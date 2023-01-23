ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Dispute over sneaker price led to stabbing at Park Street station

By Heather Alterisio
 2 days ago

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A public meetup for a sneaker sale at an MBTA station Saturday evening ended in a stabbing when the seller allegedly demanded more money than what was previously agreed upon, according to police.

The two men involved met at Park Street station around 6 p.m. for a sneaker transaction, having settled on a price ahead of time, MBTA Transit police shared on Twitter.

The buyer handed over the money as discussed, but the seller then demanded more, according to transit authorities.

This led to a struggle, which resulted in the buyer getting stabbed twice, police said. The seller, a 27-year-old Roxbury resident, was arrested.

