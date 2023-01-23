ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sasquatch 107.7

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dave Matthews Band includes Milwaukee in summer tour

Dave Matthews Band will rock the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, June 29. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 17 at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office. An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 4): Sanford

It’s as important as ever to support the amazing collection of local restaurants that we have in our beautiful city. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 amazing restaurants. Try just one of these every week and you’ll have visited them all by the end of 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Don’t Crap Where You Eat

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times

A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy, 11, shot near 65th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours

In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

U.S. Snow Sculpting Competition headlines Lake Geneva Winterfest Feb. 1-5

Get ready to embrace the chill at Lake Geneva’s Winterfest, which takes place Feb. 1-5. The family friendly event will feature snow sculpting, lakefront bonfires, ice sculptures and much more. The annual event, which is also host to the U.S. Snow Sculpting Championship, will feature 15 massive snow sculptures...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
On Milwaukee

Shinedown coming to Fiserv Forum

Shinedown brings "The Revolutions Live Tour” to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 29 with special guests Three Days Grace and From Ashes. Tickets to The Revolutions Live Tour, which is in support of Shinedown’s “Planet Zero” album, begins this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

U.S. Marshals offering additional help to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The director of the U.S. Marshals Service paid a visit to Milwaukee Wednesday, a visit designed he said to find new ways to collaborate on fighting crime. A record 193 people died by homicide in Milwaukee in 2021, only to be topped the next year with a staggering 214. Barely three weeks into 2023 there are already 10 homicides.
MILWAUKEE, WI

