Scottsdale, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix housing market crash could bring prices down 25%, report says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Interest rates are sky-high, while overall affordability in the Valley is at record lows. Now that the housing market is beginning to cool off, a major investment firm is giving an ominous look at Phoenix’s housing market. The New York Post first obtained the memo...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Consumer Reports explains if popular supplements are necessary for health

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes

PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list

Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Phoenix could see 2008-like plummet in housing prices, Goldman Sachs report says

PHOENIX — Is a 2008-like housing plummet headed for the Valley? It could happen, according to a recent Goldman Sachs forecast sent to clients. The New York Post cited the Goldman Sachs note, saying four markets — San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; San Diego, California; and Phoenix — will likely see housing price declines of around 25%.
PHOENIX, AZ
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gilbert dads create new product to keep scorpions from getting into homes

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Allison and Ryan Doverspike love living in Arizona. What they don’t love are all the scorpions found throughout their Gilbert neighborhood. A few years ago, their son Grayson was stung by a scorpion, then rushed to the emergency room. “I look at my child, and he’s convulsing, and he’s got saliva and stuff coming out of his mouth,” said Allison. “He looks like he’s having a seizure.”
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

How Barrett Jackson plans to keep attendees safe

Sierra Auction, located at 4298 N. 35th Drive in Phoenix, will be auctioning items with a combined value of more than $500,000 starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Drowning in debt amid rising inflation, climbing interest rates. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Creating a budget and analyzing what needs to be...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona schools superintendent canceled education presentations

PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

SanTan Village | Shopping mall in Gilbert, Arizona

SanTan Village is an outdoor mall in Gilbert, Arizona where you can find dozens of the best clothing stores in Phoenix Arizona as well as many other products. For example, here there are stores like Forever 21, Sephora, the electronics store Best Buy, Chico's, the official Apple store and Banana Republic. Also in this shopping center with a modern design are Macy's and Dillard's department stores and the Nordstrom Rack outlet store.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix wants hikers' input on new proposal on trail closures

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Permanent bracelets now trending in 2023′s new trends

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With every year comes new trends, and this one you’ve likely seen on social media. Many individuals are starting to get their bracelets, anklets and sometimes even rings welded permanently together for life. Some say it’s helpful to make sure you don’t lose your special accessories. “It’s a claspless bracelet that you don’t have to take off,” Jenny Melissa Rodriguez, owner and jewelry designer at Pure Life Jewelry, said. “We have gold-filled, sterling silver...I do offer solid 14K gold, but you can shower with them and go into the pool.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZ Dept. of Revenue unclaimed property auction from Jan. 25-29

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Do you have an old checking account or maybe a safe deposit box that you forgot about? And you might be asking, “how could you forget something like that?’ As crazy of an idea as that sounds, each year millions of dollar of unclaimed property is held by the Arizona Department of Revenue.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Experts weigh in on possibility of housing crash in the Phoenix area

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New film “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’Roll” based on Arizona band released

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new film centered on the Arizona-based band Pistoleros has been released! “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll” talks about two brothers, Mark and Lawrence Zubia, finding community in the 1990s Tempe music scene. The two face drug and alcohol addiction, and suicide, bringing heavy subjects to the forefront of the documentary. Film producer and COO of Fervor Records Jeff Freundlich came to Good Morning, Arizona to discuss the film.
TEMPE, AZ

