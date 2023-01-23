ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

December unemployment rate drops in Texas, nearly 30,000 jobs added

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZRmB_0kODAtWL00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In December, Texas added 29,500 positions, marking the 14th consecutive record employment high in the state.

The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined for the first time in three months to 3.9% in December, the first month the rate fell below 4% since February 2020, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Education and health services led job growth in December with 12,700 positions added, followed by financial activities, which grew by 6,300 jobs. Manufacturing employment added 5,500 jobs over the month.

The Amarillo and Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6% each in December, followed by Austin-Round Rock at 2.7%, then College Station-Bryan at 2.8%.

“Each month of record employment in Texas creates more opportunities for success for our workforce and employers alike,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is committed to providing the resources and programs needed to sustain this growth and keep the Texas economy thriving.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS DFW

Texas workers file thousands of wage theft claims but recouping money proves difficult

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.In Texas, thousands of employees every year file a claim with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) with hopes of recovering the money they're owed. However, recouping stolen wages is often difficult and rare, a CBS News investigation found.Oscar Torres, a construction worker in Dallas, filed a wage theft claim with TWC after his employer, a small remodeling company, did not pay him for 10 days of work in 2018 – totaling...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott demands, "time for Biden to pay Texas back."

"Texans are united in calling for President Bidento take the border crisis seriously. [Biden] should reimburse Texas for the costs Gov. Abbott has been forced to spend on border security, and meet with us to hear the solutions Texans are proposing to end this security crisis."
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Starting salaries to increase at state hospitals, living centers, jobs open in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it is planning to increase salaries at state hospitals and state living centers to help recruit more staff and increase beds at these locations. Officials also want to increase the starting wages. “Maintaining a highly skilled, well-trained healthcare workforce is critical to providing […]
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has reportedly failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The...
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Could fortunes be shifting for casino gambling in Texas?

HOUSTON - The odds have never been better for Texans aching to see casino-style gambling gain a foothold in the Lone Star State. "I think it is long overdue. I think Texans are ready, their appetite is wet, it’s ready,"said State Senator Carol Alvarado. PREVIOUS: Texas bill would allow...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Here's why car insurance rates are increasing in 2023

TEXAS, USA — It's a trend happening across the country -- auto insurance premiums are increasing and it's not just the rise we typically see policy to policy. Some people are reporting nearly a 30 percent increase. 2022 saw auto insurance rates higher than previous years, but this year...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Texas Lawmakers May Eliminate STAAR Testing

A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill on Jan. 25 that would replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State standardized testing is common in almost all states. In fact, Nebraska is the only state that does not mandate testing. But some advocates in Texas do not believe the STARR test is friendly for all students.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Sen. Bettencourt says Texans could vote on tax relief plan

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – One of the key moments shaping the path of the legislative session happened the day before the session started. That’s when State Comptroller Glenn Hegar revealed the Biennial Revenue Estimate, which tells lawmakers how much money they’ll have to spend on the state budget.
TEXAS STATE
azlenews.net

Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees

Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas senator introduces new Uvalde-related legislation

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In a Tuesday press conference surrounded by teary-eyed families of the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary mass school shooting, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced a new set of legislation related to the Uvalde massacre. “This has to be the session where we do something,” he said. “It cannot be […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy