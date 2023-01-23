Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Related
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
On Milwaukee
And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023
This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
On Milwaukee
Dave Matthews Band includes Milwaukee in summer tour
Dave Matthews Band will rock the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, June 29. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 17 at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office. An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is...
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
Egg & Flour Pizzeria closes at Crossroads Collective
Chef Adam Pawlak has decided to close his Egg &Flour Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 4): Sanford
It’s as important as ever to support the amazing collection of local restaurants that we have in our beautiful city. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 amazing restaurants. Try just one of these every week and you’ll have visited them all by the end of 2023.
shepherdexpress.com
Don’t Crap Where You Eat
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
On Milwaukee
Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times
A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzeria's made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy, 11, shot near 65th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
communityjournal.net
Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours
In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
On Milwaukee
U.S. Snow Sculpting Competition headlines Lake Geneva Winterfest Feb. 1-5
Get ready to embrace the chill at Lake Geneva’s Winterfest, which takes place Feb. 1-5. The family friendly event will feature snow sculpting, lakefront bonfires, ice sculptures and much more. The annual event, which is also host to the U.S. Snow Sculpting Championship, will feature 15 massive snow sculptures...
WISN
Milwaukee violent weekend: 18 people shot in separate incidents, four dead
MILWAUKEE — A violent weekend in Milwaukee. Over the weekend eighteen people were shot in separate incidents. Four died including two teenagers. These are the Milwaukee police reports from over the weekend. Saturday, 21, 2023 - 7 people shot. One man shot on 34th and National at approximately 3:30...
On Milwaukee
Shinedown coming to Fiserv Forum
Shinedown brings "The Revolutions Live Tour” to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 29 with special guests Three Days Grace and From Ashes. Tickets to The Revolutions Live Tour, which is in support of Shinedown’s “Planet Zero” album, begins this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
WISN
U.S. Marshals offering additional help to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The director of the U.S. Marshals Service paid a visit to Milwaukee Wednesday, a visit designed he said to find new ways to collaborate on fighting crime. A record 193 people died by homicide in Milwaukee in 2021, only to be topped the next year with a staggering 214. Barely three weeks into 2023 there are already 10 homicides.
wuwm.com
Wauwatosa native describes how he became 'The Luckiest Boy in the World,' and oh, a doctor
Fifty years ago, as a teenager, Patrick McBride started as the Milwaukee Brewers' first batboy. He went on to work for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers. He also attended medical school and became a dean at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. McBride wrote a book...
Comments / 2