Read full article on original website
Related
Running to escape negative emotions can worsen your sense of well-being. Here’s how to reshape your relationship to exercise
Running is good for physical and mental health, but your intention for engaging in it matters.
Opinion: How to Deal with the Stress of Planning a Wedding
Planning a wedding can be one of the most exciting and stressful times in a person's life. There are many details to consider, from the venue and dress to the guest list and the menu. It's easy to get overwhelmed by the stress of planning a wedding, but there are ways to manage it and make the process more manageable.
Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
psychologytoday.com
Why Adult Children of Gray Divorce Have Mixed Feelings
Adult children of gray divorce who had toxic relationships with parents may have difficulty trusting and feel insecure, angry, anxious, and sad. Whether adult children of gray divorce had positive or negative attachment bonds with parents can affect their physical health in adulthood. Adult children of gray divorce can heal...
Using Emotional Intelligence to Succeed with Addiction
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License S4XVMZG2JH. Increasing emotional intelligence and connecting with your higher self may offer profound hope for anyone suffering from substance abuse.
professionalroofing.net
What five factors cause employee burnout?
The American Psychological Association estimates nearly three in five employees experience burnout, which is the negative effect of work-related stress that can manifest as a lack of interest, motivation, energy and effort. It is important to understand the causes of employee burnout so you can address the issue. Uschamber.com shares...
Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
KELOLAND TV
Advice on “Getting back to us” in relationships
If you have a significant other, you know that life can sometimes get in the way of the closeness you feel with that other person. Relationships can feel strain from a multitude of life changes. From welcoming a new baby, to losing a job, and even when one of you strays from the relationship with another person, it can sometimes feel like you’ve lost your way. Kimberly Rowbotham is a mental health counselor and owner of Kimberly Rowbotham Counseling, LLC. She stopped by to give us a guide for all those love birds out there, who may be going through a change, so we can all “get back to us.”
psychologytoday.com
ADHD and Social Awkwardness
False beliefs about deficits in communication can hold someone back in making and keeping friends, in relationships, and at work. The combination of tracking verbal and nonverbal cues can be overwhelming for neurodivergent people. Practical strategies for improving verbal communication include tools for entering, participating in, and exiting conversations. Learning...
The power of gratitude.
To practice gratitude is not just a nice idea; it’s an essential habit that can make a big difference in your life. Practicing gratitude is an expression of being grateful for what one has in life.
4 Ways to Stop Passive Aggression From Creating a Toxic Workplace
Left unchecked, passive aggression demotivates staff and causes turnover.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
psychologytoday.com
Do You Live in a World of Fear?
We can move from a world of fear to hope by combining awareness with positive action. Constant fear produces chronic stress, undermining our physical and emotional health. Steps to help move from fear to hope include managing your stress responses and recognizing negative thought patterns. Source: A woman expressing fear....
L.A. Weekly
Alpilean Reviews by SURGEONS (BUYERS BEWARE!) Fake Weight Loss Supplement or Legit Proven Formula?
Alpilean is a weight loss supplement that claims to target low core body temperature, utilizing 6 alpine ingredients to support healthy fat-burning properties by optimizing metabolism. It also employs a “Himalayan Ice Hack” technique. However, it’s essential to review and understand the workings of the Alpilean supplement to understand its composition and effectiveness.
L.A. Weekly
Can CBD Help In Treating Sarcoidosis?
View the original article about CBD For Sarcoidosis at CBD Cream Site. Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory condition that is found to affect people rarely. It can impact different organs in your body and can be debilitating. Sarcoidosis is believed to be an autoimmune disorder and it can lead to a range of symptoms that can interfere with your normal life.
L.A. Weekly
Is CBD Safe To Be Used On A Daily Basis?
View the original article about If CBD Is Safe To Be Used On A Daily Basis at Just CBD Topicals. CBD has plenty of known and unknown benefits to offer regular users. In addition to using the compound for managing the symptoms of various medical conditions, CBD use on a daily basis has been linked to the overall betterment of the general health of the users. Though there are no definitive studies that point in the direction of the claimed health benefits of CBD, most CBD lovers continue to use products containing pure CBD solely based on their own rewarding experiences associated with the use of the compound.
L.A. Weekly
ProDentim Reviews (DENTIST Leaks!) Waste of Money or Real Teeth & Gums Solution?
Maintaining oral health is essential for overall well-being, and should not be overlooked by anyone who prioritizes their health. Simply brushing and using mouthwash is no longer sufficient for dental care. To ensure your teeth and gums stay healthy, it is important to incorporate quality oral health supplements into your routine, especially for those with sensitive teeth and gums. The importance of oral hygiene has increased even more so in the wake of the pandemic. It is crucial to choose the right supplement, one that has been gaining popularity in recent times is ProDentim.
EverydayHealth.com
All About Happiness: Definition, Health Effects, and How to Be Happier Every Day
What leads to happiness? The 2022 World Happiness Report (WHR) identified Finland as the happiest country. The United States slotted in at No. 16 — not bad when you consider the report ranked 146 countries. Every year, lists like the WHR attempt to measure and quantify happiness. (It’s a...
Science Focus
How to embrace a midlife crisis, explained by a psychologist
Far from being a period of existential angst and inevitable decline, our middle years can be a period of growth and happiness if we adopt a more positive attitude. There are many good reasons for feeling a little stress and melancholia when you reach life's halfway point. Before, you might have felt you were on an upward curve – growing physically and mentally stronger with age, learning and earning more. But now, the end is nearer than the start and you might sense the beginnings of a slow descent toward decline and ultimate decrepitude.
Comments / 0