to scanner traffic. For a complete list of closings and cancellations, please refresh the White River...
neareport.com
Still no answers in the death of Marshall Price
PARAGOULD, Ark. – The family of the man killed in Greene County Jail after being incarcerated for kratom has still not received answers in his death. “We have not received any response,” his daughter, Julian Jones, told NEA Report on Monday. Almost two months have passed since Marshall...
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG - The investigation continues into the death of a Central Washington University student who was found dead in their dorm room over weekend. The school reported that the individual was discovered deceased on Saturday night. Initially, school administrators reported that the student had died of natural causes. However, intel...
Kait 8
School bus crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
Kait 8
50th anniversary of landmark decision brings out protestors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Protesters lined up on Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday, Jan. 22 to support a cause several states away. Supporters in Jonesboro joined an effort to support pro-choice rights in Wisconsin. The protest in Wisconsin wants to convince voters to oust a conservative majority in the state supreme court election and repeal an 1849 law that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade fell in 2022.
Kait 8
A family continues to wait for answers
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The family of Marshall Price is still searching for answers to his death and held a protest outside the Greene County Detention Center in Paragould on Saturday. Marshall Price was incarcerated there and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2022. Online records show he...
Kait 8
Electric cooperative working to keep lights on ahead of winter storm
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The next 24 hours will be busy for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) as the winter storms move in. Power crews throughout Northeast Arkansas are preparing for winter weather that could cause power outages. NAEC provides power to portions of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Marion,...
Kait 8
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
neareport.com
Numerous vehicle break-ins reported in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Several vehicle break-ins were reported recently in Jonesboro with some involving felony theft, police reports released on Monday showed. One such report indicated between 5:30 AM on January 19 and 7:30 AM on January 20, tools were stolen from the bed of a truck parked at a residence at the 1100-block of S. Madison Street. Two orange Stihl concrete saws, valued at $2,400 total, were stolen, along with another saw.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening. The fire happened Sunday, Jan. 22 on Craighead County Road 113, according to emergency responders. There is no word on if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. This story is...
Kait 8
Winter storm could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A winter storm brewing in the west could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said it will begin as rain for many on Tuesday afternoon. He expects the rain to change to snow between 6 and 10 p.m. along and...
Comments / 0