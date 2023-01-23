A major X-Men just conquered the entire Marvel Universe – from Earth to space to cosmic/mystical realms in between – and the heroes never even had a chance!. The new event comic Sins of Sinister #1 puts the X-Men villain Mr. Sinister center-stage. The last few months of X-Men stories (in books like Immortal X-Men) have seen many big reveals about Sinister drop. In this new "Dawn of X" era, Sinister was begrudingly brought into mutantkind's new island nation of Krakoa, where he served on the Quiet Council that rules the island and determines the course of mutantkind. However, two other council members – Mystique and her wife Destiny – were all too aware of the threat Sinister truly presented, and have been moving to counter him all along.

15 HOURS AGO