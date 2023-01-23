From Millions to Billions — How Ari Rastegar Is Finding His Path to Reaching the Elusive “B” Status

There is one topic that always seems to garner heated discussion within American households: healthcare. The industry itself has become a staple in political debates as well as discussions regarding economics and sociology. Regardless of the different stances one can take on healthcare as a whole, one thing is for sure–we need it. The fact is, U.S. per capita health-care spending nearly quadrupled from 1980 to 2018, and in many cities, health-care prices vary widely for the same service. At this point, most Americans would agree that something about the system by which our healthcare runs needs a change. That is where Mahipal Brahambhatt comes in.

2 DAYS AGO