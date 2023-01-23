Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
Dave Matthews Band includes Milwaukee in summer tour
Dave Matthews Band will rock the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, June 29. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 17 at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office. An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is...
On Milwaukee
And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023
This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
On Milwaukee
Daddy/Daughter Dance returns after two-year hiatus, on its 20th anniversary
One of the hottest tickets in town is back and coming up soon, and I’d bet it’s not at all what you’d expect it to be. When the annual Milwaukee Recreation Daddy/Daughter Dance takes place Saturday, Feb. 18 at North Division High School, 1011 W. Center St., it will mark the first event in three years.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 4): Sanford
It’s as important as ever to support the amazing collection of local restaurants that we have in our beautiful city. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 amazing restaurants. Try just one of these every week and you’ll have visited them all by the end of 2023.
On Milwaukee
Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times
A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
On Milwaukee
Four-seasons rooftop atrium planned for new People's Park near Cathedral Square
Last week, we reported that Flannery’s, the longtime Irish pub at 425 E. Wells St., would be closing its doors at the end of January. But the space won’t be empty for long. Plans for a brand new bar and eatery – complete with rooftop seating – are in the works, with hope for completion prior to the Republican National Convention in 2024.
On Milwaukee
Much-needed housing development would replace old Pan Am Club building
A new development proposed for a near West Side site that was long home to the Pan American Club could bring much-needed affordable rentals to the city. Brewers Lofts, a plan by TEAM Management, would redevelop the old 1960 motor lodge building at the back of the site – built atop a 1958 parking garage – and add a new building at the front of the site.
