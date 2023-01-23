Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
Superman And Lois Has Cast Its Lex Luthor With A Walking Dead Fan Favorite
A fan-favorite from The Walking Dead is coming to Superman and Lois Season 3 to play the Man of Steel’s arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
ComicBook
A Major X-Men Villain Just Conquered the Marvel Universe
A major X-Men just conquered the entire Marvel Universe – from Earth to space to cosmic/mystical realms in between – and the heroes never even had a chance!. The new event comic Sins of Sinister #1 puts the X-Men villain Mr. Sinister center-stage. The last few months of X-Men stories (in books like Immortal X-Men) have seen many big reveals about Sinister drop. In this new "Dawn of X" era, Sinister was begrudingly brought into mutantkind's new island nation of Krakoa, where he served on the Quiet Council that rules the island and determines the course of mutantkind. However, two other council members – Mystique and her wife Destiny – were all too aware of the threat Sinister truly presented, and have been moving to counter him all along.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is "massive" so Peter Parker's voice actor still has "a little bit of work" to do
Yuri Lowenthal has given a small insight into the upcoming sequel
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"
One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special trailer gets explicit with the DC Universe
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special has a new trailer full of sex, mayhem, and absolutely R-rated humor
msn.com
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Receives Five Oscar Nominations
2018's Black Panther opened the forbidden door between Marvel Studios and the Academy Awards, and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is walking right through. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel received a total of five Oscar nominations, including the first-ever acting nod for Marvel Studios in the form of Angela Bassett's best supporting actress nod. Beyond Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for best original song, best costume design, make-up & hairstyling, and best visual effects. These five nominations are down from its predecessor, as 2018's Black Panther received seven total nods four years ago.
ComicBook
Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unlocks Makima's Dark Side
Chainsaw Man season one is over, but thanks to the fans, we can still meet up with our favorite hunters whenever we want. The hit series has millions of fans worldwide, and plenty of them have perfected their cosplays of our heroes. And now, one of the fandom's best cosplayers is going viral thanks to their take on Makima.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans get real over the chances of the MCU’s least-loved heroes returning for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
As Marvel Studios moves into Phase Five of the Cinematic Universe of its superhero films, fans are naturally apt to wonder about the direction of the multi-billion dollar franchise. Now that Phase Three ended on the 2019 blockbuster Avenger’s Endgame’s conclusion of its popular characters’ story arcs; Robert Downey, Jr’s Tony Stark has died, Chris Evans’ Captain America passed his mantle on to the next generation of heroes, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk has come to find peace with his tempestuous emotional nature.
ComicBook
Sins of Sinister #1 Review: Setting the Stage for the X-Men's Darkest Timeline Yet
It feels like the dust has barely settled on A.X.E: Judgment Day, and here we are at the start of another X-Men event storyline. Despite not involving the Avengers or the Eternals (well, it does a little bit), the scope of Sins of Sinister, as the event is known, dwarfs that of its predecessor in some respects, spanning 10, then 100, then 1,000 years into what may be Marvel's darkest future timeline. But before readers can get that far, Sins of Sinister #1 reveals how it happens in a kickoff issue that is as fulfilling as an independent read as it is successful at building the hype for what's to come.
wegotthiscovered.com
The unholy abomination that nuked a once-mighty Marvel franchise thankfully remains as unpopular as ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot has admittedly been suffering through some turmoil of its own, but even in the worst case scenario, there’s surely not a chance that Mahershala Ali’s debut as the Daywalker will turn out worse than Blade: Trinity. Wesley Snipes’ leather-clad vampire slayer played...
ComicBook
Jason Pearson, Comics Artist, Dead at 52
Jason Pearson, a veteran comics artist best known for his creator-owned book Body Bags, has died. He was 52 years old. According to reports that emerged last night, Pearson may have passed away in December, with a statement from his family suggesting that Pearson passed away on December 19. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. After word of his death reached social media, fellow comics creators started to eulogize the artist, celebrating his work and reminiscing about their experiences with Pearson.
Comments / 0