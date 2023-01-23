Read full article on original website
Engadget
Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
The Verge
Google is being sued by the US government and eight states over online advertising
Google’s facing a lawsuit from the US Department of Justice and eight states over its alleged monopoly on the digital advertising market. The agency accuses the company of abusing “monopoly power” at the disadvantage of websites and advertisers who use other advertising tools, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday (PDF).
US sues Google over dominance of online ad market
The US Justice Department sued Google on Tuesday for its dominance of the online advertising market, launching a fresh legal battle against the California-based tech giant. The case was launched by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in conjunction with eight US states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.
aiexpress.io
Google is shutting its website experience and optimization tool
Google Optimize, previously often known as Google Web site Optimizer, and Optimize 360 will now not be out there after September 30, 2023. The freemium testing instrument and net analytics firm permits customers to run experiments to assist on-line entrepreneurs enhance customer conversion charges for web sites. Google says that...
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
A business owner had ChatGPT apply for a job at his company. The bot ended up in the top 20% of candidates
OpenAI's latest breakthrough beat out most candidates to nail down an interview, but only with a lot of human help.
ChatGPT Is Just the Beginning – AI Is Quietly Reshaping Every Aspect of Your Life
ChatGPT became a viral sensation upon its release to the public on Nov. 30, 2022. It hit over 1 million users in under a week and has only continued to grow, with hundreds of companies using its application programming interface (API) integrations to create or improve their products. While ChatGPT...
Cult of Mac
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
CBS News
Google and Wayfair join tech companies announcing big layoffs
Wayfair made its announcement Friday morning that the company will let go of more than 1,700 employees. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
Fyllo Introduces A Must Have Interest-Based Contextual Targeting Solution For Advertisers
Fyllo, a platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions, launched Hypertail PMP, a solution that helps advertisers contextually reach their target audiences through the set of websites essential to their passions and lifestyles. Hypertail PMP uncovers the advantage of long-tail media leveraging the power of natural language processing and semantic targeting to determine the most compelling ad inventory for reaching consumers engaged with relevant content.
TechCrunch
Emperia is helping brands like Bloomingdales build shopping experiences in VR
Enter Emperia, an “immersive” retail startup that — to its credit — has already created virtual stores for brands including Bloomingdales, Dior, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste. Launched in 2019, the idea came from one of the co-founders, Olga Dogadkina, who previously worked in the luxury retail sector.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google advertisements turning into malware spreading platforms
The next time when you search for a software download on the Google search engine, be cautious, as the software might also bring in new trouble as malware or might strictly act as a source to malware spread that can steal data and encrypt all the information on the web.
game-news24.com
The article that was written in the CNET publication didn’t advertise the use of AI to write articles, caused a flurry of criticism and suspension of the publishing
According to sources, the discovery of a number of AI-written publications on CNET caused a huge response to criticism and forced the management to begin putting their eyes on the practice. The proprietor of the resource selected the administrators to study the situation and find a way out, and to conclude the future use of AI in journalism for the resource. Publication of generated articles has been suspended.
