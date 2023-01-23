Read full article on original website
Monroe woman dies in head-on crash after hitting patch of ice on roadway
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe woman was killed in a crash Monday morning when she control of her vehicle on an icy roadway, police said. Victoria C. Donnelly-Goins, 25, died Jan. 23, in a head-on crash with another woman on Newport Road, east of Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MSP troopers fatally shoot man, spotted green laser on police shortly before suspect opened fire
DETROIT -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police fatally shot a man Tuesday night after he opened fire on them outside of a home in Detroit. According to the MSP, a trooper who was on patrol around 7:30 p.m. spotted a green laser being pointed at them from a second story window of a home in the 12800 block of Terry Street in Detroit.
Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
Flint man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in father’s death
FLINT, MI – A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the October 2021 death of his father. Joseph Skinner III on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Celeste D. Bell and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, domestic violence and two counts of felony firearm.
Man arrested at Flint council meeting arraigned on domestic terrorism charges
FLINT, MI -- A Grand Blanc area man has been arraigned on felony charges of making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime after he was arrested last week inside Flint City Hall. Mark W. Frutchey, 52, was arraigned in Genesee District...
Former Flint Township clerk takes plea deal, gets no jail time in ballot tampering case
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county’s former elections supervisor has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, avoiding a trial on criminal charges tied to alleged ballot tampering while she served as the Flint Township clerk following the August 2020 primary election. Kathy Funk, who was terminated as the county...
Building cracks displaced these Michigan seniors. Have they fallen through the cracks, too?
ADRIAN, MI - Wanda Goodman leans against her walker in the frigid Michigan weather outside her room at an abandoned Travelodge in Adrian. Just north of 80 pounds, she hugs her rescue chihuahua Baby Girl close to keep them both warm. Goodman suffers from a host of medical issues. A...
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
Snowy weather closing LifeWays on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25
JACKSON, MI – Due to inclement weather, LifeWays is closing in Jackson. LifeWays, 1200 N. West Ave., which serves Jackson and Hillsdale counties, is closing at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. LifeWays Crisis Services staff will remain onsite, and the Crisis Residential Unit will remain fully operational. Residents can...
Proposed 166-unit, high-end development in Texas Township passes first hurdle
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A Detroit developer has designs on turning 25 acres of centuries-old farmland into a ranch-style, apartment community with 166 units in Texas Township. The township’s planning commission voted 3-2, on Jan. 24, to approve a conditional rezoning of the land from R-2 residential, single-family, to...
Storm Prediction Center gives heavy snow details for Ann Arbor, Detroit area
A mesoscale discussion has issued by the Storm Prediction Center, which is NOAA’s branch for severe weather forecasting. The discussion highlights southeast Lower Michigan for the possibility of 1-inch plus snowfall rates this afternoon inside the purple scalloped area. Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Hillsdale and Monroe are all in the highlighted area of possible heavy snow rates.
Sledding, slinging snowballs mark first big snow of 2023 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents took to the snowy streets Wednesday to embrace the region’s first big snow of the year. A snow day for Ann Arbor Public Schools meant kids flocked to Veterans Park on Jan. 25 to hit Ann Arbor’s most popular sledding hill. Patrick Grammatico recalled visiting the same hill in his youth as he skidded downhill with his grandson Giovanni, 3.
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
Washtenaw County School closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
ANN ARBOR, MI - After steady snow reduced travel across southeast Michigan Wednesday, some Washtenaw County schools have opted to remain closed Thursday. Several of the district’s public K-12 districts opted close again Thursday, citing secondary and subdivision roads that have not yet been plowed after the area was hit with several inches of snow.
Assenmacher Bicycle Company switches ownership after decades
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - A longtime Flint-area business is switching ownership. Assenmacher Bicycle Company started in 1977 founded by Matt Assenmacher. Located at 1272 W. Hill Road in Mundy Township, Assenmacher told MLive-The Flint Journal that the company is handing over the reigns to Trek Bicycle, a global leader in the design and manufacture of bicycles and related products.
Hurley Medical Center releases list of top 10 baby names in 2022
FLINT, MI - Choosing a baby name is a big decision for parents. Some go for a unique name, others a popular name and sometimes a traditional name works best.
Here’s what Michigan seniors evacuated from condemned building have faced for 6 months
ADRIAN, MI - Officials alerted dozens of senior residents six months ago that they needed to immediately leave Riverview Terrace Apartments. The apartment building at 400 College Ave. in Adrian was evacuated when the city condemned the building after the discovery of large cracks in the building’s foundation. City and Lenawee County officials worked to find temporary housing for more than 60 residents in the meantime.
Michigan Court of Appeals blocks Genesee County commissioner appointment
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Court of Appeals has at least temporarily blocked the planned appointment of a new Genesee County commissioner to represent parts of Flint, Grand Blanc and Mundy townships. In an order issued on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the court enjoined the county Board of Commissioners from...
