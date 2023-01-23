ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator

Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
Andre Oentoro

10 Simple Steps to Launch an Online Business in 2023

E-commerce experienced a massive boost and became an indispensable part of the business world, thanks to COVID’19. More people than ever are adopting digital means of exchanging goods and services, and the statistics show no signs of regression. Interestingly, 70% of small to mid-sized businesses now invest more in having an online presence, and 64% of SMBs have at least a website to market their products.
AFP

US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

The US Justice Department sued Google on Tuesday for its dominance of the online advertising market, launching a fresh legal battle against the California-based tech giant. The case was launched by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in conjunction with eight US states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.
COLORADO STATE
aiexpress.io

Google is shutting its website experience and optimization tool

Google Optimize, previously often known as Google Web site Optimizer, and Optimize 360 will now not be out there after September 30, 2023. The freemium testing instrument and net analytics firm permits customers to run experiments to assist on-line entrepreneurs enhance customer conversion charges for web sites. Google says that...
Vice

People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Cult of Mac

Discover how Shopify and Amazon FBA work, then cash in!

Amazon is one of the simplest ways to sell products, while Shopify offers a flexible dropshipping platform anyone can use. But without a business plan, you can’t make the most out of these platforms. Whether you’re selling goods as a full-time career or a side hustle, learn how to maximize profitability and efficiency with this business model and strategies bundle.
Benzinga

Fyllo Introduces A Must Have Interest-Based Contextual Targeting Solution For Advertisers

Fyllo, a platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions, launched Hypertail PMP, a solution that helps advertisers contextually reach their target audiences through the set of websites essential to their passions and lifestyles. Hypertail PMP uncovers the advantage of long-tail media leveraging the power of natural language processing and semantic targeting to determine the most compelling ad inventory for reaching consumers engaged with relevant content.
FLORIDA STATE
TechCrunch

Emperia is helping brands like Bloomingdales build shopping experiences in VR

Enter Emperia, an “immersive” retail startup that — to its credit — has already created virtual stores for brands including Bloomingdales, Dior, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste. Launched in 2019, the idea came from one of the co-founders, Olga Dogadkina, who previously worked in the luxury retail sector.
Shelley Wenger

How Can You Promote Your Blog?

No matter how good your blog is, if no one reads it, it is not going to make a difference. For this reason, promotion is just as important as execution. Here are some ways to help you promote your blog.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google advertisements turning into malware spreading platforms

The next time when you search for a software download on the Google search engine, be cautious, as the software might also bring in new trouble as malware or might strictly act as a source to malware spread that can steal data and encrypt all the information on the web.
game-news24.com

The article that was written in the CNET publication didn’t advertise the use of AI to write articles, caused a flurry of criticism and suspension of the publishing

According to sources, the discovery of a number of AI-written publications on CNET caused a huge response to criticism and forced the management to begin putting their eyes on the practice. The proprietor of the resource selected the administrators to study the situation and find a way out, and to conclude the future use of AI in journalism for the resource. Publication of generated articles has been suspended.

